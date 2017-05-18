AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

Rumor: Lakers told not to trade for Paul George – because he might just sign anyway

By Dan FeldmanMay 18, 2017, 4:22 PM EDT

Paul George and the Lakers are rather publicly flirting with each other.

It sounds as if there’s more backchannel communications going to Los Angeles about the Pacers forward, who can opt out of his contract in 2018.

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports:

For the Lakers, they are pretty confident and have a great deal of belief that they’re in position to get Paul George in 2018. Whether he stays in Indiana or he’s traded elsewhere, he’s going to be a free agent in 18 if he doesn’t re-sign this summer in Indiana. They don’t have to give assets up to go and try to trade for him. In fact, I think they’ve been encouraged to do just the opposite. If Paul George is going to go there, he wants them to have assets. He wants them to be as good of a team as they can when he walks in.

With George missing  the All-NBA teams, an extension this year is completely illogical. Whether he remains in Indiana or gets traded, he’ll almost certainly become an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

George could earn more on his next contract if the Lakers trade for him first and then he re-signs in Los Angeles rather than leaving a prior team for the Lakers. The difference – $177 million over five years (about $35 million annually) vs. $132 million over four years (about $33 million annually) – is real, but it’s not necessarily enough to outweigh playing for a better team.

The Lakers have some nice young building blocks: D'Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., Ivica Zubac and the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft (Lonzo Ball?). George could join them just as they’re ready to win and reap outsized credit for turning around the franchise. There’s value in that.

But this doesn’t necessarily mean George will sign with the Lakers.

Even if he or someone from his camp instructed the Lakers not to trade for him, George could just be getting his ducks in a row just in case. If George is even considering the Lakers, why not use his leverage to make Los Angeles as desirable an option as possible? He could also tell numerous teams, including Indiana, what would please him the most. That would just increase his chances of finding an ideal team in 2018, even if he doesn’t yet know which team that will be. Remember, Kevin Durant told the Celtics (and, I’d guess, other teams) what players he wanted to join him and then signed with the Warriors.

Or maybe George doesn’t want to be pigeonholed into Los Angeles yet. If the Lakers trade for him, he’d face immense backlash if he leaves his hometown team in free agency. This could just be George’s way of biding time as he evaluates options.

The Lakers’ optimism means something. But, even after regime change, it doesn’t mean everything.

LeBron James named to 11th All-NBA First Team, ties Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone for most ever

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

As LeBron James continues to play at an elite level going into his 14th season, as he keeps moving up list after list of historic records, as he’s about to lead a team to a seventh consecutive NBA Finals, there seems to be a realization — even among his detractors — that we are witnessing greatness. And we need to savor that because it doesn’t come along often.

The latest reminder of that? LeBron James was named to the First Team All-NBA for the 11th time this year, gathering 99 out of a possible 100 first team votes (one media member had him on the second team, same with Russell Westbrook).

As noted by the NBA History Twitter account, only two other players in NBA History have been named to the First Team 11 times: Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone.

LeBron may well move past those two next year.

LeBron has been named to any All-NBA team 13 times now, two back of the record held by Kobe, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Tim Duncan.

Markelle Fultz odds-on favorite to become No. 1 pick

By Dan FeldmanMay 18, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

If it feels like Markelle Fultz – who talked up his fit with the Celtics, who hold (and probably will hold) the top pick in the upcoming draft – has become the consensus No. 1 pick, the betting markets agree.

Bovada released its odds for the first pick in the 2017 NBA draft:

  • Markelle Fultz 1/5
  • Lonzo Ball 4/1
  • Jayson Tatum 12/1
  • Any other player 10/1

This looks about right.

Fultz is a complete prospect and extremely polished. Ball might offer a higher upside, but LaVar Ball said his son will work out for only the Lakers, making it unlikely Boston picks him. I’d give Josh Jackson a higher chance of going No. 1 than Jayson Tatum, but I’m not sure there’s anyone else in the field factors, so 10/1 (Jackson, others) vs. 12/1 (Tatum) works.

James Harden, LeBron James headline All-NBA Teams

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT

James Harden was a unanimous First Team choice.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook came within one vote of the same (one voter each had them on the second team).

While we aren’t going to know who won MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, or other NBA awards until their new ceremony June 26 (after the Finals and Draft), the All-NBA teams had to be different. Because it impacts bonuses and future contracts — most notably if players qualify for Designated Player max deals this summer — teams needed to know early, before the Draft. So on Thursday the NBA released the prestigious All-NBA team, a snapshot of the best in the game.

Here are the three All-NBA teams:

Other players receiving votes, with point totals (First Team votes in parentheses): Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota, 50 (2); Chris Paul, LA Clippers, 49; Marc Gasol, Memphis, 48 (2); DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans, 42 (2); Paul George, Indiana, 40; Gordon Hayward, Utah, 27; Hassan Whiteside, Miami, 18; Kyrie Irving, Cleveland, 14; Klay Thompson, Golden State, 14; Nikola Jokic, Denver, 12 (1); Damian Lillard, Portland, 12; Paul Millsap, Atlanta, 3; LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio, 1; Blake Griffin, LA Clippers, 1; Al Horford, Boston, 1.

These were voted on by 100 members of the media, their votes will be made public June 26 with the rest of the award voting. (Full disclosure, I was one of those voters.)

The big takeaways: Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, John Wall, and Stephen Curry (already an MVP) are eligible for Designated Player max contracts. In the case of Leonard it would be five years at around $217 million, and while he would sign next summer it wouldn’t kick in until the summer of 2019. Wall can sign his extension this summer (he has more experience) but his deal will not kick in for a couple.

However, Paul George and Gordon Hayward did not make an All-NBA team, which could impact their summers because now the Pacers and Jazz cannot offer their stars those Designated Player max contracts. (That contract is only for players who make the team the past year or two of the last three, or are a former MVP.)

In the case of George (who made all-NBA regularly before his leg injury, now has not made it two of the last three), that means the Pacers may consider trading their star this summer. George is a free agent in 2018 and there is a lot of buzz he is going to leave (either to a contender or the Lakers), and Indiana’s new man in charge Kevin Pritchard may feel he needs to get something for George rather than just let him walk. However, the trade market for George will not be robust because teams feel he wants to be a free agent in 2018, so he could be a one-year rental.

For Hayward, it means the Jazz can only offer a little more than other teams — about $2 million a year more on average over the deal, but also a guaranteed fifth year, so it works out to $46 million more guaranteed (but Hayward would get paid somewhere that fifth season, just not as much). That may be enough to keep him, he likes Utah, but it’s known Boston — with Hayward’s college coach Brad Stevens — and other teams are going to come hard at him.

Some will question putting Anthony Davis at center, but he spent 64 percent of his time on the court this past season at the five (as tracked by Basketball-Reference.com). That likely will not be the case next season with DeMarcus Cousins in the picture.

Gordon Hayward misses All-NBA, making opting out inevitable

Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 18, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

All-NBA voters just pushed Gordon Hayward into free agency.

There was a narrow path to Hayward exercising his $16,736,710 player option with the Jazz for next season, but that’s out the window with Hayward missing this season’s All-NBA teams. Not eligible for a designated-veteran-player extension this offseason, Hayward is a virtual certainty to opt out and hit unrestricted free agency, where he could command a max deal projected to start at more than $30 million.

Because Hayward has played just seven seasons, he would have had to opt in to be eligible for a designated-veteran-player extension. But Hayward making an All-NBA team was another requirement of the super max deal – projected to pay $224 million over the next six years, including the option year – so there’s no good reason to opt in.

Here’s how much Hayward could have earned with a designated-veteran-player extension (green) or can earn by re-signing (yellow) or signing elsewhere (blue):

image

Hayward, coming off a career year, will have an abundance of good options available.

The Jazz, who beat the Clippers in the first round, have an impressive young core centered around Rudy Gobert. Keeping Hayward and George Hill could make Utah a real threat to win multiple playoff series annually for years to come.

The Celtics – coached by Hayward’s former Butler coach, Brad Stevens – are already in the conference finals and just landed the No. 1 pick. As much as the Jazz’s breakout 51-win season gives them a selling point to Hayward, Boston’s future looks even brighter.

Beyond the two teams to which he’s most commonly linked, plenty of other suitors will throw their hats in the ring if Hayward indicates a willingness to look around. Remember, he never picked Utah. The Jazz drafted him then matched an offer sheet he signed with Charlotte during his first free agency.

Hayward could sign a 1+1 deal with Utah, which would allow him to sign a designated-veteran-player contract next year if he makes an All-NBA team next season. That’d be a substantial bet on himself, but the upside his high – an extra $13 million next season plus the same designated-veteran-player rate he could’ve qualified for if he made All-NBA and opted in this year.

Will the 27-year-old make All-NBA next season? He finished eighth among forwards this year – behind LeBron James (first team), Kawhi Leonard (first team), Giannis Antetokounmpo (second team), Kevin Durant (second team), Draymond Green (third team), Jimmy Butler (third team) and Paul George.

Here’s betting Hayward locks into a long-term deal this summer, but where? The Jazz, without the ability to keep Hayward from free agency altogether with a designated-veteran-player extension, will have to sweat it out.