Report: Cavaliers will receive NBA-high $10 million annually for jersey ad

The Cavaliers will display Goodyear advertisements on their jerseys next season.
Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today:
The deal is worth $10 million per season, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports’ Jeff Zillgitt.
That’s the highest reported/estimated amount among the seven teams who’ve signed jersey-ad deals:
This is why LeBron James wanted Cavs owner Dan Gilbert to spend more on the roster. LeBron has put a middling market in the NBA’s upper class when it comes to these deals.
League-wide, teams are still trying to determine the value of jersey ads. Cleveland’s deal creates a new benchmark, as the Warriors reportedly seek $15 million annually.
The San Antonio Spurs are down 2-0, and if they drop Game 3 at home on Saturday to the Golden State Warriors, it’s all over but the moaning about the long break to the Finals.
If the Spurs are going to win, they need Kawhi Leonard to play, and they need him somewhere close to 100 percent. Officially, he is questionable for Game 3 Saturday night.
Here is what Kawhi said, via NBC Sports Bay Area.
“It’s getting better. Just day-to-day … see how it feels tomorrow,” he told reporters. “I’ve been at practice. Just watching in (the) stands. Just a lot of treatment…
“I’m just focused on getting healthy and getting ready to play for Game 3,” Kawhi said.
With their season on the line, it’s hard to imagine Leonard will sit this one out. He will give it a go, even if he’s not 100 percent.
The Warriors’ Kevin Durant and Draymond Green expect Leonard to play.
“You definitely go in with the mindset that he’s gonna play,” Draymond Green told reporters. “Gonna prepare for him to play … no doubt in my mind that he will play.”
As a fan, I hope we see Leonard. And we see a close game, we could use one of those.
The Pelicans excelled defensively with Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins sharing the court last season. Their offense was the problem.
New Orleans is keeping Alvin Gentry – and trying to improve his staff.
Marc Stein of ESPN:
The New Orleans Pelicans, looking for a potential spark for their All-Star frontcourt duo of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, are closing in on the hire of Denver Nuggets assistant coach Chris Finch, according to league sources.
Reminder: Denver stunk with Nikola Jokic and Jusuf Nurkic sharing the court. Scoring with two true bigs is difficult, and Finch won’t provide a magical solution.
But Davis’ and Cousins’ ability to shoot 3-pointers and handle the ball provide hope. Perhaps, with more time to mesh, the Pelicans’ stars will score better together.
Early in the season, Wizards starting center Marcin Gortat said Washington had one of the worst benches in the NBA.
He apologized, but he was right and the Wizards upgraded. They traded for Bojan Bogdanovic, signed Brandon Jennings and waited for Ian Mahinmi to get healthy.
But by the time Washington got eliminated by the Celtics in the second round, its bench had devolved. Kelly Olynyk (26 points), Marcus Smart (13 points) and Jaylen Brown (nine points) each outscored the the Wizards’ reserves – producing a 48-5 overall edge in bench scoring.
Jeff Goodman of ESPN:
“Forty-eight to five,” were Wall’s last words as he took the final walk to the bus.
“Forty-eight to five,” he repeated. “Our bench had five points.”
Wall was terrific throughout the playoffs – until completely running out of gas in Game 7. In the final 19 minutes, he went scoreless on 0-for-11 shooting.
It’s probably safe to say where Wall feels Washington must improve this offseason.
Impressing Wall will be particularly important, as he’s now eligible for a designated-veteran-player extension.
The Magic reportedly feared Serge Ibaka leaving in free agency this summer, so they traded him to the Raptors.
It probably wasn’t a coincidence Toronto, among the teams that could have used Ibaka for the stretch run, made Orlando the best offer.
Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders:
Most in NBA circles believe that Ibaka made it clear to the Magic the only team he wanted to land with was Toronto, and it’s likely why other teams in the hunt for him passed on giving big assets.
League sources said that a new deal for Ibaka is basically done and that it will start in the $20 million range. It’s possible someone surfaces on July 1 with a better offer, but given Ibaka’s age and rocky season in Orlando, that seems unlikely.
Ibaka has shown signs of decline. The length of that contract will be critical.
A deal with such a high starting salary will also put the Raptors in luxury-tax territory if they also re-sign Kyle Lowry (which is in question). Raptors president Masai Ujiri said Ibaka is probably better now at center than power forward.
Trading Jonas Valanciunas could solve both issues, so he’ll be a player to watch this summer.