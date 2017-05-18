AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

Knicks president Phil Jackson: ‘We’re good at what we do’

By Dan FeldmanMay 18, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

The Knicks tied for the NBA’s sixth-worst record, but thanks to losing a pre-lottery tiebreaker and the Kings moving up in the lottery, New York received the No. 8 pick in the upcoming draft.

Knicks president Phil Jackson, via Ian Begley of ESPN:

“Our opportunity [at] seven could have been 10, so eight we’ll live with,” Jackson said. “I think that we’re good at what we do.”

Oh reeeallly?

The Knicks have gone 17-65, 32-50 and 31-50 in Jackson’s three full seasons. He signed Joakim Noah to arguably the NBA’s worst contract. Jackson has turned the Carmelo Anthony situation into a public mess.

On the other hand, he drafted Kristaps Porzingis and… did I mention Kristaps Porzingis? That and a couple peripheral moves (Willy Hernangomez and Ron Baker) hardly inspire on the balance.

If building a quality basketball team is what Jackson does, there’s little evidence he’s good at it. If drawing a $12 million salary for minimal work is what he does, maybe he’s great.

LeBron James does Kelly Olynyk wrong, turns back on him, then blows by him (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Kelly Olynyk may not be the LeBron James stopper Boston needs.

Olynyk was the hero of Game 7 against Washington Monday night, and two nights later he got a quick call off the bench in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Cleveland. Even in the first quarter things were getting ugly for Boston, and Olynyk was brought in to hit shots and try to turn the tide.

Instead, defensively he got switched onto LeBron on a couple pick-and-rolls, and it wasn’t pretty.

Olynyk doesn’t have near the foot speed to stand a chance in that matchup. Olynyk’s man Tristan Thompson would come out to set the pick and force the switch, then LeBron would step back in isolation — the first time turning his back on Olynyk is a move that was almost disrespectful (see above). Then LeBron would get up a head of steam and drive right at Olynyk —and there was nothing Olynyk could do, he can’t cover LeBron. (There may be only one player in the league who can, and he is getting ankle treatments in San Antonio right now.)

LeBron only turned his back once, but when Cleveland finds something that works they go back to that well.

It was a rough night for Boston and Olynyk. Boston made the choice to stay home on Cleveland’s three-point shooters, so LeBron and the Cavs went right at the Celtics and scored inside. James finished the night with 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. Every adjustment from Boston feels like it will just open up another aspect of Cleveland’s game. Olynyk will likely be better in Game 2 — he had two points on six shots in Game 1, it couldn’t get much worse — but in Boston the question is will that, or anything they do, be enough?

Steve Kerr travelling to San Antonio with Warriors

AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer
By Dan FeldmanMay 18, 2017, 12:13 AM EDT

Steve Kerr gave the Warriors a halftime pep talk in Game 1 against the Spurs. (No, it wasn’t: Injure Kawhi Leonard.)

Now, the Golden State coach who has been out of commission with back problems will take his show on the road for Game 4.

NBC Sports Bay Area:

When the Warriors fly to San Antonio on Thursday, Steve Kerr will be on board.

“He will be on the trip,” Warriors GM Bob Myers said on 95.7 The Game on Wednesday.

The big question: Will Kerr coach the Warriors in San Antonio?

Mike Brown has done a fine job as acting coach, but the Spurs going home and maybe getting Leonard back, this series could become tighter. It’d help to have Kerr on the sidelines. It’ll even help if Kerr can just participate more actively in game-planning.

Most importantly, it’s good Kerr is feeling well enough to make the trip.

Cavaliers overwhelm Celtics in Game 1

AP Photo/Charles Krupa
7 Comments
By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2017, 11:17 PM EDT

Celtics fans cheered wildly.

Their team had just cut the deficit to 17 to end the third quarter.

The Cavaliers dominated quickly and then were up-and-down in extended garbage time of a 117-104 win at Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Cleveland led by double digits the final three quarters and by 20 for nearly half the game.

Cavs-Warriors III in the Finals has never felt more inevitable, both teams remaining undefeated in these playoffs. The Spurs’ chances of upsetting Golden State nearly ran out when Kawhi Leonard got hurt, and Boston’s bid to topple the Cavaliers didn’t get off the ground in Game 1.

The Celtics stayed home on Cleveland’s 3-point shooters, so the Cavaliers – particularly LeBron James (38 points on 14-of-24 shooting, nine rebounds and seven assists) – feasted inside. Tristan Thompson (20 points on 7-for-7 shooting with six offensive rebounds) crashed the offensive glass relentlessly, and his final line doesn’t reveal the true scope of the pressure he put on Boston’s defense. The Cavs shot 28-for-35 from the free-throw line to 10-for-18 to the Celtics, a disparity that reflects the difference in paint play.

Kevin Love (32 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 6-of-9 on 3-pointers, with 12 rebounds) was the only Cavalier who consistently got loose on the perimeter, completing a dominant frontcourt performance.

Al Horford (11 points on 4-of-11 shooting) was off yet again against the Cavaliers, a continuation of his Hawks days, until the game got out of hand. Jae Crowder (21 points, eight rebounds and five assists) and Avery Bradley (21 points) had their moments, but the Celtics looked completely overmatched – and it’s unclear where they go from here.

Boston, which cycled through several defenders on LeBron, could send more help to the Cleveland star. But LeBron has become so good at picking apart defenses with his passing. Maybe the Celtics will shoot better on 3-pointers (12-for-38, 32% tonight), but that’s still not necessarily enough to keep up with the Cavs’ dominant offense. Jaylen Brown (10 points on 5-of-7 shooting with nine rebounds and Boston’s most passable defense on LeBron) was a breath of fresh air, and Gerald Green (11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, +11) shined late. But what will those two do when the game is more contested?

It’s foolish to write off the Celtics after only one game, but this result met every fear of an unwatchable series.

Boston’s answer to LeBron might have come yesterday – which means help won’t arrive until it’s too late for this year.

Celtics owner: Boston would trade No. 1 pick only for ‘second coming’

8 Comments
By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2017, 10:22 PM EDT

Celtics president Danny Ainge said he’d explore trading the No. 1 pick.

His boss indicated Boston will keep the selection.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, via CSN New England:

I think these picks are very, very valuable. You think of it, if you’re going to trade this pick as part of a package for an establish star making max, you’ve got to send max money out the door, as well. You’ve got to send more guys along. So, this guy coming back better be the second coming. What’s more, he’s going to be halfway through his career, whoever he is. And he’s going to be paid right now a ton of money, which restricts you in other ways.

If you can get a really good guy with this pick, you’ve got him. You can build with him. You can grow with him. You can coach him up. And you get to max money eventually – five, six years down the road – but it’s a totally different thing.

So, these picks are really valuable in today’s NBA. And so our intention would be to make the pick unless someone blows us away with an offer. That’s the way I would probably think about it.

I’m not trying to lay down rules of the road for the basketball staff when they make their recommendations. I’m just trying to say how I feel. And it’s the way we felt in February, quite honestly.

This could be a play for leverage in trade discussions, but Grousbeck’s assessment is sound. A relatively cheap four-year contract followed by the team control of restricted free agency makes first-round picks so valuable.

There’d be nothing wrong with Boston trading the No. 1 pick. It’s just difficult for other teams to match its value. This pick is more valuable than Paul George (on an expiring contract) and probably Jimmy Butler (locked up two more years). Teams with more valuable stars are in no rush to trade.

So, expect the Celtics to draft Markelle Fultz. It’s not a lock, but Grousbeck’s comments make it even more likely.