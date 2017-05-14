Wizards beat reporter rips into Colin Cowherd after more John Wall criticism (VIDEO)

3 Comments
By Dane CarbaughMay 14, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

John Wall hit the big shot in Game 6 to beat the Boston Celtics. He singlehandedly kept the Washington Wizards’ season alive. He’s been one of the best point guards in the NBA this season.

Wall’s loudest critic, FS1 talking head Colin Cowherd, still doesn’t think that’s enough. Cowherd said on his radio show this week that Wall did not have star power and that nobody cares about the Wizards.

If you’ll remember, Cowherd has made comments about Wall since his rookie season, comments about Wall’s father that many would say were racially charged.

Meanwhile, his latest criticism was a transparent play for ratings in D.C., a rip from Page 1 of the sports jockey playbook.

When Cowherd criticized Wall yet again, that didn’t sit right with CSN Mid-Atlantic reporter Chris Miller.

Miller, the Wizards beat reporter for CSN, spoke for about a minute pregame to criticize Cowherd’s latest play for ratings in the nation’s capital.

Transcript of the video above via Washington Post:

“It’s a little personal to me because I’ve seen this kid since Day 1, and I’ve seen all this hate and vitriol that goes his way, and all he does is go out and play. Here’s the one reason why I think Colin Cowherd has missed it since Day 1: Go ask his teammates what John Wall is all about.

Why don’t you go ask those kids in Southeast D.C. that John Wall has put hundreds of thousands of dollars into supporting their schools so they can get a better education. Go ask them about John Wall. And maybe more importantly, go ask the teammates that are no longer here that are enjoying big-time contracts because they played for somebody that wasn’t selfish and got their teammates involved.

He gets players paid because he cares, and for Colin Cowherd since Day 1 — since John Wall did the Dougie in his season-opening Game 1 — to continue this narrative is stupid, because you don’t have nothing else to say. And until you’re in that locker room and until you talk to John Wall and the people around him, just save that narrative for another day. I’m tired of it.”

Will this get Cowherd to stop talking about John Wall? Unlikely, especially if the Wizards lose to the Celtics in Game 7 on Monday. This story has generated some significant pull, which is all Cowherd was gunning for anyway.

Meanwhile, Wall and the Wizards remain one of the most interesting if not frustrating teams of the 2017 NBA playoffs. And, according to Deadline, Wall’s Game 6 performance boosted ESPN viewership 21% over the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Game 4 win over the Toronto Raptors from a week before.

Steve Kerr back at practice for the Golden State Warriors after spinal cord fluid leak procedure

AP
Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughMay 14, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

Steve Kerr might just be that much closer to returning to action for the Golden State Warriors.

According to multiple reports, Kerr was present at his first Warriors practice in some time after sitting out due to spinal cord fluid leak.

Kerr underwent a procedure to try to get the leak and the symptoms — including headaches and nausea — to stop. Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown has been manning the helm in his stead.

No doubt the guys in Oakland were happy to see and hear from Kerr, who hasn’t been around the team much recently. Stephen Curry said as much when speaking to reporters about Kerr’s return.

Via ESPN:

“It’s obviously great any time you get to hear his voice, see his face,” Stephen Curry said after practice. “He’s obviously been doing his homework in between. His downtime is to help us get prepared for the series and you know he misses being around the day-to-day routine, the atmosphere, practice and locker rooms and games and all that. So for him to even just have the energy and ability to be here means a lot. Hopefully, he’s feeling better.”

Curry said Kerr was fairly active in Saturday’s preparations.

Hopefully this means Kerr will see the floor for Golden State sooner than later. Let’s hope he has a speedy recovery.

UPDATE:

Kerr showed up for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Looks like he is doing better:

Check out highlights from the NBA Draft Combine this week

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 14, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Last week, 67 hopeful future NBA players were put through drills, measured, and interviewed in full view of NBA GMs and scouts at the annual NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

It’s not an event that will change the top of the draft board — the top players don’t go through the drills anyway, nor should they — but for guys on the bubble of the first/second round, or just trying to get noticed and picked in the second, this event can matter. Show a strong vertical or measure out longer than scouts/GMs expect, and you get noticed. Have a good combine and you’re more likely to get invited by a team for a private workout. It’s a step to getting selected.

Above are a few highlights from the event, courtesy NBA.com.

Cavaliers practicing patience during long postseason layoff

Getty Images
2 Comments
Associated PressMay 14, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Kyrie Irving misses the sounds, the sights, the stress of the NBA playoffs.

The All-Star point guard isn’t the only one.

“We’re itching to play,” Irving said.

The Cavaliers are still waiting.

With Washington and Boston headed to a Game 7 on Monday, Cleveland’s break since sweeping Toronto in the second round just grew a little longer. By the time the Cavaliers take the floor for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals next Wednesday, it will have been nine days between games – the longest layoff since LeBron James took them to the postseason back in 2006.

For Irving and his teammates, the break has grown boring and somewhat burdensome, testing their patience and willpower. Coach Tyronn Lue has resisted the temptation to let his players scrimmage 5 on 5, instead limiting their workouts to glorified walk-throughs.

Irving said the unbeaten-in-the-postseason Cavs are ready to run.

“We’re not necessarily shooting the ball, we’re just running through plays, some guys get a little bit antsy and mad and they want to go to the basket and finish plays,” he said. “Just get everything firing again because you miss the contact, you miss getting hit and being able to be there for your teammate and get hype and go in transition. Just the little nuances that make this game so beautiful and competitive and you love it.

“When you’re not playing it, as of right now, you try to do anything to keep you sharp.”

Lue has been doing everything he can to keep his players focused and energized during the long layoff. On Saturday, the team worked on some defensive rotations in preparation for either the Wizards or Celtics, both of whom have star guards and high-scoring backcourts.

“You got to keep them engaged and show them new things,” Lue said. “I’ve got to trick them at times, but they’ve been pretty locked in and we’ve just got to continue to do what we do. It is what it is, and we just got to continue to work on what we need to get better at and then whoever we play we just got to be ready.”

Lue’s decision not to scrimmage was initially met with some resistance, but the players now understand his logic better after backup center Walter “Edy” Tavares broke his right hand during an organized pickup game between Cleveland’s reserves before Thursday’s practice.

While Tavares’ injury won’t tilt the balance of power in the East, his loss does deprive Lue of another big man for depth in case of injury or foul trouble. It’s also the latest setback for a Cleveland backup center. Earlier this season, Chris “Birdman” Anderson and Andrew Bogut suffered season-ending injuries and Larry Sanders, signed after sitting out two seasons, was released on the eve of the playoffs.

The 7-foot-3 Tavares signed on the final day of the regular season and scored 10 points with six rebounds and six blocks in his debut. He may not have played in the postseason, but he was another body for practice and insurance in case Tristan Thompson or Channing Frye got hurt.

Irving said seeing Tavares go down was a quick reminder that it’s better to be safe than sorry while waiting for the next round.

“I understand how important it is,” Irving said. “I was about to come out and play 5 on 5 and the incident (Tavares getting hurt) happened three seconds later as T-Lue comes out of the door. Nah, I’m not for scrimmaging right now until the game.”

The Cavaliers have been passing the time with some intense conditioning sessions on a VersaClimber, an aerobic contraption Irving calls “a beast.” They’ve worked on their shooting and each day has ended with the players doing yoga while the lights inside Cleveland Clinic Courts are turned off.

Soon enough, Irving and his teammates will return to the bright glare of the postseason.

Until Cleveland knows its next opponent, James has abstained from talking to the media, a decision his coach didn’t know about.

“I didn’t know that,” Lue said. “No wonder he has been wanting to have practice every day, he didn’t have to talk. Oh, OK. That makes sense.”

 

NBA: Celtics should have had another second on final play in Game 6

2 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 14, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Would it have made a difference? We’ll never know.

But the NBA’s official Last Two Minute Report on the officiating from Game 6 confirmed what a lot of us saw — a full second ran off the clock before the final play and it was not noticed by the referees.

After John Wall‘s deep three that proved to be the game winner, the Celtics called a timeout to advance the ball and allow Brad Stevens to draw up a sideline out-of-bounds play. Boston’s Jae Crowder ran along the baseline toward inbounder Al Horford and got a screen from Kelly Olynyk, which the Wizards switched, leaving Kelly Oubre on Olynyk, a size and strength mismatch in Boston’s favor. Horford tried to inbound the ball deep to Olynyk and Oubre wisely fouled him. It was the Wizards foul to give (it did not put Boston in the penalty).

But watch the video of that play — the official calls the foul with 2.7 seconds left, but the clock runs another full second before it stops.

Here is what the NBA’s report said.

The foul is whistled with approximately 2.7 seconds on the clock, but the clock runs to 1.7 seconds before stopping. The clock should have been stopped earlier automatically on the whistle or by the neutral clock operator. Instant replay is not permitted in this situation.

Replay may not be allowed, but usually the referees notice, confer, and put some time back on the clock. They missed it on this play.

But before Boston fans try to say they were screwed by the officials, the report calls out one other missed call that went in the Celtics favor and led to a bucket.

With 41.2 seconds left and the score tied at 87-87, Boston runs a sidelines out-of-bounds play that has Avery Bradley starting on the left block area, run up and around a screen by Horford at the right elbow, then into the right corner where he got a pass and drained a long two. Except look at the screen by Horford on Bradley Beal — it was not legal. From the report:

Horford (BOS) establishes a wide screening position and extends his arms into Beal (WAS), delivering the contact.

So it all balances out in the end.

Game 7 between these teams is Monday night.