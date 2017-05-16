Associated Press

Report: MRI finds no structural damage in Andre Iguodala’s knee

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 16, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

It still would be surprising to see Andre Iguodala on the court for Game 2 against the Spurs on Tuesday night.

However, there is this bit of good news for Warriors fans regarding Iguodala after he missed most of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals with a sore left knee. Via Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala’s MRI result Monday on his left knee revealed no structural damage, league sources told The Vertical.

The team has not officially commented yet.

It’s good news that this isn’t structural, but it doesn’t completely alleviate concern, either. Remember, the Warriors had six days off between the end of their sweep against Utah and Game 1 Sunday, and Iguodala was limited in practice during that time. Yet, he only played 10 minutes of Game 1 and coach Mike Brown kept him out the second half.

If Iguodala sits Tuesday, he would again have almost a week off as Game 3 isn’t until Saturday. Look for the Warriors to be sparing with Iguodala now because they need him later — Iguodala is crucial for how the Warriors like to defend the Cavaliers and LeBron James. Iguodala was the 2015 NBA Finals MVP for a reason. The Finals will begin on June 1, which gives the Warriors plenty of time to get his knee right.

At least they hope so.

The Kelly Olynyk Game: Watch his 26-point Game 7 performance. (VIDEO)

Associated Press
Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 16, 2017, 12:03 AM EDT

You can’t stop Kelly Olynyk.

In the kind of game that gets free agents like himself overpaid, Olynyk put up 26 points — 14 in the fourth quarter — to lead Boston to a Game 7 win over Washington.

He was 6-of-6 on contested shots (via NBA.com) and his shot chart is right out of an analytics’ guys dream. It was that kind of night.

Too much Kelly Olynyk, Celtics depth for Wizards in Game 7, Boston wins 115-105

Getty Images
11 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 15, 2017, 11:27 PM EDT

It became a game about depth.

Washington led in the third quarter when coach Scott Brooks had to turn to his bench. Jason Smith was -10 in just over three minutes, the Celtics closed the third quarter on a run that extended to an 18-2 run into the start of the fourth and gave then a comfortable lead. John Wall missed his last nine shots and was scoreless in the fourth, in large part because his legs got tired, Brooks couldn’t trust Brandon Jennings again (after a horrible first half) and tried to ride his backcourt the entire second half.

Meanwhile, Kelly Olynyk came in and dropped 26 off the bench, 14 of those in the fourth quarter, and changed the game.

“They was paying a lot of attention to Isaiah (Thomas), teams are gonna do that, and he got rid of the ball quickly and put us in a position to make plays in 4-on-3 basketball,” Olynyk said after the game.

Boston got 29 points and 12 assists from Isaiah Thomas and 48 from its bench — including reserves Olynyk and Marcus Smart making plays down the stretch — and that was enough beat the Wizards 115-105 in Game 7.

Boston advances and will host Cleveland in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.

Washington’s starting five — Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter, Markieff Morris, Marcin Gortat — were +9 in 32 minutes, with a true shooting percentage of 62.3.

But as it has been the case since the start of the year, the Wizards bench could not be trusted. Any lineup with at least one bench player on the court combined to be -19 in 16 minutes. No player from the Wizards bench scored after 6:56 of the 2nd quarter.

Boston, on the other hand, had a bench that won them the game.

“I think the bench was a big factor in Game 5 (a Boston win at home) and Game 7 certainly was as well,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “Throughout the series, the home team’s bench seemed to play really well. I thought our guys played really well. Obviously, Kelly gave us that enormous lift of scoring in the fourth quarter, but really in the first half as well, he had 12 at halftime on 5-of-7, and I thought Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart were really good.”

The game certainly was dramatic, and it had the Celtics fans in full throat most of the game. The first quarter was a yo-yo affair, the Celtics got up 8, and then the Wizards came back to tie it, the Celtics went back up by 7, and the Wizards tied it again. It ended with the Celtics up four. The second quarter stayed closer throughout. The Wizards bench defensive rotations were sad, which helped Olynyk get clean looks. On the other side Otto Porter, who had been scoreless in Game 6, had  12 points and 7 boards in the first half (he finished with 20 and 9).

Boston’s biggest problem was being 3-of-12 from three in first half, and that allowed the Wizards to have a 55-53 lead at the half.

Wizards started second half just hunting Thomas, something they didn’t do enough in this series. Whoever he is guarding, the Wizards tried to post him up. Washington’s starters played well and the Wizards led much of the third, but late in the third the bench came in — Smith blew a defensive coverage within seconds of entering the game — and Boston closed the quarter on a 13-3 run to lead 85-79 after three. Boston hit four of its last six from three, and that helped change the dynamic.

That run extended to 18-2 over four minutes across the quarters for the Celtics. Washington went back to their starters around the 10-minute mark, and quickly it was a 7-0 Wizards run.

But the Wizards could never fully close the gap (they did get it to four). Olynyk and Thomas made plays for Boston, while Beal and Wall’s legs turned to jelly.

It was another step forward for a young and improving Celtics team. They should savor it.

For a day, then the biggest test comes to town.

 

 

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: one-and-done a “travesty” for college hoops

Getty Images
2 Comments
Associated PressMay 15, 2017, 9:59 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar likes experienced players, part of the reason he picked San Antonio to knock off Golden State.

And it’s one reason he thinks John Wooden wouldn’t have the same enjoyment or success if he were coaching today. His coach at UCLA would have disliked how the one-and-done era has changed the college basketball game that the Bruins ruled under Wooden.

“He wouldn’t have been able to do it now,” Abdul-Jabbar said Monday in an interview at The Associated Press headquarters. “It’s a totally different circumstance now. Kids aren’t going to college to get an education and play ball. It’s one or the other.”

The NBA’s draft lottery is Tuesday and the team that gets the No. 1 pick will likely use it on a freshman, such as point guards Markelle Fultz or Lonzo Ball. They might become All-Stars but they won’t arrive in the NBA with anywhere near the resume of Abdul-Jabbar, who won three championships in three seasons from 1967-69 – freshman were ineligible at the time – and was the Final Four Most Outstanding Player each time.

“They’re there less than six months. It’s not even six months and they’re gone,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “It’s a travesty, I think. They’re just using the college system as a stepping stone to the NBA and that’s really unfortunate. I think an education is vital to having a good life and these guys aren’t getting that opportunity. It’s sad.”

Dressed in a dark blazer, blue tie and khaki slacks, the goateed Abdul-Jabbar spoke in a studio about his relationship with Wooden in his new book “Coach Wooden and Me: Our 50-Year Friendship On and Off the Court.” The book details Wooden’s influence on his life as a player in college and years later as they became closer when Abdul-Jabbar returned to Los Angeles to play for the Lakers.

Wooden won 10 national championships, most by a men’s coach, but Abdul-Jabbar hopes readers will see that many of Wooden’s best lessons weren’t about sports.

“I hope that they get an understanding of the man, what he was all about and what he gave us in terms of an understanding of how to be good citizens, good husbands, good fathers,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “That was really what he was all about. He used basketball just as a metaphor to teach us about life and he did a great job.”

Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA’s career scoring leader, is now 70 and does some work for ESPN. He picked the Spurs to beat the top-seeded Warriors in the Western Conference finals.

“I went with the Spurs because they have a more veteran team and the way that they play the game will work because they can play an inside game and an outside game,” he said. “Golden State is more of an outside shooting team and they’re very good at it. So that’s why they play the games. We get to go see them and find out if our speculation was accurate or way off base.”

It appeared it was going to be right on, at least for Game 1, when the Spurs built a 25-point lead. But they lost Kawhi Leonard to an ankle injury in the third quarter and Golden State rallied for a 113-111 victory.

“I think San Antonio can challenge them but they’re going to need Leonard if they’re going to take it all the way,” Abdul-Jabbar said.

Ian Mahinmi hip checks Isaiah Thomas to the ground, no call

5 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 15, 2017, 9:06 PM EDT

Welcome to Game 7. The whistles will be slow.

If this were the Capitals and the Bruins this would have been a nice play, but Washington’s Ian Mahinmi hip checked Isaiah Thomas the ground and that is illegal in basketball. There was no call (on that part of the play).

It was a pretty physical first half at times. As should be expected in a Game 7. Also sloppy at times as Game 7s often tend to be (because guys are tight).