After Sixers land No. 3 pick, owner shouts “thank you Sam Hinkie”

By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Philadelphia may not have stuck with Sam Hinkie, but his process continues to stick with them. And work for them.

The Sixers will pick third in the NBA Draft next month because former GM Hinkie flat-out schooled the Sacramento Kings in a 2015 trade: The Kings got the rights to Arturas Gudaitis (the 47th pick in the 2015 draft) and Luka Mitrovic (60th pick) while the Sixers got Nik Stauskas, Jason Thompson, Carl Landry, and the rights to swap picks this year, plus another future first rounder.

The Kings were ex to pick eighth this year, but the lottery was kind to them and they jumped up to third — higher than the Sixers (fifth) so Philly chose to swap. Which led Sixers primary owner Joshua Harris scream out thanks to the man he canned in Hinkie, as reported by CSNPhilly.com.

“Thank you, Sam Hinkie!” he said, again all but shouting for the rooftops. “You set us up well. I’m going to text him tonight, and give him a big kiss over text.”

Sixer fans feel the same way — some raised a Hinkie banner at the Sixers draft party Tuesday.

If you’re wondering why Harris fired Hinkie in the first place, his other comment shows where his head is — and was — at on “the process.”

“I want to be done with this building, man,” the Sixers’ principal owner said after Tuesday night’s NBA draft lottery in the Hilton Midtown. “I’m ready to be, like, playing [in the playoffs].”

Whether or not there was pressure from Adam Silver and the league to shortcut the process, Harris could not handle the volume of losing that came with Hinkie’s plan. It’s not that Hinkie didn’t lay out his plan in detail, it’s not that Harris didn’t sign off on it, heck, it’s not even that it wasn’t working. However, understanding it intellectually, seeing it on a spreadsheet or in a cold presentation, is very different from watching your team lose daily. It’s different watching your team draft guys you know have high upside but likely will not play for a year after the draft (Joel Embiid, and it turned out to be two years).

New GM Bryan Colangelo stands to be the beneficiary of the process. The only question is how much of that future might he be willing to move to get veterans in Philly who could help keep Haris off the lottery stage next year? Well, and is that the best plan long term?

Russell Westbrook new father of baby boy

By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT

It’s been a good year for Russell Westbrook.

Coming off an MVP level season where he was the first person to average a triple-double in 55 years, he broke the news that he is the father of a new baby boy, named Noah.

Noah Russell Westbrook 5.16.17

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on

Westbrook had said after the Thunder were eliminated that he was going to focus on the birth of his child and being there for his family, then worry about a contract extension or anything like that later. The Thunder can offer him a super-max, designated player contract this summer and are expected to do so. It’s also expected that he’ll sign it.

But it’s understandable that he wants to focus on family right now. As he should.

Congratulations to Westbrook and his family. Savor the time together.

Warriors’ Mike Brown almost got arrested trying to get to Game 2 on Tuesday (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane CarbaughMay 17, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

Mike Brown is the acting head coach of the Golden State Warriors, the best team in the NBA. That doesn’t mean he can just follow the San Antonio Spurs motorcade wherever he wants. Apparently.

Brown told a story on Tuesday before Game 2 about getting in a bit of trouble with the police while driving near San Antonio’s buses.

Brown and Gregg Popovich had a good laugh about it, but apparently Pop thought his old buddy might get arrested.

Listen to Brown and Popovich tell their versions of the story:

Three Things to Watch Preview: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Typically when the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in a conference meet in said conference’s finals, we are pumped because it means a close, hard-fought series with the Finals on the line. Not this time. Boston may be the No. 1 seed, but from oddsmakers in Vegas through talk show hosts anywhere outside New England, most people give the Celtics about as much chance as Marie-Antoinette vs. the guillotine. Here are the three things to watch, and it paints a roadmap for Boston if they are to have a chance this series.

1. How do the Celtics slow LeBron James? LeBron has been the playoffs MVP so far, the best player on any team, and he has lifted the Cavaliers up with him. Through eight games (sweeps in the first two rounds), LeBron is averaging 34.4 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists per game. Those aren’t volume numbers, he’s been incredibly efficient shooting 57 overall from the field and 46.8 percent from three. He has been a force of nature running the pick-and-roll, neither the Pacers nor Raptors had any answer for dealing with him in that two-man game. If you don’t think he can do that to the Celtics, remember he averaged more than 29 points a game in the four meetings in the regular season and had a triple-double (28 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists) in the one game Boston won.

The Celtics have needed LeBron to be this good because Kyrie Irving has yet to get on track this postseason. It just hasn’t mattered. Yet.

Brad Stevens will scheme, and expect a lot of Jae Crowder to start on LeBron, with Marcus Smart likely getting a chance. If he gets desperate, maybe Stevens tries the athletic Gerald Green. The problem is Cleveland will decide who they want to guard LeBron and have that man’s mark come out and set the pick for LeBron. Think back to the Finals last year: Cleveland wanted Stephen Curry on LeBron, so Curry’s man always set the pick, no matter who it was, to force the switch. If the Cavaliers want to target Isaiah Thomas or anyone else, they will just force a two-man game and try to get the switch.

Boston provides a counter problem on the other end — Isaiah Thomas tore up the Cavaliers this season averaging 29.5 points per game in reg season against them. How Cleveland chooses to defend him and how many bodies they throw at him and dare others to beat them (Washington’s plan in the last round) remains to be seen. What we do know is Cleveland is back to playing good defense, and they are much better at it than the Wizards.

2. Which teams defends the three-point line better? Through the playoffs, the Boston Celtics have taken 456 total threes — 42.1 percent of their shot attempts come from three (only Houston had a higher percentage). Cleveland is right on their heels — 40.8 percent of their shot attempts have come from three. The Cavs have shot 43.4 percent from beyond the arc, the Celtics 37.3 percent.

The three is key to both team’s attacks. Whichever team can do a better job chasing their opponent off the arc, and contesting the shots they do take from deep, will have a huge advantage.

Boston’s opponents have shot just 31 percent from three through two rounds, although to be fair they played the shooting-challenged Bulls in the first round so it skews the numbers. It’s also going to be a different thing to do it against a Cavaliers team that has Channing Frye, who is shooting 55 percent from three in the playoffs, Kyle Korver (48 percent), LeBron (47 percent) and J.R. Smith (44 percent). What’s more, the Cavaliers have targeted the corner three heavily in the postseason and as a team are shooting 54 percent from there. LeBron has 16 assists to corner threes through eight games.

3. Boston has to be strong on the glass to have any chance in this series. Rebounding has been the Achilles heel of the Celtics all season long, and that has continued through the playoffs — they have won the rebounding battle once in 13 postseason games. The Celtics have grabbed 45.7 percent of total available rebounds these playoffs, the lowest percentage of any team in the postseason.

Now the Celtics go up against a team that starts Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson — the Cavaliers are beasts on the glass.

It may slow their transition game some, but the Celtics must gang rebound and make it a priority. Thompson, in particular, is active on the offensive glass and will be a real problem for Boston, who wants to play small but if they do too much Thompson could challenge Moses Malone’s record of 27 offensive rebounds in a series (1983 NBA Finals vs. the Lakers).  It may be heresy to quote Pat Riley to Boston, but his mantra “rebounds=rings” applies to them.

Prediction: Cavaliers in Five. I know that saying it ends in five means Cleveland wins twice in Boston, but honestly, I think four games is more likely than six. I’ll give Boston one of the first two. But the fact is that while Boston is a good team they have flaws that the Cavaliers will exploit and, to be honest, Cleveland is just the better team.

The good news for the Celtics is they have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. GM Danny Ainge has to watch this series and ask himself, “Are we one player away if I trade this pick for an established star? Or are we better off drafting a potential star and trying to peak three years from now when LeBron is fading?”

 

Danny Ainge makes it clear he will explore trades for No. 1 pick, but may keep it

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Danny Ainge and the Celtics are in a strong spot, but they have questions to be answered.

They earned the No. 1 seed in the East, they are unquestionably a team on the rise, but they are in a conference where LeBron James dominates the postseason and has for going on seven years. Do the Celtics want to make a big move this summer to bring in one more star player and make a run at the brick wall that is whatever team LeBron plays on? Or do they continue to be patient and try to be the best team in three years when, in theory, LeBron starts to fade?

Landing the No. 1 pick in this draft gives Ainge options.

On a conference call after getting the pick, Ainge was far too smart to tip his hand. He might well keep the pick (and if you listen to the comments from Boston ownership on the night, this is the likely option).

“We’re looking for the best overall player, and that hasn’t been decided yet…” Ainge said, adding he wants to work out and take a closer look at a number of players, although almost everyone has Markelle Fultz on the top of their draft boards.

“I’ve thought about that with all our players and how (the potential top picks) fit with our core. The beauty of Isaiah (Thomas) is he can play any system.”

But what about the rumors that the Celtics will move the top for an elite player to help them win now? Someone such as Jimmy Butler from Chicago or Paul George from Indiana, two guys Boston reportedly discussed the pick with at the trade deadline.

“At the trade deadline we were trading away the possibility of the No. 1 pick, a 25 percent chance of the No. 1 pick, but that’s a 75 percent chance of not having that pick, and that’s how teams look at it, which is probably why we didn’t get a deal done,” Ainge said. “Now we have the No. 1 pick and we will explore the value of it.”

Trading the pick makes sense if Ainge feels LeBron and the Cavaliers are a little vulnerable, and if one more key player puts them into serious competition in a best-of-seven playoff series (the Eastern Conference Finals will make a good benchmark for him).

Keeping the pick and drafting either of the top guards in the draft — Fultz or Lonzo Ball — creates another question for Ainge: What to do about Isaiah Thomas in the future? He is a free agent in the summer of 2018 when he will command max money at age 29. Does Boston want to pay him that if Fultz/Ball is seen as the point guard of the future? Do they let him walk at that point? How much does Thomas being a fan favorite play into this? The Celtics could use cap space to extend him this summer to a deal they like better, but it’s unclear if Boston would do that (probably not) or if Thomas would go for that. No simple decisions there, as a four-year max may be longer than they want to go with him.

The choices aren’t simple, but by winning the lottery the Celtics have plenty of options now.

Just don’t expect Ainge to tip his hand until all the chips are on the table draft night.