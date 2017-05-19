Report: Pelicans to hire Nuggets assistant coach Chris Finch

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Pelicans excelled defensively with Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins sharing the court last season. Their offense was the problem.

New Orleans is keeping Alvin Gentry – and trying to improve his staff.

Marc Stein of ESPN:

The New Orleans Pelicans, looking for a potential spark for their All-Star frontcourt duo of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, are closing in on the hire of Denver Nuggets assistant coach Chris Finch, according to league sources.

Reminder: Denver stunk with Nikola Jokic and Jusuf Nurkic sharing the court. Scoring with two true bigs is difficult, and Finch won’t provide a magical solution.

But Davis’ and Cousins’ ability to shoot 3-pointers and handle the ball provide hope. Perhaps, with more time to mesh, the Pelicans’ stars will score better together.