AP

With Spurs missing Kawhi Leonard, Warriors dismantle Spurs in Game 2

1 Comment
By Dane CarbaughMay 16, 2017, 11:35 PM EDT

The San Antonio Spurs are who we thought they were without Kawhi Leonard. Not up to the task of staying on the floor with the Golden State Warriors, the Spurs dropped Game 2 at Oracle, 136-100.

Minutes after the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery ended, the Western Conference Finals kicked off as Leonard sat out due to an an ankle injury sustained in Game 1. Zaza Pachulia‘s contest of Leonard’s shot has been debated for days, but without Leonard it was at least clear that San Antonio is in for a rough series against the Finals favorites.

There wasn’t a single point in the game where the Spurs could get any kind of grip on the game, as the Warriors opened with a 33-point quarter. Perhaps more importantly, they held San Antonio to a 16-point first quarter. Golden State exploded in the second quarter, dropping 39 points in 12 minutes to take a 72-44 lead into the half.

San Antonio was more competitive in the second half, amassing a deficit of just eight points over the final two periods, but they never showed enough to be able to get them over the hump.

LaMarcus Aldridge was particularly dreadful, scoring just eight points on 4-of-11 shooting, adding four rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. Jonathon Simmons led the way in scoring for the Spurs, dropping 22 points as a starter. Davis Bertans had 13 points off the bench.

For Golden State it was Stephen Curry leading the way with an easy 29 points, going 6-of-9 from 3-point range while adding seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Kevin Durant had 16 points and Patrick McCaw added 18 off the bench. Pachulia left the game in the first quarter with a heel injury after a dunk.

The Warriors now lead the Spurs 2-0 heading back to San Antonio. Game 3 isn’t until Saturday, but there’s still no telling whether Leonard will be ready to go. It’s hard to imagine him coming back at full strength even if he can make it onto the floor, but the Spurs desperately need him.

Yes, Golden State’s offense seems only able to be slowed with Leonard in the game, but the San Antonio attack is just as lacking without their star. The Warriors clamped down on Aldridge in Game 2, and without any kind of dynamism on the wing or added ball handling with Leonard gone, it’s easy for one of the best defensive teams in the NBA in Golden State to gameplan for their opponent.

We thought this series might be over after Leonard’s injury, and Tuesday night’s dismantling made that the most likely scenario moving forward.

Gregg Popovich calls out LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs after 36-point loss to Warriors (VIDEO)

Twitter
2 Comments
By Dane CarbaughMay 17, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was mad after Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, and for good reason. With Kawhi Leonard out the Spurs didn’t stand a chance at Oracle. The road team wound up getting blown out, 136-100. LaMarcus Aldridge scored just eight points.

After the game, Popovich took to the podium to speak with reporters and he did not hold back. He snapped at one reporter, then quickly tore his own team apart.

Pop pointed out Aldridge, saying he needed to carry more of the load against the Spurs and that just about every Spurs player outside of Jonathon Simmons didn’t show up.

Via Twitter:

Game 3 isn’t until Saturday back in Texas. No word yet on if Leonard will take the floor, but I think there’s some serious concern at this point whether bringing him back will have any swing on the outcome of the series.

Fans raise banner for Sam Hinkie, couple gets engaged at Sixers draft lottery party (VIDEO)

Twitter
5 Comments
By Dane CarbaughMay 16, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

There was a Philadelphia 76ers draft lottery party held on Tuesday. The Sixers held a 12 percent chance to get the first overall pick.

But that wasn’t the most exciting thing that happened before the selections were made. No, that came in the form of Sixers fans raising a banner as an ode to former Philadelphia GM Sam Hinkie.

No, really.

Via Twitter:

Then a fan decided it was a good idea to engaged.

Philadelphia wound up with the No. 3 pick, with the Los Angeles Lakers picking at No. 2 and the Boston Celtics selecting first overall.

Celtics, Lakers, and Magic headline 2017 NBA Draft Lottery winners and losers

AP
3 Comments
By Dane CarbaughMay 16, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

The 2017 NBA Draft Lottery is over, and the Boston Celtics — a team in the Eastern Conference Finals — hold the No. 1 overall pick. The Los Angeles Lakers will pick at No. 2, and the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 3. Who will take Markelle Fultz and who will take Lonzo Ball isn’t yet clear, but they seem slated to go right next to each other at the top of the draft.

A dizzying amount of picks changed hands thanks to protections and swap rights, but the final order ended up looking like this:

1. Boston (via Brooklyn)
2. L.A. Lakers
3. Philadelphia
4. Phoenix
5. Sacramento
6. Orlando
7. Minnesota
8. New York
9. Dallas
10. Sacramento (via New Orleans)
11. Charlotte
12. Detroit
13. Denver
14. Miami

We won’t know who really wins this thing until we get deep into next season, but an initial reaction of winners and losers thanks to aforementioned pick swaps and ping pong balls I think looks pretty clear.

Winners

Celtics
Boston traded for Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen during the summer of 2007, then took home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2007-08. The Celtics then traded Garnett and Pierce in 2013 for three of Brooklyn’s first round picks as well as the right to swap picks in 2017.

Boston traded for a championship, then traded those guys to either add the best player in college basketball or to be able to swap for an existing superstar. They’re doing all that with a team that was already the No. 1 seed in the East and is in the conference finals. That is getting some serious run out of the Big 3. Paul Pierce even thinks so himself.

Celtics fans have to know they came up huge on this one, and even though there might be some overlapping talent with Isaiah Thomas and either Fultz or Ball, that also gives them more weapons to be able to take down LeBron James and the Cavaliers in coming seasons. Or, as Celtics GM Danny Ainge hinted at after the lottery, they might be looking to use that pick to trade for a guy like Jimmy Butler or Paul George.

Lakers
Los Angeles didn’t get the pick they wanted, but they got the next best thing. It’s entirely possible that Ball is a serious talent and missing piece for LA, and they have burgeoning young talent on the roster. Couple that with rumored interest from 2018 free agent Paul George, the Lakers could be on their way back up.

They also keep their 2019 first round pick, which would have gone to Orlando, so things definitely worked out well for Lakers fans.

Sixers
Philadelphia didn’t get the top pick, and someone like Fultz would fit in nicely especially as the 76ers look to add competent ball handlers. But without Fultz or Ball on the board, the Sixers can look at guys like Josh Jackson and De'Aaron Fox to fill out their roster as they add a healthy Ben Simmons next season.

The important thing is that the 76ers still wound up in the Top 3, with the availability to now use that pick to keep building on The Process or to swap for veteran talent, something not many have talked about. The other good news here is that because of pick swaps, the Sixers not only got a high selection this season but have the Lakers’ first round pick unprotected for next year.

Losers

Magic
A serious blow here for the Orlando Magic, who wound up with the No. 6 pick and do not get to keep the Lakers’ 2019 first round pick. Orlando is without a GM at the moment, and finished just 29-53 this season. Their roster is in flux, they’re back toward the bottom of the league, and their new GM will need to knock it out of the park with that No. 6 pick if they want to be able to capitalize with the young talent they already have.

Heat
Miami wound up with the No. 14 pick, which is right where they should be. The Heat had a 98 percent chance to end up at the end of the lottery, but I still think that’s some kind of bummer. Miami had an awful start to the season, but finished 30-11 to tie the Chicago Bulls for No. 8 in the East, just narrowly missing the playoffs. The up-and-down nature of Miami’s season combined with missing out on the postseason and getting the last pick in the lottery sort of sums up a weird, frustrating season in Florida.

Celtics get No. 1 pick, Lakers will select No. 2 in NBA Draft Lottery

Associated Press
23 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 16, 2017, 9:14 PM EDT

The Boston Celtics have looked like the team calling “we got next” after the Cleveland Cavaliers — well, really LeBron James — has dominated the Eastern Conference for years.

That looks a lot better after they drew the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery. The Los Angeles Lakers will pick second and the Philadelphia 76ers third (a swap with Sacramento, who moved up from eighth to third, but the Sixers had rights to exchange picks so Philly is third and the Kings will pick fifth).

This is a monster win for the Celtics — they are the No. 1 seed in the East, they are in the Eastern Conference Finals this season, and they have the No. 1 pick.

“It’s a good time to be a Celtics fan,” said Wyc Grousbeck, co-owner of the Celtics, on the ESPN broadcast. “I wish the draft were today and we could get a little help for tomorrow night (Game 1 of the Conference Finals) but this is a great night.”

With Boston landing the No. 1 pick (this is actually the Brooklyn pick, but Boston had the right to swap as part of the Kevin Garnett deal), the next question is will GM Danny Ainge use it to add to the team’s impressive depth, or might he trade this pick in a package for an established star (such as Paul George or Jimmy Butler)? Ainge has been incredibly patient so far trying to land stars (he did get Al Horford and Isaiah Thomas developed before their eyes), does he think his team is one piece away from challenging LeBron James and the Cavaliers now, or does he want to wait for that powerhouse to wilt a little. Also, if the Celtics draft a top point guard such as Markelle Fultz or Lonzo Ball, what does that mean for the future of Isaiah Thomas (who is a free agent in the summer of 2018)? Whatever Ainge is thinking, don’t expect him to tip his hand before draft night.

The other big winner was the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers get to keep their pick in this draft (this is the third straight year they’ve had the lottery balls bounce their way and the pick owed Philly has stayed theirs), and that’s a double blessing. They not only get to select No. 2 now — they are reportedly high on Los Angeles are native Lonzo Ball and this makes it highly likely they can land him — they also keep their 2019 first round pick which would have gone to Orlando. (Next year’s Lakers first round pick unconditionally goes to the Sixers, and they owe the Magic two second rounders but not a first). Magic Johnson gets to make a big splash.

The biggest loser was the Orlando Magic. Not only did they slide a spot to sixth, they do not get that 2019 Lakers first rounder.

Here is the draft order (with a break at the end of the lottery.

1. Boston (swap with Brooklyn)
2. L.A. Lakers
3. Philadelphia (swap with Sacramento)
4. Phoenix
5. Sacramento (swap with Philadelphia)
6. Orlando
7. Minnesota
8. New York
9. Dallas
10. Sacramento (via New Orleans)
11. Charlotte
12. Detroit
13. Denver
14. Miami
———–
15. Portland
16. Chicago
17. Milwaukee
18. Indiana
19. Atlanta
20. Portland (via Memphis, via Denver and Cleveland)
21. Oklahoma City
22. Brooklyn (via Washington)
23. Toronto (via LA Clippers and Milwaukee)
24. Utah
25. Orlando (via Toronto)
26. Portland (via Cleveland)
27. Brooklyn (swap with Boston)
28. L.A. Lakers (via Houston)
29. San Antonio
30. Utah (via Golden State)