Andre Iguodala does not practice Monday, questionable for Game 2 Tuesday

By Kurt HelinMay 15, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT

The Warriors had almost a week off from the end of their sweep against the Utah Jazz until Game 1 against the Spurs on Sunday, and Andre Iguodala did not practice much with the team in that stretch. Which is why it’s concerning that he played just 10 minutes in the first half against the Spurs and was sat the second half due to left knee soreness — that was a lot of time to rest it before this series started.

Don’t expect to see Iguodala in Game 2 on Tuesday either.

If Iguodala misses Game 2, he can have almost another week off because Game 3 isn’t until Saturday (an advantage for Kawhi Leonard as he tries to recover). The question is will that be enough time? Depends on the issue and what the MRI shows, but this seems to be something.

The Warriors can certainly beat the Spurs without him (especially if Leonard is unfortunately slowed or has to miss extended time), but Iguodala is crucial for how the Warriors like to defend the Cavaliers and LeBron James. Iguodala was the 2015 NBA Finals MVP for a reason. The Finals do not start until June 1, that’s a couple of weeks, the question is will that be enough time for Iguodala’s knee?

By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

The Kings had trouble getting top draft prospects in for workouts last year.

Despite hiring highly respected Scott Perry, not much has changed in Sacramento – and the Kings have company.

Chad Ford of ESPN:

Multiple NBA agents told me that they were determined to keep their clients from working out for Sacramento.

“It would be malpractice to let my clients play for them,” one longtime agent said. “I’ve had clients there. It’s still the most dysfunctional front office in the league, by a mile. How can you trust those guys with one of your players? It’s going to take a long time to build that trust.”

Several agents told me that they were considering holding their clients out of workouts with the Boston Celtics as well.

The Celtics are loaded with players at every position. The fear is that — much like No. 3 pick Jaylen Brown this year — their clients would have to spend the next few years coming off the bench. That’s not what most top prospects in the draft want. They want a chance to start and lead a franchise right away.

“I have deep respect for the Celtics,” one agent said. “They may have the best GM and head coach in the league. But I’d have to understand what the plan would be for my client before I let them come. They are loaded at every position. There’s a real danger that they take a player and either he plays a limited role of the bench, or he becomes an asset to be traded to a situation that we’re uncomfortable with. It’s tough.

There could be at least a small shift in Sacramento. Markelle Fultz reportedly interviewed with the Kings, though there’s a big difference between a combine interview and a workout. Sacramento’s major problems have not changed: Owner Vivek Ranadive has overseen a toxic culture, and general manager Vlade Divac keeps alienating agents. It’s a poor environment for young players to develop.

The Celtics’ situation is in the eye of the beholder. I thought Jaylen Brown’s role – a steady rotation spot with 17 minutes per game and 20 starts – was a healthy one for him. I thought it alleviated concerns about how Boston would use its high picks, not compound them. Brad Stevens has excellently helped develop players and positioned them to thrive, and I’d trust the Celtics with a top prospect.

Ultimately, players and agents have only so much control of the draft process. They can’t stop Boston or Sacramento from drafting someone, and I’d advise both teams to draft the top prospects regardless. That might be more difficult to determine without private workouts, but getting good players is the most important step to solving any problem.

The Kings, likely with two lottery picks, have more leverage than last year. Depending how the lottery lands, certain agents might rethink their approach if a client is positioned in either team’s range.

But for now I understand steering clear of Sacrament and, to a lesser degree, Boston.

By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich lit into Zaza Pachulia for injuring Kawhi Leonard. In the process, Popovich pulled Warriors forward David West – who played for San Antonio last year – into the fray: “Ask David West, his current teammate, how things went when Zaza was playing for Dallas and he and David got into it.”

So reporters asked West.

Anthony Slater of Bay Area News Group:

West:

Zaza is my teammate. He plays hard.

Just playing hard. He’s an aggressive guy. That’s who he is. That’s who he’s always been.

Just a tough play, man. A tough play.

Things happen in the league. Everybody is trying to compete. Everybody wants to win. Things happen.

West is a savvy veteran, too smart to get dragged into this and have his loyalty within his own locker room questioned.

That’s part of what drew him and the Spurs to each other in the first place.

By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2017, 2:27 PM EDT

Kawhi Leonard said he didn’t think Zaza Pachulia intended to injure him while shuffling under his feet on a closeout.

Gregg Popovich struck a different tone while announcing Leonard’s ankle injury would keep him from Spurs-Warriors Game 2.

Michael C. Wright of ESPN:

Spurs:

Popovich:

Come on, man. How much more difficult is it? How would it be if Curry didn’t play? How much more difficult would that be? I’m not a happy camper, but that’s a silly question.

A two-step, lead-with-your-foot closeout is not appropriate. It’s dangerous. It’s unsportsmanlike. It’s just not what anybody does to anybody else.

And this particular individual has a history with that kind of action. You can go back and look in Dallas games were he got a flagrant two for elbowing Patty Mills, the play where he took Kawhi down and locked his arm in Dallas and could have broken his arm. Ask David West, his current teammate, how things went when Zaza was playing for Dallas and he and David got into it.

And then think about the history he’s had and what that means to a team, what happened last night –- a totally unnatural closeout that the league has outlawed years ago and pays great attention to it. And Kawhi is not there. And you want to know how we feel about it. You want to know if that lessens our chances or not.

We’re playing very possibly the best team in the league. We don’t know what’s going to happen in the East. And nine point seven five people out of 10 would figure the Warriors will beat the Spurs. Well, we’ve had a pretty damn good season. We’ve played fairly well in the playoffs. I think we’re getting better, and we’re up 23 points in the third quarter against Golden State, and Kawhi goes down like that. And you want to know if your chances are less and you want to know how we feel. That’s how we feel.

Follow-up? That pretty much cover it?

This is crap. Because he’s got this history, it can’t just be, “Oh, it was inadvertent. He didn’t have intent.” Who gives a damn about what his intent was? You ever hear of manslaughter? You still go to jail I think when you’re texting and you end up killing somebody, but you might not have intended to do that – all I care is what I saw. All I care is what happened. And the history there exacerbates the whole situation and makes me very, very angry. But I’m still open to follow-ups.

Nobody wants to do anything that would put anybody else in danger for a game or for a career. This guy’s history is different.

A big follow-up: How do you justify this attitude after coaching Bruce Bowen, who made a habit of sliding under shooters?

Popovich is right now, though. Pachulia crossed the line with a dirty play, and it could swing the title. Popovich’s outrage might suggest Leonard will miss more than Game 2, but even that would be enough to justify this response. The margins are so narrow this time of year, and Leonard’s injury turned Game 1 and gives San Antonio barely any chance of winning Game 2.

I also don’t know Pachulia’s intent, but Popovich just made him the face of dirty play in the NBA.

By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT

The NBA will televise an award show June 26, but All-NBA teams are coming sooner – as in Thursday.

NBA release:

The All-NBA Teams and NBA Awards finalists will be revealed this week, the NBA announced today. On Thursday, May 18, the league will announce the All-NBA First, Second and Third Teams. Ahead of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on TNT, the finalists for the NBA Awards will be unveiled during a special 90-minute edition of the NBA Tip-Off … pre-game show on Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. ET.

The two major questions:

Will Paul George make an All-NBA team? If he does, the Pacers could sign him to an even bigger contract extension this summer – or at least get a fateful tell on his plans if he rejects that extension. If he doesn’t make an All-NBA team and accept a designated-veteran-player extension, trade rumors will heat up in a hurry.

Will Gordon Hayward make an All-NBA team? If he does, he could opt into the final year of his Jazz contract and sign a designated-veteran-player extension himself. Opting out would be a borderline call. If he doesn’t make an All-NBA team, opting out becomes a virtual certainty.

There are smaller questions – Is Rudy Gobert or Anthony Davis first-team center? Who will be finalists for the other major awards? – but George’s future in Indiana and Hayward’s in Utah might rest in the balance of the voting revealed Thursday.