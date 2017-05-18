Getty Images

Isaiah Thomas says Celtics don’t fear Cavs: “They’re not the Monstars. They’re not on ‘Space Jam.”

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals went about as poorly for Boston as they could have imagined. LeBron James was dominant and making Kelly Olynyk look helpless. Tristan Thompson scored 20, and he and the Cavaliers owned the boards. Cleveland’s defense seemed to smother everything Boston tried, at least early. It even looked at times like Isaiah Thomas was hesitant trying to find seams and opportunities against the Cavaliers.

Adjustments will be made, but it’s not clear what Boston can do to change the series in a meaningful way. That said, don’t expect the Celtics to go into Game 2 Friday night scared. They believe they can win, as Thomas told Matt Moore of CBSSports.com.

“I believe in these guys,” Thomas said at practice on Thursday. “We’re not scared of Cleveland. They’re not the Monstars. They’re not on ‘Space Jam.’ Like, they lace up their shoes just like us. They just happened to play better than us in Game 1, and we’ve just got to protect home court in Game 2 and get the win…

“We’re not just happy to be here,” Thomas said. “Like, we want to win this series, and that’s what we’re trying to do. We want to let everybody in this world know that we’re for real, and we’re one of the top teams in the NBA, and with this series we’ve got to go out and show the world because like everybody knows, everybody is counting us out. And we’ve been there before, though, so it’s nothing new for us.”

I love Thomas’ attitude, and I’d expect nothing less from him and the Celtics.

It just doesn’t change the underlying dynamics of the series. The bottom line is only one of these teams has LeBron James and the other is in trouble.

Where’s the drama? Blowouts the rule in these NBA playoffs

Associated PressMay 18, 2017, 6:57 PM EDT

Think back to the very first game of this NBA postseason: A one-point nail-biter of a win for Cleveland over Indiana, that outcome not getting decided until the final second.

Hardly any have gone like that since.

Dramatic playoff finishes have been very rare this year. Through 68 games, the average victory margin is 12.9 points. More than half of the 23 games in May have seen one team lead by 25 points or more. A postseason record has already been tied with four 4-0 sweeps – all by Golden State and Cleveland, who are a combined 19-0 and en route to what seems like an inevitable third consecutive NBA Finals matchup.

If you like blowouts, you love these NBA playoffs.

“Double-digit leads and wins are pretty surprising,” Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said. “But it’s just part of it right now.”

They seem less surprising every day.

Only eight playoff games this season have been decided by three points or less, while 40 have been decided by 10 points or more – a rate significantly higher than the NBA average over the last 30 years. San Antonio’s blowout-filled postseason has included winning a game by 39 and losing another by 36, both without star forward Kawhi Leonard. And the lone “upset” in a series so far was fifth-seeded Utah topping the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers in their first-round Western Conference matchup.

Calling that an upset is a real stretch, since both teams finished the regular season 51-31.

“So many blowouts, it has surprised me a little bit,” Miami center Willie Reed said. “Playoffs, the crowd intensifies, the games get a lot tougher. I can see why the home teams are blowing out teams, jumping on them early. But it’s happening a lot. Seeing 10-point games doesn’t surprise me, but seeing the 20-point, 30-point games, that does.”

It’s certainly odd. But nobody seems to be complaining.

Every ticket for every game has been sold so far; it was the fourth straight year all first-round games were sold out and the third straight year where all conference semifinal tickets were purchased. Combined viewership for playoff games across the league’s network partners – ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV – is up 3 percent over last year’s pace, averaging 3.7 million.

Turner is enjoying its best numbers for playoffs since 2014, the network saying it’s up 6 percent over last year with gains across all key demographics. Blowouts might have people leaving arenas before the final horn, but the at-home audience – the main reason why the league has a new $24 billion television deal that is changing the financial landscape of the game – remains strong.

“What you look at, it doesn’t matter how many points you win by,” Golden State acting coach Mike Brown said.

The top teams are predictably driving the storylines, as are stars like Cleveland’s LeBron James, Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, Houston’s James Harden and San Antonio’s Leonard. When those stars are matched up, like Westbrook vs. Harden were in the first round and Harden vs. Leonard were in the second round, the interest level rose accordingly.

Although injuries derailed some teams – Chicago seemed poised to knock off Boston before Rajon Rondo got hurt, the Clippers finished the first round without Blake Griffin, San Antonio was already without Tony Parker and saw its best hope in the West finals damaged when Leonard re-rolled his ankle, and Toronto’s slim chance against Cleveland got slimmer when Kyle Lowry turned his ankle – the interest level isn’t ailing.

The top two teams in both conferences are the ones still playing now.

Whether they’re close games or routs, the matchups now are the ones many probably have been waiting for.

“This is the best time of the year,” Golden State forward Draymond Green said. “Every game matters. Every single possession matters. I love to play that way. When you’re just out there playing and it doesn’t mean anything, and whether you’re good or bad, it does not matter. It’s kind of boring to me. But every possession matters in the playoffs, every little detail. I love playing that way.”

AP Basketball Writer Jon Krawczynski in Minneapolis and AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower in Boston contributed to this report.

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT

If the Spurs are going to hold home court and make this an exciting Western Conference Finals, Kawhi Leonard is going to have to be a part of it and play on Saturday in Game 3.

The Spurs practiced Thursday, and nothing should make Spurs fans optimistic. From Melissa Rohlin of the San Antonio Express-News.

At Spurs practice Thursday, the players said Leonard was in the building. But that’s about all they said about Leonard, the Spurs’ leading scorer and two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year, who missed Game 2 because of a sprained left ankle.

“He was sitting nicely on the sideline,” Pau Gasol said.

Leonard missed Game 6 against the Rockets last round because of a sprained ankle, but was back for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals last Sunday. He played brilliantly and was +21 in 24 minutes before he had to leave the game after re-spraining his left ankle twice. The first time he stepped on the foot of David Lee (who was on the bench) while trying to run upcourt. Leonard came back in the game but later rolled his ankle again after Zaza Pachulia slid under him on a jump shot and took away Leonard’s landing space on a controversial play.

The Warriors have battled injuries as well, although not to their core players.

Andre Iguodala and Pachulia both missed Game 2 but were practicing Thursday and could be on the court when the series resumes Thursday night. From Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Expect the Warriors to go easy on Iguodala’s minutes if they don’t need him this round, he will play a much bigger role in the Finals if the Warriors face off again against the Cavaliers as expected.

LeBron James named to 11th All-NBA First Team, ties Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone for most ever

By Kurt HelinMay 18, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

As LeBron James continues to play at an elite level going into his 14th season, as he keeps moving up list after list of historic records, as he’s about to lead a team to a seventh consecutive NBA Finals, there seems to be a realization — even among his detractors — that we are witnessing greatness. And we need to savor that because it doesn’t come along often.

The latest reminder of that? LeBron James was named to the First Team All-NBA for the 11th time this year, gathering 99 out of a possible 100 first team votes (one media member had him on the second team, same with Russell Westbrook).

As noted by the NBA History Twitter account, only two other players in NBA History have been named to the First Team 11 times: Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone.

LeBron may well move past those two next year.

LeBron has been named to any All-NBA team 13 times now, two back of the record held by Kobe, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Tim Duncan.

Rumor: Lakers told not to trade for Paul George – because he might just sign anyway

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo
By Dan FeldmanMay 18, 2017, 4:22 PM EDT

Paul George and the Lakers are rather publicly flirting with each other.

It sounds as if there’s more backchannel communications going to Los Angeles about the Pacers forward, who can opt out of his contract in 2018.

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports:

For the Lakers, they are pretty confident and have a great deal of belief that they’re in position to get Paul George in 2018. Whether he stays in Indiana or he’s traded elsewhere, he’s going to be a free agent in 18 if he doesn’t re-sign this summer in Indiana. They don’t have to give assets up to go and try to trade for him. In fact, I think they’ve been encouraged to do just the opposite. If Paul George is going to go there, he wants them to have assets. He wants them to be as good of a team as they can when he walks in.

With George missing  the All-NBA teams, an extension this year is completely illogical. Whether he remains in Indiana or gets traded, he’ll almost certainly become an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

George could earn more on his next contract if the Lakers trade for him first and then he re-signs in Los Angeles rather than leaving a prior team for the Lakers. The difference – $177 million over five years (about $35 million annually) vs. $132 million over four years (about $33 million annually) – is real, but it’s not necessarily enough to outweigh playing for a better team.

The Lakers have some nice young building blocks: D'Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., Ivica Zubac and the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft (Lonzo Ball?). George could join them just as they’re ready to win and reap outsized credit for turning around the franchise. There’s value in that.

But this doesn’t necessarily mean George will sign with the Lakers.

Even if he or someone from his camp instructed the Lakers not to trade for him, George could just be getting his ducks in a row just in case. If George is even considering the Lakers, why not use his leverage to make Los Angeles as desirable an option as possible? He could also tell numerous teams, including Indiana, what would please him the most. That would just increase his chances of finding an ideal team in 2018, even if he doesn’t yet know which team that will be. Remember, Kevin Durant told the Celtics (and, I’d guess, other teams) what players he wanted to join him and then signed with the Warriors.

Or maybe George doesn’t want to be pigeonholed into Los Angeles yet. If the Lakers trade for him, he’d face immense backlash if he leaves his hometown team in free agency. This could just be George’s way of biding time as he evaluates options.

The Lakers’ optimism means something. But, even after regime change, it doesn’t mean everything.