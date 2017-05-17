Getty Images

AP Source: Bulls’ Denzel Valentine has ankle surgery

Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 17, 2017, 1:39 AM EDT

CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine had arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle.

The person, confirming reports by several outlets, spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed the operation. He is expected to play for the Bulls in the summer league in Las Vegas in July.

Drafted with the No. 14 overall pick last year, Valentine had issues with the ankle at several points in his rookie season. He averaged 5.1 points in 57 games and played a total of 22 minutes in Chicago’s first-round playoff loss to Boston.

Paul Pierce, NBA at large react to 2017 NBA Draft Lottery results as Celtics grab No. 1 pick

AP
Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughMay 17, 2017, 1:00 AM EDT

The 2017 NBA Draft Lottery is over, and the Boston Celtics hold the No. 1 overall pick. The Los Angeles Lakers will select second, and the Philadelphia 76ers third.

Tuesday’s lottery was wild, especially as you consider the 2013 trade between the Celtics and Brooklyn Nets that allowed Boston to grab the top pick this year.

If you remember, that trade send three first round picks and the right to a swap first rounder in 2017 from Brooklyn to Boston in exchange for Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Jason Terry.

At least one player thinks this whole thing is pretty neat.

Meanwhile, other folks around the NBA reacted to the 2017 lottery on social media:

Did LaMarcus Aldridge try to slide under Kevin Durant on this jumper? (VIDEO)

Twitter
5 Comments
By Dane CarbaughMay 17, 2017, 12:45 AM EDT

The Western Conference Finals has been nothing but talk about the play between Zaza Pachulia and Kawhi Leonard. The San Antonio Spurs are without their star at the moment, and more than likely lost Game 1 because the Golden State Warriors big man slid his foot under Leonard on a jumper.

When Game 2 tipped on Tuesday without Leonard, the Spurs felt his absence. And once again, after a play in the second quarter, the conversation turned to whether a defender allowed enough space for a jump shooter to land.

This time it was San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge contesting Golden State’s Kevin Durant.

Here’s the play in question:

After the game, Durant said he didn’t think Aldridge did it on purpose and that it was simply a big man not being able to properly stay with a wing player well enough to contest accurately.

This one is less egregious, and nobody got hurt, but it still might angry up the blood of a few Warriors fans out there.

Meanwhile, Golden State beat the Spurs to take a 2-0 lead, 136-100.

Game 3 is in Texas on Saturday.

Gregg Popovich calls out LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs after 36-point loss to Warriors (VIDEO)

Twitter
2 Comments
By Dane CarbaughMay 17, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was mad after Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, and for good reason. With Kawhi Leonard out the Spurs didn’t stand a chance at Oracle. The road team wound up getting blown out, 136-100. LaMarcus Aldridge scored just eight points.

After the game, Popovich took to the podium to speak with reporters and he did not hold back. He snapped at one reporter, then quickly tore his own team apart.

Pop pointed out Aldridge, saying he needed to carry more of the load against the Spurs and that just about every Spurs player outside of Jonathon Simmons didn’t show up.

Via Twitter:

Game 3 isn’t until Saturday back in Texas. No word yet on if Leonard will take the floor, but I think there’s some serious concern at this point whether bringing him back will have any swing on the outcome of the series.

With Spurs missing Kawhi Leonard, Warriors dismantle Spurs in Game 2

AP
1 Comment
By Dane CarbaughMay 16, 2017, 11:35 PM EDT

The San Antonio Spurs are who we thought they were without Kawhi Leonard. Not up to the task of staying on the floor with the Golden State Warriors, the Spurs dropped Game 2 at Oracle, 136-100.

Minutes after the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery ended, the Western Conference Finals kicked off as Leonard sat out due to an an ankle injury sustained in Game 1. Zaza Pachulia‘s contest of Leonard’s shot has been debated for days, but without Leonard it was at least clear that San Antonio is in for a rough series against the Finals favorites.

There wasn’t a single point in the game where the Spurs could get any kind of grip on the game, as the Warriors opened with a 33-point quarter. Perhaps more importantly, they held San Antonio to a 16-point first quarter. Golden State exploded in the second quarter, dropping 39 points in 12 minutes to take a 72-44 lead into the half.

San Antonio was more competitive in the second half, amassing a deficit of just eight points over the final two periods, but they never showed enough to be able to get them over the hump.

LaMarcus Aldridge was particularly dreadful, scoring just eight points on 4-of-11 shooting, adding four rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. Jonathon Simmons led the way in scoring for the Spurs, dropping 22 points as a starter. Davis Bertans had 13 points off the bench.

For Golden State it was Stephen Curry leading the way with an easy 29 points, going 6-of-9 from 3-point range while adding seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Kevin Durant had 16 points and Patrick McCaw added 18 off the bench. Pachulia left the game in the first quarter with a heel injury after a dunk.

The Warriors now lead the Spurs 2-0 heading back to San Antonio. Game 3 isn’t until Saturday, but there’s still no telling whether Leonard will be ready to go. It’s hard to imagine him coming back at full strength even if he can make it onto the floor, but the Spurs desperately need him.

Yes, Golden State’s offense seems only able to be slowed with Leonard in the game, but the San Antonio attack is just as lacking without their star. The Warriors clamped down on Aldridge in Game 2, and without any kind of dynamism on the wing or added ball handling with Leonard gone, it’s easy for one of the best defensive teams in the NBA in Golden State to gameplan for their opponent.

We thought this series might be over after Leonard’s injury, and Tuesday night’s dismantling made that the most likely scenario moving forward.