NBA: Warriors got away with late foul in Game 1 win over Spurs

2 Comments
By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2017, 9:55 AM EDT

Zaza Pachulia‘s foul of Kawhi Leonard was the most controversial play of the Warriors’ 113-111 Game 1 win over the Spurs.

But it wasn’t the only one.

LaMarcus Aldridge got away with a loose-ball foul of Kevin Durant with 1:28 left, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report:

Durant (GSW) grabs and pulls Aldridge’s (SAS) jersey during rebounding.

Because Golden State was in the penalty, a correct call would’ve given Aldridge – who shot 81% on free throws this season and 80% for his career – two attempts from the line.

Instead, the Warriors secured the defensive rebound and eventually the two-point win.

(Aldridge also got away with travelling with 55.7 seconds left, according to the two-minute report, but San Antonio didn’t score on that possession anyway.)

Report: Kawhi Leonard suffered no structural damage

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2017, 9:16 AM EDT

Andre Iguodala‘s MRI revealed no structural damage.

Ditto Kawhi Leonard‘s.

Michael C. Wright of ESPN:

Spurs:

“Doubtful” is an improvement on what Gregg Popovich said yesterday, and sometimes, that late upgrade is really a telltale sign the player will play. I don’t think that’s the case here.

A lack of structural damage doesn’t mean Leonard is suddenly healthy – or even that he’ll return to full strength this series.

But, given how well San Antonio fared with Leonard in Game 1, this at least leaves the door open for a competitive series.

On target: Kyle Korver has the perfect shot as Cavs aim for title

Associated Press
Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 16, 2017, 8:38 AM EDT

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — For months, Kyle Korver felt a little lost in his new surroundings.

Even though he has been around since January after being traded by Atlanta, he still can’t believe he’s with the Cavaliers, the defending champions and his longtime nemesis.

The team he couldn’t conquer.

“I find myself still saying, `The Cavs’ and not `Us,”‘ Korver said with a laugh after practice last week. “And I think, `Wait, that’s me. I’m a Cav! It’s us! It’s we!’ You spend so much time focusing on trying to beat this team, it is a little trippy. I think I’m past it now. I think I’ve gotten to a good point.”

At last, Korver feels at home in Cleveland.

One of the game’s deadliest outside shooters, the 36-year-old forward has helped the Cavs steamroll through the first two rounds of the playoffs without a loss and into the Eastern Conference finals. They begin Wednesday, with Cleveland facing Washington or Boston in what will be Korver’s 100th career playoff game.

After being closely guarded by Indiana in the first round – and used as a decoy by the Cavs – he averaged just five points in the first six games of the playoffs. But Korver broke out in Games 3 and 4 against Toronto, with the Cavs finding weak spots in the Raptors’ defense.

Korver scored 14 points on 5 of 7 shooting in Game 3 and followed in Game 4 by scoring 16 in the second quarter and finishing with 18 points.

The two-game burst – he went 8 of 12 on 3-pointers – boosted Korver’s confidence and gave future opponents even more to think about, as if scheming for LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love weren’t enough.

With Korver on the floor, defenses face a dilemma: Stay close and not let him shoot or give him space and deal with the consequences.

“It’s a bonus for us because teams are not going to leave him and that’s what allows LeBron and Kevin and Kyrie to play efficient and get to the basket,” Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. “Teams are not going to leave him and we understand that, so even when he’s not shooting the basketball, that’s a weapon that we can use and we understand that. So if they do leave him, he’s going to make them pay. So it’s a weapon for us and we enjoy it.”

Korver has had playoff runs in Atlanta and Chicago ended by James. When he first arrived, the three-time champ told him that his job was simple – catch and shoot. James even studied film to see where Korver most liked to receive passes before he lets loose a shot as pristine as any around.

However, not everything went as planned. Korver’s adjustment lasted longer than he or the Cavs anticipated. A challenging schedule limited his practice and a left foot injury slowed his play.

Now, Korver’s shot and the Cavs are both on target.

“You know sometimes it’s mind boggling just to see that he hasn’t had a shot in six or seven minutes and he gets that one shot and it doesn’t touch the rim,” Lue said. “That’s what happens when you’re a pure shooter and we’re just fortunate to have him on the team. He’s made big shots for us in these playoffs and hopefully he’ll continue to do that for us.”

Beyond his ability to stretch defenses to their breaking points, Korver has brought more knowhow to a veteran team. He’s a tireless worker, obsessive about his habits and unwilling to cut corners. The consummate pro’s pro.

“That’s how I’ve had to be, to make it in the NBA,” he said. “I’m not the most physical gifted person. I have to grind. I have to take care of myself. We brought a lot of guys who have played over 10 years and if you want to last that long, you have to figure out what you need and stick with it every day. It’s what I’ve had to do.”

All that’s left for Korver is to win a ring. And because his days on the floor are dwindling, he’s relishing every pass he catches from James, every practice, every 3-pointer. He’s a free agent at the end of a season that began in Atlanta and could finish with a parade through Cleveland.

“You’re not guaranteed tomorrow,” he said. “How many more games do I possibly get to play with this team? I don’t know, so I definitely savor playing with him and all of these guys. It’s been great.”

And, finally, he knows where he’s at.

 

Report: MRI finds no structural damage in Andre Iguodala’s knee

Associated Press
Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 16, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

It still would be surprising to see Andre Iguodala on the court for Game 2 against the Spurs on Tuesday night.

However, there is this bit of good news for Warriors fans regarding Iguodala after he missed most of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals with a sore left knee. Via Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala’s MRI result Monday on his left knee revealed no structural damage, league sources told The Vertical.

The team has not officially commented yet.

It’s good news that this isn’t structural, but it doesn’t completely alleviate concern, either. Remember, the Warriors had six days off between the end of their sweep against Utah and Game 1 Sunday, and Iguodala was limited in practice during that time. Yet, he only played 10 minutes of Game 1 and coach Mike Brown kept him out the second half.

If Iguodala sits Tuesday, he would again have almost a week off as Game 3 isn’t until Saturday. Look for the Warriors to be sparing with Iguodala now because they need him later — Iguodala is crucial for how the Warriors like to defend the Cavaliers and LeBron James. Iguodala was the 2015 NBA Finals MVP for a reason. The Finals will begin on June 1, which gives the Warriors plenty of time to get his knee right.

At least they hope so.

The Kelly Olynyk Game: Watch his 26-point Game 7 performance. (VIDEO)

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinMay 16, 2017, 12:03 AM EDT

You can’t stop Kelly Olynyk.

In the kind of game that gets free agents like himself overpaid, Olynyk put up 26 points — 14 in the fourth quarter — to lead Boston to a Game 7 win over Washington.

He was 6-of-6 on contested shots (via NBA.com) and his shot chart is right out of an analytics’ guys dream. It was that kind of night.