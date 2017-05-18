Cavaliers one win from longest playoff winning streak in NBA history

The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals.
Don’t let that distract you from the fact that the Cavaliers haven’t lost since that three-game comeback.
Cleveland has since swept the Pacers and Raptors in the first two rounds of these playoffs then taken a 1-0 lead on the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. That’s a 12-game playoff winning streak – tied for the second-longest of all-time.
Only the Lakers, who won the last two games of the 1988 NBA Finals then swept through the 1989 Western Conference playoffs, have produced a longer playoff winning streak. The Cavs can tie that 13-game run by beating Boston in Game 2 tomorrow.
The Cavaliers aren’t the only team with an active historic playoff winning streak. Golden State has won 10 straight playoff games – tied for the sixth-longest streak ever – by sweeping the Trail Blazers and Jazz and going up 2-0 on the Spurs.
Here’s every double-digit playoff winning streak in NBA history:
Los Angeles Lakers (1988-1989): 13
- Beat Detroit Pistons in 1988 Finals, 4-3 (won final two games)
- Beat Portland Trail Blazers in 1989 first round, 3-0
- Beat Seattle SuperSonics in 1989 second round, 4-0
- Beat Phoenix Suns in 1989 conference finals, 4-0
Lost 1989 NBA Finals to Detroit Pistons, 4-0
Cleveland Cavaliers (2016-2017): 12
- Beat Golden State Warriors in 2016 NBA Finals, 4-3 (won final three games)
- Beat Indiana Pacers in 2017 first round, 4-0
- Beat Toronto Raptors in 2017 second round, 4-0
- Lead Boston Celtics in 2017 conference finals, 1-0
Los Angeles Lakers (2000-2001): 12
- Beat Indiana Pacers in 2000 NBA Finals, 4-2 (won final game)
- Beat Portland Trail Blazers in 2001 first round, 3-0
- Beat Sacramento Kings in 2001 second round, 4-0
- Beat San Antonio Spurs in 2001 conference finals, 4-0
Lost first game of 2001 NBA Finals to Philadelphia 76ers, but won series 4-1
San Antonio Spurs (1999): 12
- Beat Minnesota Timberwolves in 1999 first round, 3-1 (won final two games)
- Beat Los Angeles Lakers 1999 second round, 4-0
- Beat Portland Trail Blazers in 1999 conference finals, 4-0
- Beat New York Knicks in 1999 NBA Finals, 4-1 (won first two games)
Detroit Pistons (1989-1990): 12
- Beat Chicago Bulls in 1989 conference finals, 4-2 (won final three games)
- Beat Los Angeles Lakers in 1989 NBA Finals, 4-0
- Beat Indiana Pacers in 1990 first round, 3-0
- Beat New York Knicks in 1990 second round, 4-1 (won first two games)
Golden State Warriors (2017): 10
- Beat Portland Trail Blazers in 2017 first round, 4-0
- Beat Utah Jazz in 2017 second round, 4-0
- Lead San Antonio Spurs in 2017 conference finals, 2-0
Cleveland Cavaliers (2016): 10
- Beat Boston Celtics in 2016 first round, 4-0
- Beat Atlanta Hawks in 2016 second round, 4-0
- Beat Toronto Raptors in 2016 conference finals, 4-2 (won first two games)
San Antonio Spurs (2012): 10
- Beat Utah Jazz in 2012 first round, 4-0
- Beat Los Angeles Clippers in 2012 second round, 4-0
- Lost to Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012 conference finals, 4-2 (won first two games)
New Jersey Nets (2003): 10
- Beat Milwaukee Bucks in 2003 first round, 4-2 (won final two games)
- Beat Boston Celtics in 2003 second round, 4-0
- Beat Detroit Pistons in 2003 conference finals, 4-0
Lost first game of 2003 NBA Finals to San Antonio Spurs and lost series, 4-2