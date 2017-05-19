Kawhi Leonard officially questionable for Game 3, but Warriors expect him to play

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The San Antonio Spurs are down 2-0, and if they drop Game 3 at home on Saturday to the Golden State Warriors, it’s all over but the moaning about the long break to the Finals.

If the Spurs are going to win, they need Kawhi Leonard to play, and they need him somewhere close to 100 percent. Officially, he is questionable for Game 3 Saturday night.

Kawhi Leonard is listed as questionable for Game 3 tomorrow. — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 19, 2017

Here is what Kawhi said, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“It’s getting better. Just day-to-day … see how it feels tomorrow,” he told reporters. “I’ve been at practice. Just watching in (the) stands. Just a lot of treatment… “I’m just focused on getting healthy and getting ready to play for Game 3,” Kawhi said.

Kawhi on he takes long view regarding injury: "Definitely, but we're 8 games away from our ultimate goal. That's just my mindset." #Spurs — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) May 19, 2017

With their season on the line, it’s hard to imagine Leonard will sit this one out. He will give it a go, even if he’s not 100 percent.

The Warriors’ Kevin Durant and Draymond Green expect Leonard to play.

“You definitely go in with the mindset that he’s gonna play,” Draymond Green told reporters. “Gonna prepare for him to play … no doubt in my mind that he will play.”

Durant said he's "100 percent sure" Kawhi Leonard will play tomorrow. Preparing as such. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 19, 2017

As a fan, I hope we see Leonard. And we see a close game, we could use one of those.