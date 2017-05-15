Associated Press

Former All-NBA player, LSU star Frank Brian dead at 94

2 Comments
Associated PressMay 15, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU has announced former college and pro star basketball player Frank Brian has died at the age of 94.

Brian was part of the World War II generation and military service interrupted his LSU career, which began in 1942 and ended in 1947. Brian went on to a 10-year professional career that saw him become a two-time All-Star in both the National Basketball League and later in the NBA.

Brian served in the Army during World War II, rising to the rank of master sergeant.

He began his pro basketball career in Indiana with NBL’s Anderson Packers, a team which later was briefly absorbed by the NBA. Brian also played in the NBA for Tri-Cities and Fort Wayne.

The university, which was notified by Brian’s family, stated he passed away Sunday in his hometown of Zachary, Louisiana.

Gregg Popovich’s Pachulia rant quite different than what he said about Bruce Bowen in 2006

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 15, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT

At Spurs practice Monday, a day after Warriors’ big man Zaza Pachulia slid under the feet of Kawhi Leonard on a jump shot leading to Leonard leaving the game with a sprained ankle and changing the complexion of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Popovich went off on a rant.

“A two-step, lead-with-your-foot closeout is not appropriate. It’s dangerous. It’s unsportsmanlike. It’s just not what anybody does to anybody else. And this particular individual has a history with that kind of action. You can go back and look in Dallas games were he got a flagrant two for elbowing Patty Mills, the play where he took Kawhi down and locked his arm in Dallas and could have broken his arm. Ask David West, his current teammate, how things went when Zaza was playing for Dallas and he and David got into it….

“This is crap. Because he’s got this history, it can’t just be, “Oh, it was inadvertent. He didn’t have intent.” Who gives a damn about what his intent was? You ever hear of manslaughter? You still go to jail I think when you’re texting and you end up killing somebody, but you might not have intended to do that – all I care is what I saw. All I care is what happened. And the history there exacerbates the whole situation and makes me very, very angry.”

Even before Popovich’s rant, when Spurs fans were complaining about the play, people were pointing out on Twitter it was ironic that Spurs fans had no problem when it was Bruce Bowen — an elite defender but someone known around the league for this specific play — but it’s different when it happens to their guy.

So after Popovich’s rant, the Internet went to work and people pulled up what Popovich had said back in 2006 to defend Bowen, speaking to the Express-News. Here is the 11-year-old Popovich quote, via Reddit.

Popovich said Bowen is being singled out, citing incidents where New Jersey’s Richard Jefferson and Dallas’ Josh Howard sprained ankles after landing on Miami’s Shaquille O’Neal and Golden State’s Mickael Pietrus.

“Did (the league) call them?” Popovich said. “Did they call all those guys (Dirk) Nowitzki landed on when he sprained his ankles the past three, four years? The answer is no.

“So why did they call Bruce? Because it’s happened to him twice? Bruce guards an All-Star every night. If he was doing what they’re accusing him of doing, wouldn’t it have happened a higher percentage of times? The people who cry about it are just frustrated about having to go against Bruce.”

“The league is just trying to cover its ass,” Popovich said. “I told Bruce, ‘You be Bruce Bowen. You’re the best (expletive) defender in this league. You will NOT change the way you play defense.’

We all do this — our views change on things depending upon how they affect us. We’d all like to think we live by some unbendable moral code, but on many issues our views come down to how it impacts us personally. We see that same thing in politicians and rip them for it all the time, but anyone honest with themselves know we do this in our personal lives to a degree.

Which is to say, I’m not going to blame Popovich for defending his guy. I’ll enjoy the irony, we don’t get enough of that around here anymore, but I don’t fault Popovich.

This also is a note to the league that this is not a new problem for the NBA, and it may be time to tighten enforcement again.

Despite Popovich rant, NBA not expected to take action on Pachulia play on Leonard

2 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 15, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT

“A two-step, lead-with-your-foot closeout is not appropriate. It’s dangerous. It’s unsportsmanlike. It’s just not what anybody does to anybody else… Because he’s got this history, it can’t just be, “Oh, it was inadvertent. He didn’t have intent.” Who gives a damn about what his intent was? You ever hear of manslaughter? You still go to jail I think when you’re texting and you end up killing somebody, but you might not have intended to do that – all I care is what I saw.”

Spurs’ coach Gregg Popovich went off on a rant Monday about Zaza Pachulia and his closeout on Kawhi Leonard, which led to the ankle sprain that ended Game 1 for Leonard, likely will keep him out multiple games, and no doubt changed the course of the Western Conference Finals.

Don’t, however, expect action from the league. From Marc Stein of ESPN.

That was to be expected. There was no flagrant foul called at the time.

However, the officials need to be on top of this call — on both ends. Warriors’ coach Mike Brown was right in pointing out LaMarcus Aldridge did something similar to Stephen Curry and there was no call (because Curry fell rather than land on a foot and risk injury).

It’s not just this series, either. If the three-point shot is going to be a growing part of the game, this needs to be addressed more closely on a league-wide level. The playoffs are just shining a spotlight.

Andre Iguodala does not practice Monday, questionable for Game 2 Tuesday

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 15, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT

The Warriors had almost a week off from the end of their sweep against the Utah Jazz until Game 1 against the Spurs on Sunday, and Andre Iguodala did not practice much with the team in that stretch. Which is why it’s concerning that he played just 10 minutes in the first half against the Spurs and was sat the second half due to left knee soreness — that was a lot of time to rest it before this series started.

Don’t expect to see Iguodala in Game 2 on Tuesday either.

If Iguodala misses Game 2, he can have almost another week off because Game 3 isn’t until Saturday (an advantage for Kawhi Leonard as he tries to recover). The question is will that be enough time? Depends on the issue and what the MRI shows, but this seems to be something.

The Warriors can certainly beat the Spurs without him (especially if Leonard is unfortunately slowed or has to miss extended time), but Iguodala is crucial for how the Warriors like to defend the Cavaliers and LeBron James. Iguodala was the 2015 NBA Finals MVP for a reason. The Finals do not start until June 1, that’s a couple of weeks, the question is will that be enough time for Iguodala’s knee?

Report: Kings, Celtics getting shunned in pre-draft process

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
6 Comments
By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

The Kings had trouble getting top draft prospects in for workouts last year.

Despite hiring highly respected Scott Perry, reportedly not much has changed in Sacramento – and the Kings have company.

Chad Ford of ESPN:

Multiple NBA agents told me that they were determined to keep their clients from working out for Sacramento.

“It would be malpractice to let my clients play for them,” one longtime agent said. “I’ve had clients there. It’s still the most dysfunctional front office in the league, by a mile. How can you trust those guys with one of your players? It’s going to take a long time to build that trust.”

Several agents told me that they were considering holding their clients out of workouts with the Boston Celtics as well.

The Celtics are loaded with players at every position. The fear is that — much like No. 3 pick Jaylen Brown this year — their clients would have to spend the next few years coming off the bench. That’s not what most top prospects in the draft want. They want a chance to start and lead a franchise right away.

“I have deep respect for the Celtics,” one agent said. “They may have the best GM and head coach in the league. But I’d have to understand what the plan would be for my client before I let them come. They are loaded at every position. There’s a real danger that they take a player and either he plays a limited role of the bench, or he becomes an asset to be traded to a situation that we’re uncomfortable with. It’s tough.

There appears to be at least some shift in Sacramento (tied in part to the hiring of Perry). Markelle Fultz reportedly interviewed with the Kings. Sources also told NBC’s Kurt Helin that a number of top 20 projected picks (the Kings likely will have picks 8 and 10) have scheduled workouts with the team, those have yet to be announced. That said, Sacramento’s major concerns for agents have not changed: Owner Vivek Ranadive has overseen a toxic culture, and general manager Vlade Divac keeps alienating agents. Agents fear a poor environment for young players to develop. The Kings want desperately to change that perception.

The Celtics’ situation is in the eye of the beholder. I thought Jaylen Brown’s role – a steady rotation spot with 17 minutes per game and 20 starts – was a healthy one for him. I thought it alleviated concerns about how Boston would use its high picks, not compound them. Brad Stevens has excellently helped develop players and positioned them to thrive, and I’d trust the Celtics with a top prospect.

Ultimately, players and agents have only so much control of the draft process. They can’t stop Boston or Sacramento from drafting someone, and I’d advise both teams to draft the top prospects regardless. That might be more difficult to determine without private workouts, but getting good players is the most important step to solving any problem.

The Kings, likely with two lottery picks, have more leverage than last year. Depending how the lottery lands, certain agents might rethink their approach if a client is positioned in either team’s range.

But for now I understand steering clear of Sacramento and, to a lesser degree, Boston.