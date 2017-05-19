Getty Images

Does likely Top-10 pick Malik Monk need to switch to point guard?

By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Here’s the thing nobody questions: Malik Monk can fill it up. The 6’3″ shooting guard out of Kentucky averaged 19.8 points per game, shot almost 40 percent from three, and dropped 47 on eventual NCAA champion North Carolina during the season.

But a 6’3″ two guard is undersized in the NBA. That could be a matchup problem, particularly defensively.

One scout suggested to the New York Post Monk may need to switch positions, and other executives around the league have said the same thing.

“[Monk is] a volume shooter,’’ a Western Conference executive said. “He’s all about cutting and moving. He’s a helluva shooter. … With him, he needs to play point and it’s not a position he wants to play. He’s a talented kid, but a 6-3 two-guard is tiny.’’

He didn’t play the point at Kentucky because they had De'Aaron Fox, a likely Top 5 pick in this draft. Teams working out Monk will want to see how deft he is at the pick-and-roll, they will test his handles.

I envision Monk ultimately being used in a sixth man role in the NBA, a guy who comes in off the bench and is asked to light it up, ala Lou Williams or Jamal Crawford. In that kind of role, defense and size matter a little less.

Monk will not slip past the Knicks at No. 8, the question is will he fall that far down the board? Orlando at No. 6 or Minnesota at No. 7 may grab him first.

Video Breakdown: Warriors use Klay Thompson as diversion on double guard screen cut

By Dane CarbaughMay 19, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

It might seem a little difficult to convince folks to slap their eyeballs on the conference finals round of the NBA playoffs. The Golden State Warriors seem more than capable of handling the San Antonio Spurs and are up 2-0. LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Boston Celtics in Game 1, and are the favorites to advance to the NBA Finals.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t squeeze some basketball magic out of these games. Or, conversely, you could let me break down some fun plays from these games so you don’t have to watch them yourself.

One I found particularly interesting happened during Game 2 of Spurs-Warriors. We went over the most important play of Golden State’s run earlier in the week, and this play is pretty similar in that it’s a good example of how the Warriors plan to get buckets at the rim as a counter to overactive defenses.

This time it involved Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Shaun Livingston faking out Jonathon Simmons and Kyle Anderson.

The Warriors are deadly from 3-point range, and that’s what keeps opening up these chances for them to get layups against the No. 1 defense in the NBA. Well, that and Kawhi Leonard being out.

Watch the full video breakdown above.

Kobe Bryant retweet saves class from having to take final exam

By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

Damn, I wish Twitter was around when I was in school and didn’t study for a test.

At schools around the nation, it is finals time as the school year winds down. That’s what was happening at an Indiana high school when senior William Pate sent Kobe Bryant this Tweet (hat tip Eric Freeman of Ball Don’t Lie, a guy who overstudied for every test he ever took).

Several hours later.

It’s awesome that Kobe did this. Although my guess is if his daughters try this he will laugh and tell them to sharpen their No. 2 pencils.

Come on, really? One Spurs fan files lawsuit to keep Warriors from coming to San Antonio

By Kurt HelinMay 19, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

Well, it is more defense then some Spurs played in Game 2.

The Golden State Warriors are about to hop on a plane and head to San Antonio for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors are up 2-0 in the series, and unless Kawhi Leonard can find the sort of miracle healing usually reserved for scam artist televangelists, it’s hard to see how the Spurs come back in this series.

So a San Antonio fan/business owner filed a lawsuit, seeking a restraining order to keep Zaza Pachulia — the man who injured Leonard’s foot — and the Warriors out of town. From KSAT in San Antonio (hat tip to CBS’s Eye on Basketball).

The suit claims the injury to Kawhi Leonard has had an impact on the fans, community, season-ticket holders and those whose businesses promote the Silver and Black.

“All we are asking from the court is that this type of behavior, that can and does cause serious injury to our team and those that love it, not be allowed in San Antonio,” Alfonso Kennard, Jr., lead attorney, said.

A proud moment for that attorney, this is almost like arguing before the Supreme Court.

The Leonard injury feels like it robbed us of a good series, one that would have challenged the Warriors if not knocked them off. We’ll never really know, we only got to see Leonard on the court for 24 minutes (and while the Spurs dominated those minutes, we don’t know what the series would have been like, other than closer).

But this is frivolous. Notice I didn’t mention the name of the publicity seeker who filed this suit, that’s on purpose. There’s enough real work for the overtaxed courts in this nation to deal with without this crap.

Utah GM Dennis Lindsey focused on Jazz retaining their own, including Gordon Hayward

Associated PressMay 19, 2017, 2:00 AM EDT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) The Utah Jazz took the long stride from lottery team to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs this season but general manager Dennis Lindsey knows significant hurdles remain before the team becomes a true contender.

His first priority is making sure the Jazz are able to retain key players.

“Player retention would be the next step,” Lindsey said Thursday. “Player development. A strategic add that can complement the group where there’s just a really good fit. Whether that fit is mentality, experience or skill-set.”

The Jazz rose to this moment with a patient rebuild that included allowing a young core to develop and not adding outside pieces too soon that would stunt that growth. This is a draft and develop program and that is most visible in Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert.

Hayward was named a first-time All-Star and had the best season of his career while Gobert has gone from the Development League to second-team All-NBA. Gobert signed a four-year, $102 million extension in the fall.

The addition of George Hill, Joe Johnson and Boris Diaw helped get the Jazz get over the playoff hump, but internal growth was the biggest difference and Lindsey is banking on more of the same.

And when the Jazz talk retention, Hayward is at the top of that list.

Hayward has a player option for next season on the contract he signed in 2014 but is expected to forgo that and become an unrestricted free agent. He’s likely to receive a maximum contract wherever he signs, and the Celtics are rumored to be in the mix with his college coach Brad Stevens now leading the East’s No. 1 playoff seed.

Next is point guard George Hill, who also had a career year, but will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The Jazz want to keep both and hope some internal growth can help in a few other areas.

The Jazz ranked No. 28 in points per game (100.7) this season, but that could improve from the development, and health, of Rodney Hood, Derrick Favors, Dante Exum and Trey Lyles.

Lindsey is guarding against expectations of seeing players make the same kind of leaps that Hayward and Gobert made in the last two years. The team is confident in its offseason development program, but Lindsey’s not sure if he’s ever seen a better offseason improvement than Hayward made last year, and that includes leaps made in the past by the likes of Hakeem Olajuwon, Tim Duncan and Clyde Drexler.

That’s why retaining Hayward and others is such a priority.

“I don’t want to see him leave because he’s a big part of what we’ve been building,” Gobert said after being eliminated in the playoffs. “We’ve been through a lot. … I’m excited about the team we became and the team we’ll become.”

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball