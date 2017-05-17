Joel Embiid’s goal next season? “I intend to play every game”

By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2017, 12:07 PM EDT

Yes, but will the doctors and Sixers management let him?

Joel Embiid was unquestionably the best rookie last season when he was on the court. Embiid averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game despite a minutes restriction, and he was efficient in getting his numbers — he had an All-Star level PER of 24.2. When he was on the court the Sixers outscored their opponents by 3 points per 100 possessions (for comparison, that’s right at the full season number of the Celtics).

But Embiid only played in 31 games, which likely will cost him the Rookie of the Year award. At the NBA Draft Lottery Tuesday (where the Sixers got the third pick), he told Jessica Camerato of CSNPhilly.com that his goal next season is simply to be available.

“[My offseason goal is to] make sure my body’s ready because I think next year I’ll be able to play almost every game,” Embiid said. “Just make sure my body’s ready to take on the toll of the NBA schedule, back-to-backs, but I intend to play every game and we’re going to see how it goes. It’s about getting strong and getting my legs strong and making sure I’m ready for next year.”

That’s a quality offseason plan. He’s not playing in every game, not a chance, but it’s a good goal.

Embiid needed surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. While that is a different injury than the foot problems that kept him out his first two seasons, it’s safe to say the Sixers are going to approach using him with an abundance of caution again. I’d be shocked if he’s not on some restrictions to start the season — last season it was a 28-minute limit at the end and no back-to-backs, that could happen again. Maybe that loosens up as the season wears on.

He’s not playing in 82 games, but if he can at least double last year’s total or get closer to 70, that’s a huge win for Philly. Especially considering owner wants to see contending for a playoff slot next season.

 

Mark Cuban admits it again: Yes, once Dallas was out of playoff chase, they tanked

By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT

The Dallas Mavericks will select ninth in this NBA Draft next month, a spot where they should be able to land a quality rotation player (at the least, many scouts think there are hidden gems down the board in this class).

They got to ninth by tanking, rather than making a push for the playoffs. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had admitted this before but confirmed it on the Dan Patrick show on Wednesday. You can see the clip above, but here is the money quote:

“Once we were eliminated from the playoffs, we did everything we could to lose games,” Cuban said, referring to roster moves.

That meant moving veterans — trading Deron Williams and Andrew Bogut, for example — and playing their young guys heavy minutes. They lost nine of their last 11 games with a lineup heavy on Seth Curry, Nerlens Noel, Harrison Barnes, and Yogi Ferrell.

Which shouldn’t be a shock, here is what Cuban said back in March:

“We obviously haven’t played well enough to be in the playoffs right now, but we’re playing a lot better… Look, if I wasn’t realistic about the value of a draft pick, we would have kept D-Will, we would have kept Andrew. We would be playing an older lineup, but now we’re playing our young guys.

“That supposedly is the definition of tanking: You play your youngest players to give them experience without the expectation you’re going to win. In our case, we’re playing our youngest players, but we’re playing them with the expectation that they’re going to win. I think that’s the best type of experience.”

Cuban is being up front about what most NBA teams do. Few teams ever go all in for the full season tank (ala Sixers for a couple of years, although it has worked out for them as their roster gets stacked), most teams go into the season with optimism, but when that wears off they change plans. Maybe that happens around Christmas, maybe not until the All-Star break, but teams decide “let’s get our young guys experience and lose some games to help our draft stock.”

The only difference here, Cuban is just being honest about it.

I’d be shocked if the league tried to fine him or anything for this. What he often says about officiating boils the blood more at the league office far more than this.

Celtics first playoff team to win draft lottery

AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

Yesterday, the Celtics won the lottery.

Tonight, they play Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

“It’s really been a magical season,” said Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca, who watched the ping-pong balls drawn live.

An unprecedented season, in fact.

Boston is the first playoff team to win the lottery. A few other playoff teams have landed the No. 1 pick, but those all came in the pre-lottery era. Most top-picking teams were coming off dismal seasons.

Here’s every team that entered the draft with the No. 1 pick and its record in the prior season, playoff teams with filled green bars. The Celtics tower above everyone else in the last 25 years.:

image

How did those playoff teams get their No. 1 picks?

2017 Boston Celtics (playing conference finals)

In 2013, the Celtics traded Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry to the Nets for three first-round picks and a pick swap. Those aging stars promptly declined, leaving Brooklyn in disarray. Boston executed its pick swap with league-worst Brooklyn this year and reaped the No. 1 pick.

1982 Los Angeles Lakers (won NBA finals): James Worthy

During the 1979-80 season, the Cavaliers traded their 1982 first-rounder to the Lakers for Don Ford and a 1980 first-rounder, which became Chad Kinch. This trade actually predates Ted Stepien, the horrible owner who led to the NBA to enact rules limiting trades. But Stepien bought the team a short while later and sunk it to an NBA-worst 15-67 in 1981-82 – earning the No. 1 pick and conveying it to Los Angeles, which happily picked Worthy.

1979 Los Angeles Lakers (lost conference semifinals): Magic Johnson

After struggling to make their mark in their first couple seasons of existence, the New Orleans Jazz thought they were onto something in 1976. They paired Pete Maravich in the backcourt with Gail Goodrich, who was only one season removed from being an All-Star with the Lakers. A problem: Signing Goodrich meant sending the Lakers compensation, a requirement in the formative days of free agency. The Jazz’s compensation included their 1979 first-round pick. The bigger problem: Goodrich was 33 by the time the Jazz signed him and far less effective in 1978-79. Maravich, also on the wrong side of 30 by then, couldn’t stay healthy. In their final season in New Orleans before moving to Utah, the Jazz finished an NBA-worst 26-56 and sent their pick to the Lakers, who drafted Johnson.

1978 Portland Trail Blazers (lost conference semifinals): Mychal Thompson

While most of these other No. 1 picks were results of trades  years before gone bad, Portland acquired the No. 1 pick in 1978 just a day before the draft. The Trail Blazers traded the No. 3 pick (which became Rick Robey) and Johnny Davis (a solid guard who’d just finished the second of what’d be a 10-year career) to the Pacers for the top pick. Thompson played well for Portland but is better remembered for winning a couple championships with the Lakers.

1953 Baltimore Bullets (lost division semifinals): Ray Felix

In the NBA’s early days, teams had the option to execute territorial picks. By forfeiting its first-rounder, a team could claim a draft-eligible player who played at a nearby college. The league-worst Philadelphia Warriors went this route in 1953, grabbing Ernie Beck from Penn. This was also a time four of five teams in each division made the playoffs. So, the Bullets – with the NBA’s second-worst record but fourth-best record in its conference – both made the playoffs and landed the top pick without a trade.

***

If any of these situations is similar to Boston, it’s the Lakers getting Magic Johnson and James Worthy. The Celtics have already drafted Jaylen Brown (and James Young) with Brooklyn picks – and get the Nets’ first-rounder next year – to join Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, et al. The Lakers, who already had Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in place, won titles in 1980 and 1982 and another three once Worthy arrived.

There’s no guarantee Boston achieves such success, but the potential clearly exists.

Russell Westbrook new father of baby boy

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT

It’s been a good year for Russell Westbrook.

Coming off an MVP level season where he was the first person to average a triple-double in 55 years, he broke the news that he is the father of a new baby boy, named Noah.

Noah Russell Westbrook 5.16.17

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on

Westbrook had said after the Thunder were eliminated that he was going to focus on the birth of his child and being there for his family, then worry about a contract extension or anything like that later. The Thunder can offer him a super-max, designated player contract this summer and are expected to do so. It’s also expected that he’ll sign it.

But it’s understandable that he wants to focus on family right now. As he should.

Congratulations to Westbrook and his family. Savor the time together.