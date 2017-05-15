Clippers make it official, will own and operate new G-League team in Ontario

2 Comments
Associated PressMay 15, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers will have their own team in the NBA’s soon-to-be renamed G-League that will be called the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.

They said Monday that the new team will begin play this fall at Citizens Business Bank Arena, located 40 miles east of Los Angeles. It will bring the Gatorade League to 26 teams, all of which are owned or operated by an NBA franchise.

Coach Doc Rivers says the new team allows the Clippers to develop their young players locally instead of sending them off to play for affiliates of other NBA clubs. No coach has been announced yet.

Agua Caliente Casino Resorts is the Clippers’ top sponsor. The team is named for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, a federally recognized tribe in Palm Springs, California.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: one-and-done a “travesty” for college hoops

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 15, 2017, 9:59 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar likes experienced players, part of the reason he picked San Antonio to knock off Golden State.

And it’s one reason he thinks John Wooden wouldn’t have the same enjoyment or success if he were coaching today. His coach at UCLA would have disliked how the one-and-done era has changed the college basketball game that the Bruins ruled under Wooden.

“He wouldn’t have been able to do it now,” Abdul-Jabbar said Monday in an interview at The Associated Press headquarters. “It’s a totally different circumstance now. Kids aren’t going to college to get an education and play ball. It’s one or the other.”

The NBA’s draft lottery is Tuesday and the team that gets the No. 1 pick will likely use it on a freshman, such as point guards Markelle Fultz or Lonzo Ball. They might become All-Stars but they won’t arrive in the NBA with anywhere near the resume of Abdul-Jabbar, who won three championships in three seasons from 1967-69 – freshman were ineligible at the time – and was the Final Four Most Outstanding Player each time.

“They’re there less than six months. It’s not even six months and they’re gone,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “It’s a travesty, I think. They’re just using the college system as a stepping stone to the NBA and that’s really unfortunate. I think an education is vital to having a good life and these guys aren’t getting that opportunity. It’s sad.”

Dressed in a dark blazer, blue tie and khaki slacks, the goateed Abdul-Jabbar spoke in a studio about his relationship with Wooden in his new book “Coach Wooden and Me: Our 50-Year Friendship On and Off the Court.” The book details Wooden’s influence on his life as a player in college and years later as they became closer when Abdul-Jabbar returned to Los Angeles to play for the Lakers.

Wooden won 10 national championships, most by a men’s coach, but Abdul-Jabbar hopes readers will see that many of Wooden’s best lessons weren’t about sports.

“I hope that they get an understanding of the man, what he was all about and what he gave us in terms of an understanding of how to be good citizens, good husbands, good fathers,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “That was really what he was all about. He used basketball just as a metaphor to teach us about life and he did a great job.”

Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA’s career scoring leader, is now 70 and does some work for ESPN. He picked the Spurs to beat the top-seeded Warriors in the Western Conference finals.

“I went with the Spurs because they have a more veteran team and the way that they play the game will work because they can play an inside game and an outside game,” he said. “Golden State is more of an outside shooting team and they’re very good at it. So that’s why they play the games. We get to go see them and find out if our speculation was accurate or way off base.”

It appeared it was going to be right on, at least for Game 1, when the Spurs built a 25-point lead. But they lost Kawhi Leonard to an ankle injury in the third quarter and Golden State rallied for a 113-111 victory.

“I think San Antonio can challenge them but they’re going to need Leonard if they’re going to take it all the way,” Abdul-Jabbar said.

Ian Mahinmi hip checks Isaiah Thomas to the ground, no call

2 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 15, 2017, 9:06 PM EDT

Welcome to Game 7. The whistles will be slow.

If this were the Capitals and the Bruins this would have been a nice play, but Washington’s Ian Mahinmi hip checked Isaiah Thomas the ground and that is illegal in basketball. There was no call (on that part of the play).

It was a pretty physical first half at times. As should be expected in a Game 7. Also sloppy at times as Game 7s often tend to be (because guys are tight).

Gregg Popovich’s Pachulia rant quite different than what he said about Bruce Bowen in 2006

Getty Images
2 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 15, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT

At Spurs practice Monday, a day after Warriors’ big man Zaza Pachulia slid under the feet of Kawhi Leonard on a jump shot leading to Leonard leaving the game with a sprained ankle and changing the complexion of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Popovich went off on a rant.

“A two-step, lead-with-your-foot closeout is not appropriate. It’s dangerous. It’s unsportsmanlike. It’s just not what anybody does to anybody else. And this particular individual has a history with that kind of action. You can go back and look in Dallas games were he got a flagrant two for elbowing Patty Mills, the play where he took Kawhi down and locked his arm in Dallas and could have broken his arm. Ask David West, his current teammate, how things went when Zaza was playing for Dallas and he and David got into it….

“This is crap. Because he’s got this history, it can’t just be, “Oh, it was inadvertent. He didn’t have intent.” Who gives a damn about what his intent was? You ever hear of manslaughter? You still go to jail I think when you’re texting and you end up killing somebody, but you might not have intended to do that – all I care is what I saw. All I care is what happened. And the history there exacerbates the whole situation and makes me very, very angry.”

Even before Popovich’s rant, when Spurs fans were complaining about the play, people were pointing out on Twitter it was ironic that Spurs fans had no problem when it was Bruce Bowen — an elite defender but someone known around the league for this specific play — but it’s different when it happens to their guy.

So after Popovich’s rant, the Internet went to work and people pulled up what Popovich had said back in 2006 to defend Bowen, speaking to the Express-News. Here is the 11-year-old Popovich quote, via Reddit.

Popovich said Bowen is being singled out, citing incidents where New Jersey’s Richard Jefferson and Dallas’ Josh Howard sprained ankles after landing on Miami’s Shaquille O’Neal and Golden State’s Mickael Pietrus.

“Did (the league) call them?” Popovich said. “Did they call all those guys (Dirk) Nowitzki landed on when he sprained his ankles the past three, four years? The answer is no.

“So why did they call Bruce? Because it’s happened to him twice? Bruce guards an All-Star every night. If he was doing what they’re accusing him of doing, wouldn’t it have happened a higher percentage of times? The people who cry about it are just frustrated about having to go against Bruce.”

“The league is just trying to cover its ass,” Popovich said. “I told Bruce, ‘You be Bruce Bowen. You’re the best (expletive) defender in this league. You will NOT change the way you play defense.’

We all do this — our views change on things depending upon how they affect us. We’d all like to think we live by some unbendable moral code, but on many issues our views come down to how it impacts us personally. We see that same thing in politicians and rip them for it all the time, but anyone honest with themselves know we do this in our personal lives to a degree.

Which is to say, I’m not going to blame Popovich for defending his guy. I’ll enjoy the irony, we don’t get enough of that around here anymore, but I don’t fault Popovich.

This also is a note to the league that this is not a new problem for the NBA, and it may be time to tighten enforcement again.

Former All-NBA player, LSU star Frank Brian dead at 94

Associated Press
2 Comments
Associated PressMay 15, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU has announced former college and pro star basketball player Frank Brian has died at the age of 94.

Brian was part of the World War II generation and military service interrupted his LSU career, which began in 1942 and ended in 1947. Brian went on to a 10-year professional career that saw him become a two-time All-Star in both the National Basketball League and later in the NBA.

Brian served in the Army during World War II, rising to the rank of master sergeant.

He began his pro basketball career in Indiana with NBL’s Anderson Packers, a team which later was briefly absorbed by the NBA. Brian also played in the NBA for Tri-Cities and Fort Wayne.

The university, which was notified by Brian’s family, stated he passed away Sunday in his hometown of Zachary, Louisiana.