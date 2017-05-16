PBT Extra: What does Boston need to do to hang with Cleveland in conference finals?

Boston is the No. 1 seed in the East, but good luck finding anyone — from Vegas books through talk radio anywhere but New England, and frankly even there — that gives the Celtics much of a shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers starting Wednesday night.
They need to find someone who can defend the red-hot LeBron James. They need to defend the arc well and crash the boards with authority. And they’ll need both big games from Isaiah Thomas and the bench. All of that combined is a lot to ask.
LeBron James subtly trolls Celtics with shirt in advance of Game 1
LeBron James is as media savvy a player as there is — the man is smart and has been in the brightest of spotlights since age 16 — so everything he says or does is already calculated in his head. Much like on the court, he’s two moves ahead of almost everyone.
So it turned some heads when LeBron showed up for his post-practice interview Tuesday wearing a shirt from his high school, the St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish — whose logo just so happens to be a Leprechaun. Not unlike the Boston Celtics. Except this one has a halo as if it were already dead.
everything LeBron does is calculated, including his choice of shirt ahead of the ECF against the Celtics pic.twitter.com/SmrgGSjhCM
Think it’s a coincidence? Then you probably also thought it was a coincidence when LeBron got off the plane in Cleveland last year after having vanquished the Warriors and won an NBA title wearing his “Ultimate Warrior” WWE shirt. LeBron denied that was a thing, but anybody who knows how he thinks didn’t buy that for a second.
LeBron’s just having a little fun with the Celtics and their fan base. The question is can the Boston players really do anything about it?
“Well, I used to hate it when people called me dirty. I thought it was unfair when people just piggyback on what other people say. And I still do.”
But Bowen has no sympathy whatsoever for Pachulia.
“That play? I’ve watched it and, yeah, I thought he took an extra step,” he said. “Plenty of time to stop where he did, but he continued moving in that direction of Kawhi. That seems like it’s intentional and it’s definitely dangerous.”
“What was his intent?” Bowen said. “You can re-wind something five times and convince yourself of anything. What I saw, he kept moving in that direction after he contested the shot. You know you have to let a player come down. He kept walking into that space, so, for me, that says more about the intent.”
“I don’t know what is going to happen to Zaza,” Bowen said, “but if that had been me, I know what would have happened: suspension.”
I was with Bowen until that last line. He kicked Wally Szczerbiak in the face:
…and got only a fine. There was no plot to unduly punish Bowen.
Bowen is probably still partial to the Spurs, with whom he won three championships and who retired his number. Popovich is obviously loyal to San Antonio.
They have neither objectivity nor the moral high ground. But, in this case, they’re right. Pachulia was dirty.
Bryce Dejean-Jones should never have gone to Dallas. A year later, it’s the part that still gets people.
He didn’t like to talk about her, but Dejean-Jones had what he considered to be an on-again, off-again girlfriend. Her name is Chrystal Graves. She was a native of Camden, Arkansas, whom he met while attending UNLV. Graves graduated cum laude from Southern Arkansas University in 2014, then took a job as an elementary school teacher. She was bright and pretty and energetic.
And, in the later months of 2014, she was also pregnant.
Dejean-Jones, who was busy trying to go pro, did not receive the news warmly. Though Graves declined to speak with B/R Mag, friends of Dejean-Jones say the two had a tempestuous relationship, marked by frequent arguments. “He complained about her a lot,” a former Iowa State confidant says. “It wasn’t a healthy pairing.”
Yet having been raised largely without his biological father around, Bryce committed himself to being an involved dad to their daughter, who was born May 28, 2015. That’s why he decided to fly to Dallas, where Chrystal now worked as a teacher: to be with their daughter for her first birthday.
People familiar with Bryce and Chrystal’s difficult relationship insist they discouraged the trip. Shabazz Muhammad, the Minnesota Timberwolves forward who trained under Jamerson with Dejean-Jones in the offseason, says he urged his friend to skip Dallas and take a trek with him to Las Vegas. “He worked so hard, I wanted him to come along, have fun, relax,” Muhammad recalls. “But he wasn’t changing his plans.”
Jamerson, meanwhile, hated the idea of Dejean-James going to Dallas. “He’d never been there; he didn’t know the city,” Jamerson says. “I was worried, and I told him I’d fly his girlfriend and daughter out to California for him. He didn’t want that, but I should have insisted. I really should have. It’s my greatest regret.”
Atlanta is considering a number of candidates, including Griffin, Joe Dumars, Houston vice president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, and New York Knicks director of player personnel Mark Hughes, sources said. Altanta is also planning to discuss the GM opening with television analysts and former players Chauncey Billups and Brent Barry, league sources told The Vertical.
Houston has granted permission to Atlanta to discuss the opening with Rosas, its No. 2 executive behind GM Daryl Morey, league sources said.
New York has granted permission on Hughes too, league sources said.
Billups and Barry, former NBA players, are the eye-catching names. Neither has front-office experience, but Steve Kerr has opened the door wider for the jump straight from TV to a major NBA job. Both Billups and Barry are smart and personable and have the tools to grow into the job.
I’m just not sure the Hawks – who still have their former president (head coach Mike Budenholzer) and former general manager (Wes Wilcox, now advisor to ownership) – offer the right conditions for that learning curve.
That also presents a problem for Hughes, as does the Knicks’ dismal run. Rosas comes from a sounder front office in Houston and could make more sense.