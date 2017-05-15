Magic Johnson, Joel Embiid, Walt Frazier among on-stage lottery representatives

The Lakers have so much riding on tomorrow’s lottery. If they land a top-three pick, they keep it. Fall out of the top three, their first-rounder goes to the 76ers – and their 2019 first-rounder goes to the Magic. The odds are slightly against the Lakers, but it’s close to a coin flip.
Who better to ride out the high-stakes drama than the ever-smooth Magic Johnson?
The Lakers president is among the on-stage representatives. The full list released by the NBA:
- Boston – Wyc Grousbeck
- Charlotte – Rich Cho
- Dallas – Michael Finley
- Denver – Gary Harris
- Detroit – Jeff Bower
- Lakers – Magic Johnson
- Miami – Alonzo Mourning
- Minnesota – Andrew Wiggins
- New Orleans – Alvin Gentry
- New York – Walt Frazier
- Orlando – Frank Vogel
- Philadelphia – Joel Embiid
- Phoenix – Devin Booker
- Sacramento – Dave Joerger
It’s all a little silly. None of these people have any control over the lottery, which occurs beforehand backstage anyway.
But it’s always fun to watch them squirm and celebrate as the results are announced.