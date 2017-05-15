Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard says he doesn’t think Zaza Pachulia intentionally tried to injure him

By Kurt HelinMay 15, 2017, 1:53 AM EDT

It is one of the most hated plays in basketball — a defender closing out on a jump shooter slides up close and takes away space so the shooter has nowhere comfortable to land. It’s a dirty play, and it’s led to a lot of injuries.

It’s what Zaza Pachulia did to Kawhi Leonard the second time Leonard tweaked his ankle in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. (Leonard had missed Game 6 of the last round with a sprained ankle, and first tweaked it in this game when he turned to run upcourt after a three and his foot landed on that of the Spurs’ David Lee, who was sitting on the bench.) Pachulia was called for a foul, but there were cries online — including from myself — that this was a cheap play by Pachulia.

After the game, Leonard said he didn’t think the injury was intentional. Here’s the quote, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“He was contesting a shot,” he said. “The shot clock was coming down and . . . I’ll have to see the play.”

Pachulia said in no uncertain terms he wasn’t trying to injure Leonard.

“That’s really stupid,” he said.

“I don’t think I should be making (any) comment,” he added. “I’m not that good to be doing intentional stuff like that. I did my part. I had to challenge the shot. It was a handoff situation and I saw that my teammate was behind the screen. I had to challenge the shot. That’s what I did. And I turned around for the rebound and that was it.

“I hate anybody going down like that with an injury. I’m an athlete, too, so I know how it feels. I wish it’s nothing serious for him because we are colleagues at the end of the day. So we’re going to move on.”

I don’t doubt that Pachulia was not trying to injure Leonard. In no way was this malicious.

But the league has gotten away from enforcing the landing spot rule consistently — although a foul was called in this case — and, frankly, the calls for upping the punishment to a possible flagrant 1 are justified. This is a dangerous play. Anyone who has played the game at any level and a defender take away their landing spot knows the helplessness of the feeling when you are coming down.

Leonard’s ankle may have been prone to a re-injury because of the previous tweaks of it (once an ankle is sprained it’s much easier to re-sprain it), and Pachulia did not intend to injure him, but this play changed the course of Game 1 and potentially the series.

Weird coincidence makes it appear Warriors synchronize their reactions to foul calls (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane CarbaughMay 14, 2017, 11:30 PM EDT

The Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, 113-111. Golden State was lucky to come away with a win after a dominating first half from San Antonio. Kawhi Leonard injuring his ankle in the third quarter definitely helped.

Meanwhile, it appears that the Warriors might be spending a little too much time with each other. A video posted on Twitter showed three Golden State players — Draymond Green, Zaza Pachulia, and Stephen Curry — all reacting to a foul call in the second quarter the same way.

Like, the exact same way.

I think this might be a glitch in the matrix.

Via Twitter:

Sometimes you cycle through all the NBA 2k17 animations so much they all look the same, you know?

Listen to the halftime talk Steve Kerr gave the Warriors during Game 1 on Sunday (VIDEO)

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughMay 14, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

Steve Kerr didn’t coach during Sunday’s Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, but he was at Oracle to support his team. The Golden State Warriors coach, who has been out and dealing with issues related to leaking spinal cord fluid, was at practice and in the building for the matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite their time off, the Warriors looked sloppy in the first half against San Antonio and Gregg Popovich’s squad jumped out to a huge 62-42 lead at the half.

That prompted Kerr to get involved in the Warriors’ locker room, giving out a little pep talk to his boys. Kerr felt they had played a bit erratic, and that they could build on momentum by getting multiple stops in a row.

Via Twitter:

Indeed, after Kawhi Leonard left the game with an ankle injury, the Warriors came back on a huge run and eventually won the game, 113-111.

Game 2 is in Oakland on Tuesday.

Gregg Popovich on Trump before Game 1: “He’s at a game show” (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 14, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is not a fan of Donald Trump. We know that. He’s spoken out about him before.

But you might think that Popovich would be hesitant to talk about Trump before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, given the weight of the matchup.

You’d be wrong.

Speaking to reporters pregame, Popovich went off on Trump in the wake of his firing of FBI Director James Comey. Pop called the country under Trump dangerous and embarrassing.

Via USA Today:

“Usually, things happen in the world and you go to work and you’ve got your family and you’ve got your friend and you do what you do, but to this day I feel like there’s a cloud, a pall, over the whole country, in a paranoid surreal sort of way that’s got nothing to do with the Democrats losing the election,” said Popovich, 68, who graduated from the Air Force Academy with a bachelor’s degree in Soviet Studies in 1970 and spent active duty time as an intelligence officer in Eastern Europe. “It’s got to do with the way one individual conducts himself. It’s embarrassing. It’s dangerous to our institutions and what we all stand for and what we expect the country to be. But for this individual, he’s at a game show and everything that happens begins and ends with him, not our people or our country.

“When he talks about those things, that’s just a ruse. That’s disingenuous, cynical and fake.”

Dang, Pop, tell us how you really feel.

I suspect this was mostly cover for how well the Spurs prepared for the Warriors in Game 1.

Kawhi Leonard leaves arena with ankle iced, calls it “very painful.” Iguodala battles sore knee.

By Kurt HelinMay 14, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT

It’s this simple: Without Kawhi Leonard the Spurs have no chance to beat the Warriors. San Antonio was outscored 58-33 after he left the game when he re-sprained his ankle.

“We need Kawhi to create, to score,” Manu Ginobili said after the game. “He means a lot to this team. We were doing really well when he went down. The Warriors were starting to pick up, to feel good about themselves, to increase the pressure on everybody else, and that’s when we struggled because we couldn’t have the guy who runs those plays and gets them off their pressure.

“We struggled a lot without him, and it’s a tough break… we couldn’t react to his absence.”

They may need to react for at least another game. The Spurs said nothing officially after the game about Leonard, but it’s hard to imagine him playing in Game 2 on Tuesday based on the postgame reports.

Leonard is expected to have an MRI Monday.

If Leonard sits Game 2 on Tuesday, he could rest his ankle and get treatment for six days before Game 3 on Saturday in San Antonio.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich admitted his team got a little rattled with Leonard not there to settle them down. As an example, LaMarcus Aldridge had a hot start but was 3-of-11 with five turnovers after Leonard left the game.

“(The Warriors) defense picked up, we got a little bit in mud, couldn’t get anybody to score, and they’re fairly talented. It showed,” Popovich said.

“He’s obviously a huge presence for them,” Stephen Curry said after the game. “But their system is the same so you just try to stay within yourselves, move the ball, move bodies, attack the paint, drive and kick, and do what we do to get everybody involved.”

The Warriors had their own injury to deal with, and while not as significant it was more of a mystery.

After playing just 10 minutes in the first half, Andre Iguodala did not play at all in the second half due to what the team called “left knee soreness.”

“He just looked a little hobbled out there,” Warriors coach Mike Brown said. “I haven’t gotten any kind of diagnosis from our staff or anything like that. So in the second half, because he looked a little hobbled to me in the first half, I just went another direction.”

Iguodala is expected to have an MRI Monday as well.

It didn’t hurt the Warriors in Game 1, but no Iguodala means a lot more Matt Barnes, which is a step down the ladder.

It is not known yet how serious things are for Iguodala and if he can play in Game 2. He was on the bench and calling out instructions at the end of Game 1.