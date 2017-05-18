Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Report: Mavericks targeting Jrue Holiday in free agency

By Dan FeldmanMay 18, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT

The Pelicans have built a fragile core around Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, the rest of the roster leaving plenty to be desired. And New Orleans’ third-best player, Jrue Holiday, is entering unrestricted free agency.

Expect the 26-year-old Holiday to have plenty of suitors, including the 76ers – and Mavericks.

Ian Begley of ESPN:

League sources say members of the Mavericks organization view Holiday as a free agent target this summer.

The Mavericks hold a $25 million team option on Dirk Nowitzki, and he plans to return. Dallas will have to decide on that option – part of a retirement-gift contract – before free agency. Maybe Nowitzki would happily take less to add talent, but he can’t know whom the Mavericks will lure until the option deadline.

The smart play: Convince Nowitzki that the team will do right by him even if it declines the option. The extra cap space could help, and if Dallas strikes out in free agency, it could always re-sign Nowitzki to a similar salary.

If the Mavericks decline Nowitzki’s option, it’d still probably take more tinkering to clear enough cap space for Holiday. But if they exercise Nowitzki’s option, it’d take a fairly large overhaul to make room for Holiday.

After tanking, Dallas has the No. 9 pick in a point guard-heavy draft. That might be a more cost-effective and realistic way to land a point guard.

J.R. Smith: Cavaliers should expect ‘dirty plays’ and ‘cheap shots’ from Celtics in Game 2

By Dan FeldmanMay 18, 2017, 12:51 PM EDT

A Kelly Olynyk arm hold here, an Isaiah Thomas ankle grab there and a little Marcus Smart feistiness – the Cavaliers overcame the Celtics’ shenanigans in a Game 1 win last night.

What does Cleveland expect from Boston in Game 2?

J.R. Smith, via Fox Sports Ohio:

For them to come out swinging, playing scrappy like they do. They’ve been playing like that all year. Whenever their backs up against the wall, they tend to play better, just like we do. So, we just got to expect that and understand there might be dirty plays, might be cheap shots or whatever coming from the other side, just because they’re fighting for their lives at this point. So, we just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing.

Smith isn’t calling the Celtics dirty. He’s just saying the Cavs should prepare for dirtiness – a suitable safeguard against a team that often toes the dirty/gritty line.

Cleveland felt the price of that in 2015, when Kelly Olynyk ripped Kevin Love‘s shoulder out of place. Olynyk hasn’t stayed above the fray since, and Boston has embraced a scrappy identity.

The Cavaliers should be on guard, whether the Celtics do something objectionable in Game 2 or not.

Report: Zaza Pachulia’s MRI came back clean

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 18, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT

Zaza Pachulia left Warriors-Spurs Game 2 with a heel injury – what many saw as fitting comeuppance for the Golden State center injuring Kawhi Leonard.

But don’t expect Pachulia to be out for long.

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia underwent an MRI on his sore right heel Wednesday, and the results came back clean, league sources tell ESPN.

Pachulia, whose status is day to day, suffered a heel contusion in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

Ain’t karma a… forgiving lady.

LaVar Ball ups shoe deal asking price to $3 billion

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Associated PressMay 18, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT

LaVar Ball has upped the ante.

The outspoken father of former UCLA star Lonzo Ball said Wednesday on Fox Sport 1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” that it will now cost a shoe company $3 billion to make a deal with his Big Baller Brand.

“If they want to talk to me now, it just went up to $3 billion. Triple Bs – billion, billion, billion,” LaVar said.

He also repeated that he wants Lonzo to play only for the Los Angeles Lakers, the hometown team that got the No. 2 pick Tuesday night in the NBA draft lottery.

“Now that Lonzo’s headed to Los Angeles, what they should have done is give me a billion dollars and let me be on my way,” LaVar said.

LaVar said he has sold 400 to 500 pairs of the $495 ZO2 shoes.

Cavaliers one win from longest playoff winning streak in NBA history

AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By Dan FeldmanMay 18, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT

The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals.

Don’t let that distract you from the fact that the Cavaliers haven’t lost since that three-game comeback.

Cleveland has since swept the Pacers and Raptors in the first two rounds of these playoffs then taken a 1-0 lead on the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. That’s a 12-game playoff winning streak – tied for the second-longest of all-time.

Only the Lakers, who won the last two games of the 1988 NBA Finals then swept through the 1989 Western Conference playoffs, have produced a longer playoff winning streak. The Cavs can tie that 13-game run by beating Boston in Game 2 tomorrow.

The Cavaliers aren’t the only team with an active historic playoff winning streak. Golden State has won 10 straight playoff games – tied for the sixth-longest streak ever – by sweeping the Trail Blazers and Jazz and going up 2-0 on the Spurs.

Here’s every double-digit playoff winning streak in NBA history:

image

Los Angeles Lakers (1988-1989): 13

  • Beat Detroit Pistons in 1988 Finals, 4-3 (won final two games)
  • Beat Portland Trail Blazers in 1989 first round, 3-0
  • Beat Seattle SuperSonics in 1989 second round, 4-0
  • Beat Phoenix Suns in 1989 conference finals, 4-0

Lost 1989 NBA Finals to Detroit Pistons, 4-0

Cleveland Cavaliers (2016-2017): 12

  • Beat Golden State Warriors in 2016 NBA Finals, 4-3 (won final three games)
  • Beat Indiana Pacers in 2017 first round, 4-0
  • Beat Toronto Raptors in 2017 second round, 4-0
  • Lead Boston Celtics in 2017 conference finals, 1-0

Los Angeles Lakers (2000-2001): 12

  • Beat Indiana Pacers in 2000 NBA Finals, 4-2 (won final game)
  • Beat Portland Trail Blazers in 2001 first round, 3-0
  • Beat Sacramento Kings in 2001 second round, 4-0
  • Beat San Antonio Spurs in 2001 conference finals, 4-0

Lost first game of 2001 NBA Finals to Philadelphia 76ers, but won series 4-1

San Antonio Spurs (1999): 12

  • Beat Minnesota Timberwolves in 1999 first round, 3-1 (won final two games)
  • Beat Los Angeles Lakers 1999 second round, 4-0
  • Beat Portland Trail Blazers in 1999 conference finals, 4-0
  • Beat New York Knicks in 1999 NBA Finals, 4-1 (won first two games)

Detroit Pistons (1989-1990): 12

  • Beat Chicago Bulls in 1989 conference finals, 4-2 (won final three games)
  • Beat Los Angeles Lakers in 1989 NBA Finals, 4-0
  • Beat Indiana Pacers in 1990 first round, 3-0
  • Beat New York Knicks in 1990 second round, 4-1 (won first two games)

Golden State Warriors (2017): 10

  • Beat Portland Trail Blazers in 2017 first round, 4-0
  • Beat Utah Jazz in 2017 second round, 4-0
  • Lead San Antonio Spurs in 2017 conference finals, 2-0

Cleveland Cavaliers (2016): 10

  • Beat Boston Celtics in 2016 first round, 4-0
  • Beat Atlanta Hawks in 2016 second round, 4-0
  • Beat Toronto Raptors in 2016 conference finals, 4-2 (won first two games)

San Antonio Spurs (2012): 10

  • Beat Utah Jazz in 2012 first round, 4-0
  • Beat Los Angeles Clippers in 2012 second round, 4-0
  • Lost to Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012 conference finals, 4-2 (won first two games)

New Jersey Nets (2003): 10

  • Beat Milwaukee Bucks in 2003 first round, 4-2 (won final two games)
  • Beat Boston Celtics in 2003 second round, 4-0
  • Beat Detroit Pistons in 2003 conference finals, 4-0

Lost first game of 2003 NBA Finals to San Antonio Spurs and lost series, 4-2