Getty Imaes

Warriors become just the 5th team to start NBA playoffs 10-0

1 Comment
Associated PressMay 17, 2017, 3:39 PM EDT

OAKLAND (AP) — The Golden State Warriors’ rare unbeaten start this postseason doesn’t necessarily mean they’re on their way to a title.

Golden State is just the fifth NBA team to win its first 10 playoff games in a given postseason. Only two of the four teams that previously achieved the feat went on to win the title.

The Warriors aren’t getting caught up in talk about where they might rank in history if they continue this run. They say they’re focusing on continuing to get better and the next game against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals.

“We feel like we like our chances against anybody, no matter (who) is on the court,” Warriors forward Kevin Durant said Tuesday night after a 136-100 victory over the Spurs, who played without injured All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard. “That’s the confidence we have. But we’ve got to be ready Game 3. We know they’re probably going to be full strength in Game 3 and ready to play us.

Here’s a look at the other four teams that had the best starts in playoff history.

1989 – LOS ANGELES LAKERS (11-0)

The Lakers followed up a 57-25 regular season by carrying an unbeaten postseason record into the Finals as they sought their third straight title. But after sweeping Portland, Seattle and Phoenix to win the Western Conference title, the Lakers were swept by the Detroit Pistons in the Finals. The Lakers’ title hopes suffered a devastating blow when Magic Johnson injured his hamstring in Game 2 of the Finals. Johnson started Game 3 but played only five minutes before missing the rest of the series.

2001 – LOS ANGELES LAKERS (11-0)

The Lakers dropped only one game the entire postseason on their way to winning a second straight championship. The Lakers would win a third straight crown the following year. Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant led a Lakers team that swept Portland, Sacramento and San Antonio in the Western Conference playoffs. After losing 107-101 at home to Philadelphia in the first game of the NBA Finals, the Lakers beat the 76ers four straight times to clinch the title.

2012 – SAN ANTONIO SPURS (10-0)

After sweeping Utah and the Los Angeles Clippers, San Antonio took a 2-0 lead over Oklahoma City in the Western Conference finals. But the Spurs wouldn’t win another game as the Thunder beat San Antonio four straight times to claim the Western Conference title. Oklahoma City went on to lose in five games to Miami in the NBA Finals.

2016 – CLEVELAND CAVALIERS (10-0)

The Cavaliers swept Detroit and Atlanta in the first two rounds of the postseason and took a quick 2-0 lead over Toronto in the Eastern Conference finals before losing five of its next eight playoff games. Cleveland won a six-game series with Toronto but fell behind Golden State 3-1 in the NBA Finals before LeBron James and Kyrie Irving rallied the Cavaliers to the title . Cleveland also has swept its first two playoff opponents this year as it enters the Eastern Conference finals with Boston , marking the first time a team has stated out 8-0 in two straight postseasons.

PBT Podcast: Breaking down the NBA Draft Lottery with Dan Feldman

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT

The ping pong balls have spoken: Boston, the LA Lakers, and Philadephia will have the top three picks in the NBA Draft.

What does that mean? Who are they likely to select? If the Celtics take Markelle Fultz, what does that mean for the future of Isaiah Thomas in Boston? Which prospects could fall down the board?

Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports get into all of that in this latest PBT Podcast. There is also some Zaza Pachulia talk, and we discuss if Warriors/Cavaliers round three in the Finals is good for the NBA.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, or listen and subscribe via iTunes (just click the button under the podcast), subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out our new PBT podcast homepage and archive at Audioboom.com.

Kemba Walker has knee surgery, expected to return to workouts by July

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

It doesn’t sound major, but it’s something to keep an eye upon.

Charlotte’s Mr. Everything Kemba Walker had surgery had surgery on his left knee this week, the Hornets announced Wednesday. From the official press release:

The Charlotte Hornets announced today that guard Kemba Walker underwent a successful minor arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. Typical recovery time for Walker’s procedure is approximately six weeks.

This was supposed to be something minor to clean up/maintenance thing. It’s a fairly standard offseason procedure for players, and it shouldn’t impact him come training camp in the fall.

The Hornets will go into the offseason looking to get Walker some help as a shot creator, both through the No. 11 pick and free agency. They will not get better if it’s another season of Kemba vs. the world.

Mark Cuban admits it again: Yes, once Dallas was out of playoff chase, they tanked

4 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT

The Dallas Mavericks will select ninth in this NBA Draft next month, a spot where they should be able to land a quality rotation player (at the least, many scouts think there are hidden gems down the board in this class).

They got to ninth by tanking, rather than making a push for the playoffs. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had admitted this before but confirmed it on the Dan Patrick show on Wednesday. You can see the clip above, but here is the money quote:

“Once we were eliminated from the playoffs, we did everything we could to lose games,” Cuban said, referring to roster moves.

That meant moving veterans — trading Deron Williams and Andrew Bogut, for example — and playing their young guys heavy minutes. They lost nine of their last 11 games with a lineup heavy on Seth Curry, Nerlens Noel, Harrison Barnes, and Yogi Ferrell.

Which shouldn’t be a shock, here is what Cuban said back in March:

“We obviously haven’t played well enough to be in the playoffs right now, but we’re playing a lot better… Look, if I wasn’t realistic about the value of a draft pick, we would have kept D-Will, we would have kept Andrew. We would be playing an older lineup, but now we’re playing our young guys.

“That supposedly is the definition of tanking: You play your youngest players to give them experience without the expectation you’re going to win. In our case, we’re playing our youngest players, but we’re playing them with the expectation that they’re going to win. I think that’s the best type of experience.”

Cuban is being up front about what most NBA teams do. Few teams ever go all in for the full season tank (ala Sixers for a couple of years, although it has worked out for them as their roster gets stacked), most teams go into the season with optimism, but when that wears off they change plans. Maybe that happens around Christmas, maybe not until the All-Star break, but teams decide “let’s get our young guys experience and lose some games to help our draft stock.”

The only difference here, Cuban is just being honest about it.

I’d be shocked if the league tried to fine him or anything for this. What he often says about officiating boils the blood more at the league office far more than this.

Celtics first playoff team to win draft lottery

AP Photo/Charles Krupa
6 Comments
By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

Yesterday, the Celtics won the lottery.

Tonight, they play Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

“It’s really been a magical season,” said Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca, who watched the ping-pong balls drawn live.

An unprecedented season, in fact.

Boston is the first playoff team to win the lottery. A few other playoff teams have landed the No. 1 pick, but those all came in the pre-lottery era. Most top-picking teams were coming off dismal seasons.

Here’s every team that entered the draft with the No. 1 pick and its record in the prior season, playoff teams with filled green bars. The Celtics tower above everyone else in the last 25 years.:

image

How did those playoff teams get their No. 1 picks?

2017 Boston Celtics (playing conference finals)

In 2013, the Celtics traded Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry to the Nets for three first-round picks and a pick swap. Those aging stars promptly declined, leaving Brooklyn in disarray. Boston executed its pick swap with league-worst Brooklyn this year and reaped the No. 1 pick.

1982 Los Angeles Lakers (won NBA finals): James Worthy

During the 1979-80 season, the Cavaliers traded their 1982 first-rounder to the Lakers for Don Ford and a 1980 first-rounder, which became Chad Kinch. This trade actually predates Ted Stepien, the horrible owner who led to the NBA to enact rules limiting trades. But Stepien bought the team a short while later and sunk it to an NBA-worst 15-67 in 1981-82 – earning the No. 1 pick and conveying it to Los Angeles, which happily picked Worthy.

1979 Los Angeles Lakers (lost conference semifinals): Magic Johnson

After struggling to make their mark in their first couple seasons of existence, the New Orleans Jazz thought they were onto something in 1976. They paired Pete Maravich in the backcourt with Gail Goodrich, who was only one season removed from being an All-Star with the Lakers. A problem: Signing Goodrich meant sending the Lakers compensation, a requirement in the formative days of free agency. The Jazz’s compensation included their 1979 first-round pick. The bigger problem: Goodrich was 33 by the time the Jazz signed him and far less effective in 1978-79. Maravich, also on the wrong side of 30 by then, couldn’t stay healthy. In their final season in New Orleans before moving to Utah, the Jazz finished an NBA-worst 26-56 and sent their pick to the Lakers, who drafted Johnson.

1978 Portland Trail Blazers (lost conference semifinals): Mychal Thompson

While most of these other No. 1 picks were results of trades  years before gone bad, Portland acquired the No. 1 pick in 1978 just a day before the draft. The Trail Blazers traded the No. 3 pick (which became Rick Robey) and Johnny Davis (a solid guard who’d just finished the second of what’d be a 10-year career) to the Pacers for the top pick. Thompson played well for Portland but is better remembered for winning a couple championships with the Lakers.

1953 Baltimore Bullets (lost division semifinals): Ray Felix

In the NBA’s early days, teams had the option to execute territorial picks. By forfeiting its first-rounder, a team could claim a draft-eligible player who played at a nearby college. The league-worst Philadelphia Warriors went this route in 1953, grabbing Ernie Beck from Penn. This was also a time four of five teams in each division made the playoffs. So, the Bullets – with the NBA’s second-worst record but fourth-best record in its conference – both made the playoffs and landed the top pick without a trade.

***

If any of these situations is similar to Boston, it’s the Lakers getting Magic Johnson and James Worthy. The Celtics have already drafted Jaylen Brown (and James Young) with Brooklyn picks – and get the Nets’ first-rounder next year – to join Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, et al. The Lakers, who already had Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in place, won titles in 1980 and 1982 and another three once Worthy arrived.

There’s no guarantee Boston achieves such success, but the potential clearly exists.