Watch the actual 2017 NBA lottery drawing (video)

If the NBA draft lottery isn’t rigged, why is the drawing done behind closed doors with no video made available to the public?
Oh.
LaVar Ball won.
The Lakers landed the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NBA draft, seemingly ideally positioning them to pick Lonzo Ball. Lakers president Magic Johnson said LaVar wouldn’t affect how the the Lakers view Lonzo, and they’re reportedly enamored with him. It’s coming together exactly as LaVar willed and Lonzo wanted.
But as LaVar strutted in victory, he dug himself the biggest hole his publicity hunt has landed him in.
First, some background: Kristine Leahy of Fox Sports alleged in March that LaVar “forced” his sons to play basketball and said Lonzo “looks like he’s terrified to go against anything his father says.”
Appearing with Colin Cowherd and Leahy today, LaVar had a few testy exchanges with Leahy about his shoe brand:
Ball is clearly shooting back at Leahy for how she psychoanalyzed his family from afar. One problem: She did it several weeks ago, and not everyone realizes the context of Ball’s comments. So, he’s left sounding misogynistic (and maybe being misogynistic, but absolutely sounding misogynistic).
Ball’s brand is brashness, but does he want that brand to include misogyny? Big Baller Brand’s website has a section of women’s shirts, for what it’s worth.
Ball also snapped at Jason Whitlock, another critic, but one who wasn’t there: “I don’t think he can comment on anything but snacks.”
These comments also have an outside chance of harming Lonzo’s draft stock. Though most NBA executives agreed LaVar won’t affect Lonzo in the draft, professional sports leagues are becoming increasingly conscious of their image on treatment of women. LaVar’s previous public comments have mostly been hyperbolic, but harmless. His digs into Leahy struck a nerve with many.
LaVar – maybe due to justifiable retribution, maybe not; maybe out of misogyny, maybe not; maybe just out of general rudeness, maybe not – created an image problem for himself today. He ought to hope it won’t extend to Lonzo.
The ping pong balls have spoken: Boston, the LA Lakers, and Philadephia will have the top three picks in the NBA Draft.
What does that mean? Who are they likely to select? If the Celtics take Markelle Fultz, what does that mean for the future of Isaiah Thomas in Boston? Which prospects could fall down the board?
Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports get into all of that in this latest PBT Podcast. There is also some Zaza Pachulia talk, and we discuss if Warriors/Cavaliers round three in the Finals is good for the NBA.
OAKLAND (AP) — The Golden State Warriors’ rare unbeaten start this postseason doesn’t necessarily mean they’re on their way to a title.
Golden State is just the fifth NBA team to win its first 10 playoff games in a given postseason. Only two of the four teams that previously achieved the feat went on to win the title.
The Warriors aren’t getting caught up in talk about where they might rank in history if they continue this run. They say they’re focusing on continuing to get better and the next game against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals.
“We feel like we like our chances against anybody, no matter (who) is on the court,” Warriors forward Kevin Durant said Tuesday night after a 136-100 victory over the Spurs, who played without injured All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard. “That’s the confidence we have. But we’ve got to be ready Game 3. We know they’re probably going to be full strength in Game 3 and ready to play us.
Here’s a look at the other four teams that had the best starts in playoff history.
—
1989 – LOS ANGELES LAKERS (11-0)
The Lakers followed up a 57-25 regular season by carrying an unbeaten postseason record into the Finals as they sought their third straight title. But after sweeping Portland, Seattle and Phoenix to win the Western Conference title, the Lakers were swept by the Detroit Pistons in the Finals. The Lakers’ title hopes suffered a devastating blow when Magic Johnson injured his hamstring in Game 2 of the Finals. Johnson started Game 3 but played only five minutes before missing the rest of the series.
—
2001 – LOS ANGELES LAKERS (11-0)
The Lakers dropped only one game the entire postseason on their way to winning a second straight championship. The Lakers would win a third straight crown the following year. Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant led a Lakers team that swept Portland, Sacramento and San Antonio in the Western Conference playoffs. After losing 107-101 at home to Philadelphia in the first game of the NBA Finals, the Lakers beat the 76ers four straight times to clinch the title.
—
2012 – SAN ANTONIO SPURS (10-0)
After sweeping Utah and the Los Angeles Clippers, San Antonio took a 2-0 lead over Oklahoma City in the Western Conference finals. But the Spurs wouldn’t win another game as the Thunder beat San Antonio four straight times to claim the Western Conference title. Oklahoma City went on to lose in five games to Miami in the NBA Finals.
—
2016 – CLEVELAND CAVALIERS (10-0)
The Cavaliers swept Detroit and Atlanta in the first two rounds of the postseason and took a quick 2-0 lead over Toronto in the Eastern Conference finals before losing five of its next eight playoff games. Cleveland won a six-game series with Toronto but fell behind Golden State 3-1 in the NBA Finals before LeBron James and Kyrie Irving rallied the Cavaliers to the title . Cleveland also has swept its first two playoff opponents this year as it enters the Eastern Conference finals with Boston , marking the first time a team has stated out 8-0 in two straight postseasons.
It doesn’t sound major, but it’s something to keep an eye upon.
Charlotte’s Mr. Everything Kemba Walker had surgery had surgery on his left knee this week, the Hornets announced Wednesday. From the official press release:
The Charlotte Hornets announced today that guard Kemba Walker underwent a successful minor arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. Typical recovery time for Walker’s procedure is approximately six weeks.
This was supposed to be something minor to clean up/maintenance thing. It’s a fairly standard offseason procedure for players, and it shouldn’t impact him come training camp in the fall.
The Hornets will go into the offseason looking to get Walker some help as a shot creator, both through the No. 11 pick and free agency. They will not get better if it’s another season of Kemba vs. the world.