Hawks considering Chauncey Billups, Brent Barry, Gersson Rosas, Mark Hughes for GM

Candidates are trickling out in the Hawks’ general manager search:
- David Griffin
- Joe Dumars
- Troy Weaver
Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports:
Atlanta is considering a number of candidates, including Griffin, Joe Dumars, Houston vice president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, and New York Knicks director of player personnel Mark Hughes, sources said. Altanta is also planning to discuss the GM opening with television analysts and former players Chauncey Billups and Brent Barry, league sources told The Vertical.
Houston has granted permission to Atlanta to discuss the opening with Rosas, its No. 2 executive behind GM Daryl Morey, league sources said.
New York has granted permission on Hughes too, league sources said.
Billups and Barry, former NBA players, are the eye-catching names. Neither has front-office experience, but Steve Kerr has opened the door wider for the jump straight from TV to a major NBA job. Both Billups and Barry are smart and personable and have the tools to grow into the job.
I’m just not sure the Hawks – who still have their former president (head coach Mike Budenholzer) and former general manager (Wes Wilcox, now advisor to ownership) – offer the right conditions for that learning curve.
That also presents a problem for Hughes, as does the Knicks’ dismal run. Rosas comes from a sounder front office in Houston and could make more sense.