NBA to announce All-NBA teams Thursday

The NBA will televise an award show June 26, but All-NBA teams are coming sooner – as in Thursday.

NBA release:

The All-NBA Teams and NBA Awards finalists will be revealed this week, the NBA announced today. On Thursday, May 18, the league will announce the All-NBA First, Second and Third Teams. Ahead of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on TNT, the finalists for the NBA Awards will be unveiled during a special 90-minute edition of the NBA Tip-Off … pre-game show on Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. ET.

The two major questions:

Will Paul George make an All-NBA team? If he does, the Pacers could sign him to an even bigger contract extension this summer – or at least get a fateful tell on his plans if he rejects that extension. If he doesn’t make an All-NBA team and accept a designated-veteran-player extension, trade rumors will heat up in a hurry.

Will Gordon Hayward make an All-NBA team? If he does, he could opt into the final year of his Jazz contract and sign a designated-veteran-player extension himself. Opting out would be a borderline call. If he doesn’t make an All-NBA team, opting out becomes a virtual certainty.

There are smaller questions – Is Rudy Gobert or Anthony Davis first-team center? Who will be finalists for the other major awards? – but George’s future in Indiana and Hayward’s in Utah might rest in the balance of the voting revealed Thursday.