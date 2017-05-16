Getty Images

Once again, John Wall, Bradley Beal, Wizards look ahead after 2nd-round exit

Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 16, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time in four seasons, John Wall and Bradley Beal exited the playoffs in the second round, extending the Washington Wizards’ nearly four-decade drought without a conference finals appearance.

“It feels a little different, but a little bit of the same. It’s kind of like I’m tired of being in this situation. I’m tired of losing in the second round. I’m kind of at that point now,” Beal said Tuesday, about 15 hours after Washington was eliminated with a Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics.

“I felt like we were right there,” he added. “That’s the worst thing, especially about the day after.”

Still, it’s primarily because of backcourt mates Wall and Beal that the Wizards do have reason to look on the bright side after winning only a single playoff series.

“Obviously, having those two guys on the team, like Brad and John,” center Marcin Gortat said, “we’re always going to have expectations.”

This season began with a new coach – Scott Brooks replaced Randy Wittman, who was fired after missing the playoffs a year ago – and with questions about the chemistry between Wall and Beal. It also started with a 2-8 record.

But Washington turned things around, thriving at times under Brooks and finishing with 49 wins, and its guard tandem could smile Tuesday while discussing the perceived rift between them.

“It didn’t do anything but make our friendship and brotherhood become more tight,” Wall said.

As for where they need to improve, Wall sounded a note he’s hit after past postseason exits.

“I’m tired of saying the same thing,” the four-time All-Star said, “but we’ve got to do a better job of closing out games.”

Beal wants this season’s ultimate disappointment to fuel the Wizards for the future.

“For sure, I’m confident in our team. … It’s on to getting better this offseason. And next season, it’ll be totally different,” Beal said. “We’ve got to remember that feeling that we have now and be better next year.”

Here are other things to know about the Wizards as they head into the offseason:

GORTAT’S FIT

Gortat tends to speak his mind and did so again Tuesday, raising the possibility that he might wind up elsewhere despite still being under contract with the Wizards. “I’m just going to sit down in the summer and talk to my agent, talk to my people, my closest people,” he said, “and I’m going to analyze if this is the right fit.”

A couple of other nuggets from him:

– About his critics, “I know there’s a lot of freaking idiots looking directly at the column with the points, telling me that, `You scored only four or six points; team lost because of you.”‘

– About his position’s place in today’s NBA, “Nobody respects centers anymore. Nobody looks at them as a valuable piece.”

– About the way the season ended, “Yeah, we could say `If, if, if, if.’ There’s a lot of `if.”‘

PORTER’S PATH

One key question is whether restricted free agent Otto Porter Jr. will return to his only NBA team. He didn’t shed any light on the matter, saying, “I haven’t really thought about that yet.”

BROOKS REVIEW

Brooks received glowing praise from players after Year 1 of his five-year, $35 million contract. “As a team, we respect him, we respect how he coaches, the way he does and how he is as a person, outside of coaching,” Beal said. “I loved him. He granted everybody confidence, freedom, on both ends of the floor.”

INJURIES

Reserve forward Kelly Oubre Jr. said that he had an MRI exam last week on his injured right knee but did not want to hear the results, so he doesn’t know if he will need offseason surgery. Backup center Ian Mahinmi, who missed a chunk of the regular season with a knee problem and the start of the playoffs because of a calf issue, said he is not sure whether he might need any sort of procedure now that the season is over.

 

It’s official: Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard, Warriors’ Andre Iguodala out for Game 2

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 16, 2017, 7:57 PM EDT

Both of these were expected, but as tipoff nears in Game 2 they have become official:

The Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard and the Warriors’ Andre Iguodala are out for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday night.

Leonard re-sprained his left ankle in Game 1, first accidentally stepping on the foot of David Lee (who was sitting on the bench) while trying to run up court, then on a controversial play where Golden State’s Zaza Pachulia closed out on Leonard and took away his landing space.

This is a big blow to the Spurs. One one end Leonard is their best defender, on the other he is the focal point of shot creation in their offense. Game 1 made it clear: The Spurs were +21 in 24 minutes when Leonard was on the court and -23 in the 24 minutes he was not.

Iguodala played just 10 minutes in Game 1, all in the first half. He changes up the depth for the Warriors, who have had good play from their bench these playoffs but have yet to see it seriously tested.

Both of these guys had MRIs that found no structural damage.

Also in both cases, missing this game means almost a week of rest before Game 3 on Saturday.

J.R. Smith, wife Shirley buy mother’s day flowers for every mom of child in Cleveland Clinic NICU

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 16, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

The Cavalier’s J.R. Smith‘s wife Shirley is a nurse in one of the most heart-wrenching places on the planet — the neonatal intensive care unit of a major hospital. It’s where babies at risk of imminent death go as doctors and nurses work to save them, and where new parents are understandably emotionally distraught. It takes a special kind of person to work there.

Smith wanted to brighten a Mother’s Day for new moms spending it in a hospital, so he and his wife teamed to buy every mom flowers, as reported by Fox 8 in Cleveland. Shirley wrote about it in her blog.

My husband came up with the brilliant idea of getting all of the mothers in the NICU flowers today so we did just that. When the flowers arrived I pushed the cart and Demi placed an arrangement of flowers in every room…it was super special and we both enjoyed it.

It was a thoughtful, generous gesture to brighten the day of people he did not personally know. J.R. Smith is not just a guy who rides a hoverboard around the arena drinking a beer after a big loss, or who hates shirts, he’s far more complex than that.

Hat tip to Reddit NBA.

LeBron James subtly trolls Celtics with shirt in advance of Game 1

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 16, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

Coincidence? I don’t think so.

LeBron James is as media savvy a player as there is — the man is smart and has been in the brightest of spotlights since age 16 — so everything he says or does is already calculated in his head. Much like on the court, he’s two moves ahead of almost everyone.

So it turned some heads when LeBron showed up for his post-practice interview Tuesday wearing a shirt from his high school, the St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish — whose logo just so happens to be a Leprechaun. Not unlike the Boston Celtics. Except this one has a halo as if it were already dead.

Think it’s a coincidence? Then you probably also thought it was a coincidence when LeBron got off the plane in Cleveland last year after having vanquished the Warriors and won an NBA title wearing his “Ultimate Warrior” WWE shirt. LeBron denied that was a thing, but anybody who knows how he thinks didn’t buy that for a second.

LeBron’s just having a little fun with the Celtics and their fan base. The question is can the Boston players really do anything about it?

PBT Extra: What does Boston need to do to hang with Cleveland in conference finals?

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinMay 16, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT

Boston is the No. 1 seed in the East, but good luck finding anyone — from Vegas books through talk radio anywhere but New England, and frankly even there — that gives the Celtics much of a shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers starting Wednesday night.

What does Boston need to do to give itself a shot against Cleveland? I break it down in this PBT Extra.

They need to find someone who can defend the red-hot LeBron James. They need to defend the arc well and crash the boards with authority. And they’ll need both big games from Isaiah Thomas and the bench. All of that combined is a lot to ask.