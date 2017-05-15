AP Photo/Nick Ut

Magic Johnson, Joel Embiid, Walt Frazier among on-stage lottery representatives

Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT

The Lakers have so much riding on tomorrow’s lottery. If they land a top-three pick, they keep it. Fall out of the top three, their first-rounder goes to the 76ers – and their 2019 first-rounder goes to the Magic. The odds are slightly against the Lakers, but it’s close to a coin flip.

Who better to ride out the high-stakes drama than the ever-smooth Magic Johnson?

The Lakers president is among the on-stage representatives. The full list released by the NBA:

  • Boston – Wyc Grousbeck
  • Charlotte – Rich Cho
  • Dallas – Michael Finley
  • Denver – Gary Harris
  • Detroit – Jeff Bower
  • Lakers – Magic Johnson
  • Miami – Alonzo Mourning
  • Minnesota – Andrew Wiggins
  • New Orleans – Alvin Gentry
  • New York – Walt Frazier
  • Orlando – Frank Vogel
  • Philadelphia – Joel Embiid
  • Phoenix – Devin Booker
  • Sacramento – Dave Joerger

It’s all a little silly. None of these people have any control over the lottery, which occurs beforehand backstage anyway.

But it’s always fun to watch them squirm and celebrate as the results are announced.

NBA to announce All-NBA teams Thursday

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT

The NBA will televise an award show June 26, but All-NBA teams are coming sooner – as in Thursday.

NBA release:

The All-NBA Teams and NBA Awards finalists will be revealed this week, the NBA announced today. On Thursday, May 18, the league will announce the All-NBA First, Second and Third Teams. Ahead of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on TNT, the finalists for the NBA Awards will be unveiled during a special 90-minute edition of the NBA Tip-Off … pre-game show on Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. ET.

The two major questions:

Will Paul George make an All-NBA team? If he does, the Pacers could sign him to an even bigger contract extension this summer – or at least get a fateful tell on his plans if he rejects that extension. If he doesn’t make an All-NBA team and accept a designated-veteran-player extension, trade rumors will heat up in a hurry.

Will Gordon Hayward make an All-NBA team? If he does, he could opt into the final year of his Jazz contract and sign a designated-veteran-player extension himself. Opting out would be a borderline call. If he doesn’t make an All-NBA team, opting out becomes a virtual certainty.

There are smaller questions – Is Rudy Gobert or Anthony Davis first-team center? Who will be finalists for the other major awards? – but George’s future in Indiana and Hayward’s in Utah might rest in the balance of the voting revealed Thursday.

Cavaliers adding advertisement to jerseys

AP Photo/Darron Cummings
2 Comments
Associated PressMay 15, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the contract says the NBA champion Cavaliers will wear Goodyear’s wing-foot logo on their jerseys starting next season.

The team will announce a multi-year sponsorship deal with the Akron-based tire manufacturer, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Cavs and Goodyear are not disclosing any details in advance of a Monday news conference.

Darren Rovell of ESPN:

The agreement will give Goodyear tremendous exposure because the Cavs are one of the league’s most televised teams. There’s also an obvious local tie in as four-time MVP LeBron James is from Akron.

Last year, the league approved teams signing companies to place logos on the upper left portion of their jerseys starting with the 2018-19 season. The Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz all plan to wear corporate patches next season.

While on-jersey logos are new in North American sports, they’ve been part of European soccer for years.

 

Report: Pelicans keeping Dell Demps, Alvin Gentry for next season

Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2017, 11:43 AM EDT

The Pelicans dragged their feet on deciding the future of general manager Dell Demps and head coach Alvin Gentry.

The verdict?

Scott Kushner for The New Orleans Advocate:

The New Orleans Pelicans power structure will remain in place entering the 2017-18 season.

General manager Dell Demps and coach Alvin Gentry have both retained their posts, league sources informed The Advocate last week.

The Pelicans declined to comment on the matter.

A no comment – what an enthusiastic display of confidence in Demps and Gentry.

Demps saved his job by trading for DeMarcus Cousins during the All-Star break. It was a heist, but part of the reason it made so much sense for New Orleans: Demps had built such a lousy supporting cast around Anthony Davis, there was little to lose in trading for the risky Cousins.

With Cousins entering unrestricted free agency next year, the Pelicans’ priority should have been building the best environment for him – not rewarding the person who traded for him. Though those ideas are far from mutually exclusive, I’m not sure the former would have led to Demps’ return – or Gentry’s.

Gentry is a fine coach who likes to play an up-tempo spread offense, but that doesn’t mesh with Cousins and Davis. Maybe Gentry can adjust, but there’s a good chance the ideal coach for this team was someone else.

The Pelicans were up and down after the trade deadline, and perhaps Gentry will find a more sustainable solution to using Cousins and Davis with a full offseason to prepare. Likewise, Demps could spend the summer upgrading the roster around his two stars.

There just isn’t enough in the lengthy track records of Gentry and Demps to hold confidence they’re up to this task. New Orleans very well could be in a similar boat – out of the playoffs with spotty management and coaching – at this time next year. But then, Cousins will be entering free agency with time mostly run out on swaying him to stay in New Orleans.

2017 NBA draft lottery odds, visualized

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2017, 10:51 AM EDT

The Celtics are the most likely team to land the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

They’re also more likely to select fourth.

The NBA will hold its annual lottery tomorrow, a process for assigning the top three picks in the upcoming draft. Non-playoff teams are assigned four-number combinations, the number of combinations weighted inversely by standings. Then, four of 14 ping-pong balls are randomly drawn. Whichever team has its combination drawn is assigned the first pick. The process is repeated for picks two and three, and every other team is then slotted after in reverse order of record.

But just how likely is each team to land each pick? The calculations are complicated by a few trades:

  • Celtics swap first-round picks with Nets
  • 76ers receive Lakers’ first-round pick if it falls outside top three
  • 76ers can swap first-round picks with Kings
  • Kings receive Pelicans’ first-round pick if it falls outside top three
  • Bulls receive Kings’ first-round pick if it falls outside top 10

Thankfully, a couple people smarter than me – Celtics assistant general manager Mike Zarren and director of basketball analytics David Sparks – determined the actual odds. I turned those into these hopefully handy charts.

Only picks that a team could possibly get are displayed. If a team has a “0.0%” chance listed for a certain pick, it means landing the pick is possible but the odds are less than 0.05% and rounded down.

Boston Celtics

image

Phoenix Suns

image

Los Angeles Lakers

image

Philadelphia 76ers

image

Orlando Magic

image

Minnesota Timberwolves

image

New York Knicks

image

Sacramento Kings

image

Dallas Mavericks

image

New Orleans Pelicans

image

Charlotte Hornets

image
Detroit Pistons

image

Denver Nuggets

image

Miami Heat

image

Chicago Bulls

image