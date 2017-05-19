Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says with Lakers Dwight Howard “didn’t want to do any work”

By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

Heading into the 2012-13 season, pundits had the Lakers penciled in for a trip o the NBA Finals because of all the talent on the roster — Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash, and Dwight Howard topped the list. However, that season ended up being a perfect storm of bad that doomed the Lakers.

Lakers fans still have plenty of venom for Howard about that season. While he played in 76 games and averaged 17 points and 12 boards a night, he was nowhere near the dominant player he had been in Orlando. Combine that with a style clash with Kobe and questions about Howard’s work ethic in comparison, and Howard became a scapegoat.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, busy promoting his new book, piled on Howard in an interview with Lakers Nation.

“Well, Dwight Howard didn’t want to do any work,” Kareem told Lakers Nation. “Andrew Bynum did not want to do a lot of work, but Andrew was kind of getting the hang of it. I don’t think Andrew was that interested in playing basketball.

“Dwight Howard, I’m not going to say anything about him because I really don’t understand what his thing was.”

First, that was always the book on Andrew Bynum. When he was focused on basketball and interested in the game he was good, but he had a lot of interests outside the sport that were on equal footing in his mind. When he got injured, and it required a lot of focus to get back, he drifted.

As for Howard, we need to be fair: He was coming off back surgery and came back too quickly that season, and it set him back all year. Frankly, he’s never been the same player after the back issues. However, that season if he had waited, rehabbed, and returned mid-season he might have been the player the Lakers needed, or at least closer to it. The guy they got wasn’t good enough. Combine that with all the other injuries and issues — don’t forget the idiotic coaching change five games into the season to Mike D’Antoni — and the team was doomed.

This story fits the popular narrative about Howard not being serious about his craft, whether it’s valid or not. That said, why not work out a little with one of the game’s all-time greats? Where’s the harm?

Howard has his share of blame for how things came apart in Los Angeles, but the problems were much larger than him.

Brandon Austin working out in Philly, but after two reported sexual assaults in college will NBA teams have interest?

By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT

A few years back, Brandon Austin was the kind of player NBA scouts and teams had their eyes on has he worked through high school toward college, he was considered a top 50 recruit in his class. But after being accused of sexual assaults at both his first college, Providence, and his second one, Oregon, he hasn’t played major college ball and he slid some off the NBA radar.

He is currently working out at the Philadelphia 76ers facility — with the team not for them, as reported by Jessica Camerato at CSNPhilly.com — and thanks to an arbitration ruling any NBA team can sign him without fear of fines or suspensions for the player, reports Zach Lowe at ESPN.

Austin’s effort to begin his NBA career has been facilitated by a secret arbitration ruling, meted out in October and pertaining to two players — Austin and one unnamed player — who have faced sex assault or domestic violence allegations, according to sources familiar with the ruling….

Last summer, the league sent a memo to all 30 teams instructing any team interested in signing either player to call the NBA office, sources say. Teams that called were told about the allegations, and that the players could face discipline — including suspensions or fines — in the event any team signed them, sources say. No NBA or D-League team did.

The National Basketball Players Association filed an arbitration claim arguing that the memo had a chilling effect, and that the league had overstepped its bounds by telling teams it could discipline players for past allegations, sources say. The arbitrator agreed with the union that the league could not fine or suspend the players going forward based on prior allegations, sources say. The league sent teams a follow-up memo clarifying that after the ruling.

This is not a simple case for the league.

Austin was banned from playing on two campuses for sexual assault charges, and considering how many colleges sweep athletes committing sexual assault under the rug that is very concerning. However, in neither case was he charged with a crime by police in that city, in both cases officials cited a lack of evidence. I’ll just say, as a former court/crime/police reporter, sexual assault charges can be tough to get a conviction on — because it’s often he said/she said, and the trial can become about victim blaming — so prosecutors are slow to take them on. It’s a crime far too many people get away with because of the challenges in landing a conviction.

The NBA has had its own issues about looking soft on domestic violence, so this is a situation where it tried to be proactive. But again, no conviction, and everything happened prior to Austin being considered for the NBA, so how much can the NBA really do in this case?

As is the case in all pro sports, talent can win out over morality for teams — if Austin shows real potential as an NBA player, some team will take a chance on him. Is he that good? Should he play in Europe/China for a year or two to prove he’s ready? Those are questions only teams can answer.

What the arbitrator did is clear a path for Austin if he has the talent.

 

 

Adam Silver: Warriors', Cavaliers' dominance not a concern for NBA

By Dan FeldmanMay 19, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

Before the season, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said perception of the Warriors’ and Cavaliers’ dominance was not good for the league.

But the actual dominance of Golden State (10-0 in the playoffs) and Cleveland (9-0 in the playoffs)?

Silver on ESPN:

It’s not a concern. I think that we should celebrating excellence. People are already anointing these teams as dominant and franchise teams. But, on the other hand, I look at the Golden State Warriors that hadn’t won a championship in 40 years. The Cavaliers, of course, won last year and had never won a championship before in this league. As you know, you look back at the historic franchises in this league – Celtics with 17 championships, Lakers with 16. I think they have a long way to go before we put them in that category. And, well, of course you want to see balance throughout the league. At the same time, when teams are excelling and playing at that level, I think, the fan in me, it’s fantastic to watch.

Warriors-Cavaliers III in the NBA Finals could be fantastic to watch, and their runs are fascinating in a historical context.

But watching Golden State and Cleveland beat up on lesser foes game-to-game? That has gotten old.

Kawhi Leonard officially questionable for Game 3, but Warriors expect him to play

By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

The San Antonio Spurs are down 2-0, and if they drop Game 3 at home on Saturday to the Golden State Warriors, it’s all over but the moaning about the long break to the Finals.

If the Spurs are going to win, they need Kawhi Leonard to play, and they need him somewhere close to 100 percent. Officially, he is questionable for Game 3 Saturday night.

Here is what Kawhi said, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“It’s getting better. Just day-to-day … see how it feels tomorrow,” he told reporters. “I’ve been at practice. Just watching in (the) stands. Just a lot of treatment…

“I’m just focused on getting healthy and getting ready to play for Game 3,” Kawhi said.

With their season on the line, it’s hard to imagine Leonard will sit this one out. He will give it a go, even if he’s not 100 percent.

The Warriors’ Kevin Durant and Draymond Green expect Leonard to play.

“You definitely go in with the mindset that he’s gonna play,” Draymond Green told reporters. “Gonna prepare for him to play … no doubt in my mind that he will play.”

As a fan, I hope we see Leonard. And we see a close game, we could use one of those.

Report: Pelicans to hire Nuggets assistant coach Chris Finch

By Dan FeldmanMay 19, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

The Pelicans excelled defensively with Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins sharing the court last season. Their offense was the problem.

New Orleans is keeping Alvin Gentry – and trying to improve his staff.

Marc Stein of ESPN:

The New Orleans Pelicans, looking for a potential spark for their All-Star frontcourt duo of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, are closing in on the hire of Denver Nuggets assistant coach Chris Finch, according to league sources.

Reminder: Denver stunk with Nikola Jokic and Jusuf Nurkic sharing the court. Scoring with two true bigs is difficult, and Finch won’t provide a magical solution.

But Davis’ and Cousins’ ability to shoot 3-pointers and handle the ball provide hope. Perhaps, with more time to mesh, the Pelicans’ stars will score better together.