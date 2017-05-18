AP

Paging LaMarcus: Ailing Spurs need Aldridge to take charge

Associated PressMay 18, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

In the summer of 2015, the San Antonio Spurs went shopping like they never have before.

Long content to spend big money on their core while using free agency to sprinkle role players around them, the Spurs lavished a max contract on LaMarcus Aldridge, a four-time All-Star from Portland who would join Kawhi Leonard as one of the focal points of the franchise after Tim Duncan retired.

Now with Leonard ailing and San Antonio facing mighty Golden State in the Western Conference finals, the Spurs need Aldridge to take control.

“LaMarcus has to score for us,” coach Gregg Popovich said after the 136-100 wipeout in Game 2 that put the Warriors up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. “He can’t be timid. He turned down shots in the first quarter. He can’t do it. You’ve got to score.”

Aldridge had just eight points on 4-for-11 shooting in Game 2 as he was swarmed all night by a Warriors defense that was free to double- and sometimes triple-team him since it didn’t have to worry about Leonard, who missed the game with an ankle injury. Aldridge was 0 for 2 with two turnovers in the first quarter and knows he has to be more aggressive when the two teams meet for Game 3 in San Antonio on Saturday.

“The ball has to move, but I have to take a shot if it’s there,” Aldridge said Thursday. “I was trying to make the extra pass, but I have to score, too. If I’m open, I have to shoot.”

The Spurs signed him to a four-year, $80 million deal to take some of the scoring burden off of aging stars Duncan, who retired last summer, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

“Timmy’s last couple years, he couldn’t score nearly like he used to and Manu’s getting older and Tony’s getting older,” Popovich told the AP in March. “Luckily we had Kawhi who was going through the roof. But there’s got to be an inside threat, somebody else that can score for you. So LaMarcus was a huge opportunity for us to try to convince him to come.”

Aldridge was everything they needed in the clincher over Houston in the conference semifinals. While Leonard sat out with the ankle injury, Aldridge scored 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Spurs to a stunning 39-point victory.

Aldridge brought it in Game 1 against the Warriors as well, scoring 28 points in a two-point defeat. Leonard went down just over halfway through that game and his status for Game 3 remains undecided. But Golden State blitzed Aldridge from all angles in Game 2 and the Spurs are scrambling to find their identity with both Leonard and Parker out with injuries.

Since Leonard’s ankle rolled on Zaza Pachulia‘s foot while taking a jump shot in Game 1, Aldridge has turned the ball over eight times and made only seven shots against Golden State’s swarming defense.

“They’ve been throwing different things at us, throwing different things at LaMarcus,” guard Danny Green said. “Obviously, thinking a little bit. It’s a lot easier to do that when we don’t have everybody that we need to make plays so they can trap a little more on those guys.

“But offensively, I think it’s a combination of them playing good defense and also us not finding our chemistry, not finding our rhythm, and not knowing where to be with two of our main playmakers not there.”

The key, Aldridge said, was finding a balance between being assertive and looking to score while also making sure that he keeps his teammates involved and hits them with passes when they’re open on the perimeter.

“It was definitely something different than I’ve seen here, but you’ve got to play through it,” Aldridge said of the increased attention from the Warriors. “I either take my shot or try to find the open guy. I think the last game it definitely worked in their advantage with me getting passive, but next game I won’t do that.”

For San Antonio, there is no time to lose. Popovich made that abundantly clear in his pointed remarks after Game 2 when he lamented the team’s lack of intensity and belief.

It all starts with a team’s star players, and Aldridge is the biggest one still standing for the ailing Spurs.

“I think he’s got a major responsibility in Game 3 to come out and get something done, whether it’s for himself or teammates,” Popovich said. “They come after him, to find somebody, turn it over, take good shots. He’s got to do it. No doubt about it.”

AP freelance writer Raul Dominguez in San Antonio contributed to this report.

LeBron James says he wasn't playing at peak condition in Game 1 vs. Celtics

Associated PressMay 18, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

BOSTON (AP) LeBron James did pretty much whatever he wanted to against the Celtics in the Cavaliers’ dominating win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

He was efficient, scoring from the outside, rolling downhill and getting to the rim at will, passing to teammates and locking down Boston’s scorers when called upon.

With home-court advantage gone, the Celtics face a virtual must-win Game 2 on Friday night. Boston must find a way to slow down James while not getting eaten up by a supporting cast, which other than Kevin Love‘s big game , didn’t produce at its usual high rate.

Oh, and there’s extra motivation for Cleveland – now 9-0 in these playoffs – which could earn another long rest if it makes quick work of the Celtics.

But here’s the rub for top-seeded Boston on Friday night: James said he wasn’t even playing at peak condition after Cleveland’s 10-day layoff between rounds.

“I felt OK last night,” James said Thursday. “I knew I wouldn’t feel that great after the game, and I don’t feel that great right now. … But I should be much better (Friday).”

Better than 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists? Good luck with that Boston.

Still, James said the Cavs are mentally preparing for the Celtics’ best shot in Game 2.

“There’s going to be some adjustments made from both sides. We have to be ready for it,” he said. “Obviously, we don’t know the exact adjustments, but we know they’re going to make adjustments. That’s what good teams do, and we have to be ready for whatever they bring to the table.”

Most of the damage in Game 1 was done by only two players – James and Love. Kyrie Irving had just 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting, and usually dependable sharpshooters J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver were a combined 2 for 8 as coach Tyronn Lue used a different second unit to start the second quarter with James resting.

A loss Friday would also leave Boston with the daunting proposition of having to win four out of five games to take the series – a nearly impossible task against a team that since James returned to Cleveland in 2014-15 has a 33-4 playoff record against Eastern Conference opponents.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said his optimism remains high, and that he was “really encouraged” by his team’s performance over the final 18 minutes of the game. It included getting within 11 points with less than 2 minutes to play.

But if the Celtics are going to pick themselves up, it must start with All-Star Isaiah Thomas, who scored 17 points, but had to work for every single one just to finish 7 for 19 from the field. He also had a team-high four turnovers – another red flag for Boston’s prospects.

For his part, Thomas said there doesn’t need to be a lot of soul searching.

“There’s nothing to figure out,” Thomas said. “They play their traditional way. I mean, they definitely showed a few bodies that was aggressive on me, but that’s nothing I haven’t seen this whole year. I mean, I’ve seen it all…I’ve just got to be more aggressive, make plays, make shots, and go from there.”

A bigger problem for Boston is that James scored on all seven defenders that the Celtics threw at him in Game 1 – Crowder, Thomas, Marcus Smart, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Gerald Green and Kelly Olynyk.

Conversely, James has shown an ability to completely stifle Thomas on the defensive end. On the lone one-on-one possession in which Thomas was guarded by James – in the second quarter – the Boston guard was called for a travelling violation after James cut off his driving lane, contested his awkward layup attempt and forced Thomas to catch his own shot, resulting in a turnover.

And even if Thomas can rediscover his shot, he will need more scoring help against the Cavs’ Big Three. It’s a luxury not lost on Lue.

“Any given night, it could be Kyrie, could be LeBron, could be Kevin, Korver, J.R. (Smith), Tristan (Thompson),” Lue said. “So we just take what the defense gives us, and that’s how we try to play. And whatever guys are doing, we try to ride the hot hand and everyone else will fill in.”

So, with James maybe 100 percent, and more options waiting in the wings, the Celtics indeed face an uphill challenge.

Isaiah Thomas says Celtics don't fear Cavs: "They're not the Monstars. They're not on 'Space Jam."

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals went about as poorly for Boston as they could have imagined. LeBron James was dominant and making Kelly Olynyk look helpless. Tristan Thompson scored 20, and he and the Cavaliers owned the boards. Cleveland’s defense seemed to smother everything Boston tried, at least early. It even looked at times like Isaiah Thomas was hesitant trying to find seams and opportunities against the Cavaliers.

Adjustments will be made, but it’s not clear what Boston can do to change the series in a meaningful way. That said, don’t expect the Celtics to go into Game 2 Friday night scared. They believe they can win, as Thomas told Matt Moore of CBSSports.com.

“I believe in these guys,” Thomas said at practice on Thursday. “We’re not scared of Cleveland. They’re not the Monstars. They’re not on ‘Space Jam.’ Like, they lace up their shoes just like us. They just happened to play better than us in Game 1, and we’ve just got to protect home court in Game 2 and get the win…

“We’re not just happy to be here,” Thomas said. “Like, we want to win this series, and that’s what we’re trying to do. We want to let everybody in this world know that we’re for real, and we’re one of the top teams in the NBA, and with this series we’ve got to go out and show the world because like everybody knows, everybody is counting us out. And we’ve been there before, though, so it’s nothing new for us.”

I love Thomas’ attitude, and I’d expect nothing less from him and the Celtics.

It just doesn’t change the underlying dynamics of the series. The bottom line is only one of these teams has LeBron James and the other is in trouble.

Where's the drama? Blowouts the rule in these NBA playoffs

Associated PressMay 18, 2017, 6:57 PM EDT

Think back to the very first game of this NBA postseason: A one-point nail-biter of a win for Cleveland over Indiana, that outcome not getting decided until the final second.

Hardly any have gone like that since.

Dramatic playoff finishes have been very rare this year. Through 68 games, the average victory margin is 12.9 points. More than half of the 23 games in May have seen one team lead by 25 points or more. A postseason record has already been tied with four 4-0 sweeps – all by Golden State and Cleveland, who are a combined 19-0 and en route to what seems like an inevitable third consecutive NBA Finals matchup.

If you like blowouts, you love these NBA playoffs.

“Double-digit leads and wins are pretty surprising,” Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said. “But it’s just part of it right now.”

They seem less surprising every day.

Only eight playoff games this season have been decided by three points or less, while 40 have been decided by 10 points or more – a rate significantly higher than the NBA average over the last 30 years. San Antonio’s blowout-filled postseason has included winning a game by 39 and losing another by 36, both without star forward Kawhi Leonard. And the lone “upset” in a series so far was fifth-seeded Utah topping the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers in their first-round Western Conference matchup.

Calling that an upset is a real stretch, since both teams finished the regular season 51-31.

“So many blowouts, it has surprised me a little bit,” Miami center Willie Reed said. “Playoffs, the crowd intensifies, the games get a lot tougher. I can see why the home teams are blowing out teams, jumping on them early. But it’s happening a lot. Seeing 10-point games doesn’t surprise me, but seeing the 20-point, 30-point games, that does.”

It’s certainly odd. But nobody seems to be complaining.

Every ticket for every game has been sold so far; it was the fourth straight year all first-round games were sold out and the third straight year where all conference semifinal tickets were purchased. Combined viewership for playoff games across the league’s network partners – ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV – is up 3 percent over last year’s pace, averaging 3.7 million.

Turner is enjoying its best numbers for playoffs since 2014, the network saying it’s up 6 percent over last year with gains across all key demographics. Blowouts might have people leaving arenas before the final horn, but the at-home audience – the main reason why the league has a new $24 billion television deal that is changing the financial landscape of the game – remains strong.

“What you look at, it doesn’t matter how many points you win by,” Golden State acting coach Mike Brown said.

The top teams are predictably driving the storylines, as are stars like Cleveland’s LeBron James, Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, Houston’s James Harden and San Antonio’s Leonard. When those stars are matched up, like Westbrook vs. Harden were in the first round and Harden vs. Leonard were in the second round, the interest level rose accordingly.

Although injuries derailed some teams – Chicago seemed poised to knock off Boston before Rajon Rondo got hurt, the Clippers finished the first round without Blake Griffin, San Antonio was already without Tony Parker and saw its best hope in the West finals damaged when Leonard re-rolled his ankle, and Toronto’s slim chance against Cleveland got slimmer when Kyle Lowry turned his ankle – the interest level isn’t ailing.

The top two teams in both conferences are the ones still playing now.

Whether they’re close games or routs, the matchups now are the ones many probably have been waiting for.

“This is the best time of the year,” Golden State forward Draymond Green said. “Every game matters. Every single possession matters. I love to play that way. When you’re just out there playing and it doesn’t mean anything, and whether you’re good or bad, it does not matter. It’s kind of boring to me. But every possession matters in the playoffs, every little detail. I love playing that way.”

AP Basketball Writer Jon Krawczynski in Minneapolis and AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower in Boston contributed to this report.

Kawhi Leonard "didn't do much" at Spurs practice, Andre Iguodala, Zaza Pachulia did practice with Warriors,

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT

If the Spurs are going to hold home court and make this an exciting Western Conference Finals, Kawhi Leonard is going to have to be a part of it and play on Saturday in Game 3.

The Spurs practiced Thursday, and nothing should make Spurs fans optimistic. From Melissa Rohlin of the San Antonio Express-News.

At Spurs practice Thursday, the players said Leonard was in the building. But that’s about all they said about Leonard, the Spurs’ leading scorer and two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year, who missed Game 2 because of a sprained left ankle.

“He was sitting nicely on the sideline,” Pau Gasol said.

Leonard missed Game 6 against the Rockets last round because of a sprained ankle, but was back for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals last Sunday. He played brilliantly and was +21 in 24 minutes before he had to leave the game after re-spraining his left ankle twice. The first time he stepped on the foot of David Lee (who was on the bench) while trying to run upcourt. Leonard came back in the game but later rolled his ankle again after Zaza Pachulia slid under him on a jump shot and took away Leonard’s landing space on a controversial play.

The Warriors have battled injuries as well, although not to their core players.

Andre Iguodala and Pachulia both missed Game 2 but were practicing Thursday and could be on the court when the series resumes Thursday night. From Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Expect the Warriors to go easy on Iguodala’s minutes if they don’t need him this round, he will play a much bigger role in the Finals if the Warriors face off again against the Cavaliers as expected.