Moses Malone Jr. suing James Harden over alleged robbery orchestration

Four men were charged last year with robbing Moses Malone Jr. Malone said James Harden directed the theft, but the Rockets star was not charged.
Now, Malone is suing Harden.
Isiah Carey of Fox 26:
That suit was filed by Moses Malone Jr today according to his attorney George Farah. It alleges Harden paid a group of people $20,000 in cash to attack and rob Malone at V-Live strip club last year. The lawsuit says Harden was angry because Malone wrote a Facebook post criticizing the star player for charging children for his basketball camp.
Harden’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, issued a statement via Carey:
I have previously discussed Mose’s allegations with James and others, and I am totally comfortable that the allegations are untrue. Unfortunately, I am afraid this is just another example of people shopping for a deep pocket when they find that the people actually responsible have no money.
An important reminder: There is no burden of proof for filing a lawsuit. Harden has not been charged with a crime.
The Trail Blazers unveiled a new logo that looked awfully similar to their previous logo.
The Pistons are changing even less, though they’re drawing from an older logo:
Pistons release:
The Detroit Pistons unveiled a newly updated primary logo today which brings together the past and future of one of the National Basketball Association’s longest tenured franchises. The new look will be officially unveiled on the Detroit Pistons podium at tonight’s NBA Draft Lottery.
The Pistons’ new primary logo debuts as a new chapter of the franchise’s history is forming in downtown Detroit. The red, white and blue basketball is symbolic of the Pistons’ brand and this modern version introduces sleek, accurate groove lines, a bold team uniform font and the addition of a chrome outline – providing a nod to the region’s Motor City roots.
Look familiar? Here’s the Pistons’ logo from the 80s:
I like the new logo, but I also liked the 80s logo. The Pistons could’ve just kept that (especially if it meant skipping the ugly teal era).
The biggest differences are font and a gray chrome outline – negligible changes.
Magic Johnson went on Jimmy Kimmel Live and literally winked about bringing Paul George to the Lakers.
The Pacers star took his turn on the show, and Kimmel kept turning the conversation to the Lakers.
Did Johnson’s comments affect him? George:
Nah, man. I love Magic. I love Magic. Great dude.
I know I’m always going to get those ties. I’m an L.A. kid. Actually, at my home, Kobe is the biggest person in my house – not even me.
Have you talked to Kobe Bryant about joining the Lakers? George:
Not yet. I plan on working out with him. Pick his brain a little bit.
Are you nervous about working out with Kobe? George:
Absolutely. Absolutely. I’m training now to get ready to work out with him.
This is the worst-case scenario for people in Indiana, right? George:
It is. I love Indy, though. It’s really a hard –
George didn’t say anything incendiary. He very well could stay with the Pacers – especially if he makes an All-NBA team, announced Thursday, which would allow him to sign a designated-veteran-player extension for a higher max.
But George’s interest in the Lakers is well-known, and it seemed he was planting the seeds for an Indiana exit during the season. It’s hard to see him appearing on a Hollywood show where he knew he’d be asked about the Lakers as anything other than a continuation of his Lakers flirtation.
Will that lead to him actually joining the Lakers? That’s a much more difficult question to answer.
Gregg Popovich ranted about Zaza Pachulia, who injured Kawhi Leonard during Warriors-Spurs Game 1.
Know who liked that?
Russell Westbrook, who got laid out by a Pachulia flagrant foul in the regular season.
The Thunder star liked these Instagram posts:
The logical interpretation: Just because Instagram calls its tagging system “likes” doesn’t mean Westbrook actually likes Popovich’s message. Westbrook could be saving those posts for any reason, including accidently.
The illogical, but far more fun, interpretation: Russell Westbrook to the Spurs in 2018 confirmed.
In his first three NBA seasons, Kelly Olynyk scored 20 playoff points.
In the Celtics’ Game 7 win over the Wizards last night, he scored 26 points.
The fourth-year Boston forward came off the bench for a career game when his team needed it most. Even if they lose to the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics have clinched a satisfying season by advancing this far – especially in the greater context. Boston is the NBA’s youngest conference finalist and possesses the Nets’ first-round pick, which will be slotted in tonight’s lottery. The Celtics’ future is bright.
And thanks in part to Olynyk, their present will avoid major handwringing.
“Kelly was MVP tonight,” Isaiah Thomas said. “He did it all.”
Olynyk shot 8-for-8 on 2-pointers, using the threat of his 3-pointer to drive. He also kept Washington’s defense honest by shooting 2-for-6 from beyond the arc.
Olynyk’s 26 points were the most by a reserve in a Game 7 since Leandro Barbosa scored 26 for the Suns against the Lakers in 2006. Here are the top scoring Game 7s by reserves since 1984, when the NBA adopted a 16-team playoff:
Only Eddie Johnson (34 points for the Seattle SuperSonics against the Suns in 1993) and Sedale Threatt (28 points for the 76ers against the Bucks in 1986) scored more off the bench in a Game 7 in this era. But those performances came in losses. Olynyk aided a win.
His 26 points were also third among reserves in the 2017 postseason. Only Nene (28 points in Rockets-Thunder Game 4) and Joe Johnson (28 points in Jazz-Clippers Game 4) topped Olynyk:
Not a bad impression to leave in a high-pressure situation entering free agency.