The tragic story of Bryce Dejean-Jones

May 16, 2017

Bryce Dejean-Jones, who’d just finished his rookie year with the Pelicans, was fatally shot last year when he broke into a Dallas apartment he apparently mistook for the one he was staying in.

His story was told in haunting detail by Jeff Pearlman of Bleacher Report. An excerpt:

Bryce Dejean-Jones should never have gone to Dallas. A year later, it’s the part that still gets people.

He didn’t like to talk about her, but Dejean-Jones had what he considered to be an on-again, off-again girlfriend. Her name is Chrystal Graves. She was a native of Camden, Arkansas, whom he met while attending UNLV. Graves graduated cum laude from Southern Arkansas University in 2014, then took a job as an elementary school teacher. She was bright and pretty and energetic.

And, in the later months of 2014, she was also pregnant.

Dejean-Jones, who was busy trying to go pro, did not receive the news warmly. Though Graves declined to speak with B/R Mag, friends of Dejean-Jones say the two had a tempestuous relationship, marked by frequent arguments. “He complained about her a lot,” a former Iowa State confidant says. “It wasn’t a healthy pairing.”

Yet having been raised largely without his biological father around, Bryce committed himself to being an involved dad to their daughter, who was born May 28, 2015. That’s why he decided to fly to Dallas, where Chrystal now worked as a teacher: to be with their daughter for her first birthday.

People familiar with Bryce and Chrystal’s difficult relationship insist they discouraged the trip. Shabazz Muhammad, the Minnesota Timberwolves forward who trained under Jamerson with Dejean-Jones in the offseason, says he urged his friend to skip Dallas and take a trek with him to Las Vegas. “He worked so hard, I wanted him to come along, have fun, relax,” Muhammad recalls. “But he wasn’t changing his plans.”

Jamerson, meanwhile, hated the idea of Dejean-James going to Dallas. “He’d never been there; he didn’t know the city,” Jamerson says. “I was worried, and I told him I’d fly his girlfriend and daughter out to California for him. He didn’t want that, but I should have insisted. I really should have. It’s my greatest regret.”

I highly suggest reading Pearlman’s piece in full.

Bruce Bowen: Zaza Pachulia crossed the line

May 16, 2017

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich ranted against Zaza Pachulia for his injury-causing closeout of Kawhi Leonard and Pachulia’s seemingly dirty history – which prompted one major question:

How could the man who coached and defended Bruce Bowen be so sanctimonious?

Well, Bowen burst right through that irony, too.

Bowen, via Mike Monroe of Bleacher Report:

“Well, I used to hate it when people called me dirty. I thought it was unfair when people just piggyback on what other people say. And I still do.”

But Bowen has no sympathy whatsoever for Pachulia.

“That play? I’ve watched it and, yeah, I thought he took an extra step,” he said. “Plenty of time to stop where he did, but he continued moving in that direction of Kawhi. That seems like it’s intentional and it’s definitely dangerous.”

“What was his intent?” Bowen said. “You can re-wind something five times and convince yourself of anything. What I saw, he kept moving in that direction after he contested the shot. You know you have to let a player come down. He kept walking into that space, so, for me, that says more about the intent.”

“I don’t know what is going to happen to Zaza,” Bowen said, “but if that had been me, I know what would have happened: suspension.”

I was with Bowen until that last line. He kicked Wally Szczerbiak in the face:

…and got only a fine. There was no plot to unduly punish Bowen.

Bowen is probably still partial to the Spurs, with whom he won three championships and who retired his number. Popovich is obviously loyal to San Antonio.

They have neither objectivity nor the moral high ground. But, in this case, they’re right. Pachulia was dirty.

Hawks considering Chauncey Billups, Brent Barry, Gersson Rosas, Mark Hughes for GM

May 16, 2017

Candidates are trickling out in the Hawks’ general manager search:

  • David Griffin
  • Joe Dumars
  • Troy Weaver

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports:

Atlanta is considering a number of candidates, including Griffin, Joe Dumars, Houston vice president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, and New York Knicks director of player personnel Mark Hughes, sources said. Altanta is also planning to discuss the GM opening with television analysts and former players Chauncey Billups and Brent Barry, league sources told The Vertical.

Houston has granted permission to Atlanta to discuss the opening with Rosas, its No. 2 executive behind GM Daryl Morey, league sources said.

New York has granted permission on Hughes too, league sources said.

Billups and Barry, former NBA players, are the eye-catching names. Neither has front-office experience, but Steve Kerr has opened the door wider for the jump straight from TV to a major NBA job. Both Billups and Barry are smart and personable and have the tools to grow into the job.

I’m just not sure the Hawks – who still have their former president (head coach Mike Budenholzer) and former general manager (Wes Wilcox, now advisor to ownership) – offer the right conditions for that learning curve.

That also presents a problem for Hughes, as does the Knicks’ dismal run. Rosas comes from a sounder front office in Houston and could make more sense.

Marcin Gortat sees writing on the wall about trade from Wizards

May 16, 2017

The Wizards’ with the highest salaries for next season – if they re-sign Otto Porter, as they’ve repeatedly said they will – are slated to be:

That’s a point guard, a shooting guard, a small forward, a power forward and three centers.

Even Washington’s starting center, Gortat, can see where the bloat is.

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

Gortat, via J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic:

I’m the oldest guy on the team,” Gortat said during exit interviews. “I know how the business works. I’m the oldest guy on the team. They signed Ian also. He’s younger than me and he got a longer contract. I just know how the business works so I’m prepared for everything just in case. We’re going to talk. I’m going to talk to Ernie (Grunfeld). I’m going to talk to managment and we’re going to figure it out.”

Keeping Porter, who could command a max salary in restricted free agency, would push the Wizards near the luxury-tax line. Dumping the 33-year-old Gortat this summer to dodge the tax might have been the intended plan.

Gortat has two years and more than $26 million left on his contract, and he’s likely to decline. This could be the right time to sell.

But his replacement would be Mahinmi, who’s 30 and spent most of the year injured. He doesn’t look ready to assume a major role on a team knocking on the door of the conference finals.

Potential trade partners also understand Gortat’s aging curve. There also isn’t much demand for centers in a league where size has been deemphasized and most teams already have at least one starting-caliber center.

Gortat is still Washington’s best player at the position. Keeping him might not be ideal, but unless Mahinmi looks much more physically capable by next fall, it might be the Wizards’ best option, though they’d be forced to duck the tax with other moves.

Moses Malone Jr. suing James Harden over alleged robbery orchestration

May 16, 2017

Four men were charged last year with robbing Moses Malone Jr. Malone said James Harden directed the theft, but the Rockets star was not charged.

Now, Malone is suing Harden.

Isiah Carey of Fox 26:

That suit was filed by Moses Malone Jr today according to his attorney George Farah.  It alleges Harden paid a group of people $20,000 in cash to attack and rob Malone at V-Live strip club last year. The lawsuit says Harden was angry because Malone wrote a Facebook post criticizing the star player for charging children for his basketball camp.

Harden’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, issued a statement via Carey:

I have previously discussed Mose’s allegations with James and others,  and I am totally comfortable that the allegations are untrue. Unfortunately,  I am afraid this is just another example of people shopping for a deep pocket when they find that the people actually responsible have no money.

An important reminder: There is no burden of proof for filing a lawsuit. Harden has not been charged with a crime.