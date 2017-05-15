Celtics aim to ride home-court edge vs. Wizards in Game 7

Associated PressMay 15, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

BOSTON  (AP) — Will the banners, the history, save the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals?

Or will the Washington Wizards, who are trying to reach the conference finals for the first time since 1979, come into TD Garden and record the first road win in 11 games this season between two teams that have exchanged all kinds of unpleasantries throughout the year?

The answer will come Monday night, when the series comes down to one game. The winner moves on to oppose the Cleveland Cavaliers in the East finals beginning Wednesday.

“We believe we should be playing against Cleveland, and beat Cleveland and go to the championship,” Boston’s Avery Bradley said.

Celtics great Bill Russell, arguably the greatest winner in the history of the four major sports, never lost one a winner-take-all game. In fact, he was 10-0 in Game 7s in the NBA and also won two NCAA titles and an Olympic gold medal — and his banner will be looking down on the Red Auerbach court for this rather important contest.

The Wizards pulled even with a 92-91 victory Friday that was easily the best game of the series. It came down to the final seconds, and the NBA admitted that the Celtics should have had an extra second for a final shot.

That can’t be fixed — so Boston, aiming for its first conference finals appearance since 2012, will have to win it at home.

This is a week that is fairly important in the current and future history of the Boston franchise. In addition to Game 7 on Monday, the draft lottery in which the Celtics will receive no worse than the fourth pick via the Brooklyn Nets is Tuesday, ahead of what they hope will be Game 1 of the conference finals against the champion Cavaliers.

The Wizards, who won Game 6 after the Celtics showed up at the arena wearing black funeral clothing, have other ideas.

They come in determined to win at TD Garden for the first time since 2014. Washington has endured eight consecutive losses, five this season, on the Celtics’ home floor.

The Wizards go as their two guards — John Wall and Bradley Beal — go. Wall has overcome some shooting droughts to be outstanding throughout, and he hit the 3-pointer that won Game 6. He is averaging 27.9 points in the playoffs, and Beal is averaging 23.8 points. Both are tough to stop.

“Now those guys are not babies anymore. They’re closers,” teammate Ian Mahinmi told the Washington Post. “They’re proven closers.”

Mimicking what the Wizards had done before a regular-season game, the Celtics wore black into the Verizon Center for Game 6, and it may have backfired and helped add fire to the home team. Still, the Wizards were facing elimination and needed a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left and the added drama of the final seconds to finish it off and bring it back to Boston.

“Don’t come to my city wearing all black talking about it’s a funeral,” Wall said on ESPN after that game. “We worked too hard for this.”

And there’s more work to be done by both of these teams. One will advance Monday night, the other will go home and watch.

“Man, I don’t believe in pressure,” said Boston’s Isaiah Thomas, who has ridden an emotional and physical roller coaster while averaging 25.1 points in the playoffs. “I work too hard to be scared of any type of pressure.”

SMU’s Semi Ojeleye staying in 2017 NBA draft

J Pat Carter/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2017, 10:13 AM EDT

Semi Ojeleye looked like a man among boys as a 22-year-old in the American Athletic Conference.

How would the SMU forward handle the NBA?

We’ll find out.

Ojeleye:

Ojeleye is a borderline first-round pick. He dominated his competition last year, but he spent two nondescript seasons at Duke then transferred to SMU. He’s far from a lock to translate to the NBA.

Mostly a face-up power forward, Ojeleye has ideal strength for a forward. But he’s just 6-foot-7, and that’ll cause problems. With a solid jumper and ball-handling ability, he might offset those disadvantages. But his range might not yet extend beyond the NBA 3-point arc, and he’s not a very creative driver. Another big question: Will he raise his defensive intensity when not the primary offensive option – and with his height, how much will that matter?

There’s probably nothing more Ojeleye could prove in the AAC, so turning pro makes sense. But he’ll have numerous questions to answer in the NBA – though also a chance to do so successfully.

Kawhi Leonard joins +20/-20 on/off club in Spurs’ loss to Warriors

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2017, 9:33 AM EDT

It’d be an oversimplification to say the Spurs lost Game 1 of the Western Conference finals yesterday because Kawhi Leonard got hurt.

But not much of one.

San Antonio outscored the Warriors by 21 with Leonard on the court and got outscored by 23 when he sat.

That puts Leonard in a rare class – helping his team outscore a playoff opponent by 20 with him on the court and still losing. There are just 11 such cases since 2001 (as far as Basketball-Reference records go back):

Player Date Score On Off
Kawhi Leonard 5/14/2017 GSW 113, SAS 111 +21 -23
Mike Muscala 4/16/2017 WAS 114, ATL 107 +20 -27
J.J. Barea 4/24/2015 HOU 130, DAL 128 +22 -24
Kendrick Perkins 5/11/2014 LAC 101, OKC 99 +21 -23
Mirza Teletovic 4/30/2014 TOR 115, BRK 113 +31 -33
Joe Johnson 4/30/2014 TOR 115, BRK 113 +22 -24
Brian Scalabrine 5/4/2009 ORL 95, BOS 90 +22 -27
Sam Cassell 6/15/2008 LAL 103, BOS 98 +23 -28
Brent Barry 5/27/2008 LAL 93, SAS 91 +24 -26
Carlos Delfino 4/22/2008 ORL 104, TOR 103 +23 -24
Todd MacCulloch 5/25/2002 BOS 94, NJN 90 +27 -31

This wasn’t a team getting blitzed in the few minutes its star sat, the Thunder/Russell Westbrook special. This wasn’t a reserve who just happened to be on the court during two big runs.

This was the plan coming to fruition then a total disruption of that plan.

The Spurs led by 23 when Leonard got hurt in the third quarter, and they surely would’ve ridden him much more if he remained healthy. He left with 26 points on 7-of-13 shooting, eight rebounds and three assists – one of the most productive playoff games ever in such limited minutes – and a major “what if?”

Video Breakdown: Spurs sell out on Kevin Durant, Warriors run decoy during Game 1 comeback

By Dane CarbaughMay 15, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

Did the Golden State Warriors deserve to win Sunday’s Game 1 matchup against the San Antonio Spurs? I suppose that depends on who you ask, and what their opinion is on sliding under a jumpshooter.

What was undeniable was how both Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant played late in the game, particularly as accelerants to allow the Warriors to catch up to the Spurs in the fourth quarter. Both players had a hand in eking out the win, with Curry dropping 40 points and Durant adding 34.

For me, the most impactful part of Golden State’s comeback was right in the middle of the fourth quarter. Down by six with eight minutes to go, Durant hit four straight shots for the Warriors to cut the lead to 98-95 with 5:41 to go.

That’s when the Spurs decided they needed to overplay Durant a little more, and Golden State took advantage. The play above came less than a minute later at the 5:13 mark, and was only possible because San Antonio needed to sell out to stop Durant from the 3-point line.

Watch the full video breakdown of Shaun Livington’s open lane to the basket that put the Warriors down by just 1 point with five minutes to go, right as Golden State made their final push.

Kawhi Leonard says he doesn’t think Zaza Pachulia intentionally tried to injure him

Getty Images
5 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 15, 2017, 1:53 AM EDT

It is one of the most hated plays in basketball — a defender closing out on a jump shooter slides up close and takes away space so the shooter has nowhere comfortable to land. It’s a dirty play, and it’s led to a lot of injuries.

It’s what Zaza Pachulia did to Kawhi Leonard the second time Leonard tweaked his ankle in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. (Leonard had missed Game 6 of the last round with a sprained ankle, and first tweaked it in this game when he turned to run upcourt after a three and his foot landed on that of the Spurs’ David Lee, who was sitting on the bench.) Pachulia was called for a foul, but there were cries online — including from myself — that this was a cheap play by Pachulia.

After the game, Leonard said he didn’t think the injury was intentional. Here’s the quote, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“He was contesting a shot,” he said. “The shot clock was coming down and . . . I’ll have to see the play.”

Pachulia said in no uncertain terms he wasn’t trying to injure Leonard.

“That’s really stupid,” he said.

“I don’t think I should be making (any) comment,” he added. “I’m not that good to be doing intentional stuff like that. I did my part. I had to challenge the shot. It was a handoff situation and I saw that my teammate was behind the screen. I had to challenge the shot. That’s what I did. And I turned around for the rebound and that was it.

“I hate anybody going down like that with an injury. I’m an athlete, too, so I know how it feels. I wish it’s nothing serious for him because we are colleagues at the end of the day. So we’re going to move on.”

I don’t doubt that Pachulia was not trying to injure Leonard. In no way was this malicious.

That doesn’t mean it wasn’t cheap.

The league has gotten away from enforcing the landing spot rule consistently — although a foul was called in this case — and, frankly, the calls for upping the punishment to a possible flagrant 1 are justified. This is a dangerous play. Anyone who has played the game at any level and a defender take away their landing spot knows the helplessness of the feeling when you are coming down.

Leonard’s ankle may have been prone to a re-injury because of the previous tweaks of it (once an ankle is sprained it’s much easier to re-sprain it), and Pachulia did not intend to injure him, but this play changed the course of Game 1 and potentially the series. And it’s the kind of play the league needs to try and eliminate.