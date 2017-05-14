Mike D’Antoni’s goal for the Houston Rockets next season is a top 10 defense

By Dane CarbaughMay 14, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Could the Houston Rockets have beaten the San Antonio Spurs this postseason if they had a top defense to go with that white-hot offense? I think it’s fair to say it’s possible. It also would have helped if James Harden didn’t look completely disconnected in Game 6.

In any case, a big defensive leap is one of coach Mike D’Antoni’s goals for next season.

Speaking to the Houston Chronicle, D’Antoni made it an explicit mark for the 2017-18 season for the Rockets to get to a Top 10 ranking.

Via Houston Chronicle:

“The offense starts off, we just had one layer in, and it was pretty good, but we can add to that. Defensively is where we are going to make our most strides and, again, we are talking about being a top 10 (defense). That is the key.

I guarantee we will get better.”

They’ve got a long way to go if they want to get better. Houston ranked 18th in defensive rating this season according to Basketball-Reference.com.

Still, I don’t think it’s entirely impossible the Rockets at least improve. Another year together will help, Harden is a capable defender if inactive at times, and developing talent in Clint Capela fits nicely alongside positive defensive box plus/minus guys like Trevor Ariza.

But that still leaves out the fact the Rockets main offensive lineup also requires Eric Gordon, Ryan Anderson, and Lou Williams, guys not necessarily known as lockdown defenders.

There’s also something to be said about D’Antoni’s system and his track record. Outside of the 2011-12 New York Knicks — a team from which D’Antoni resigned partway through the season — the offensive guru has never been the head coach of a team with a defensive rating inside the Top 10 in 12 seasons as skipper.

It’s going to be a stretch, but the Rockets can use all the help they can get after a disappointing end to their season.

Kawhi Leonard leaves Game 1 vs. Warriors after two ankle injuries, will not return (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 14, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT

Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs were rolling in the first half against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals was looking good for the No. 2 seed, right up until Leonard hurt his ankle twice in the span of a few minutes.

The plays came in quick succession early in the third quarter. First, Leonard stepped on a teammate’s foot after hitting a jumper from the left wing.

The still imagery from his turned ankle did not look good.

Via Twitter:

A few minutes later, Leonard hit a shot from the same area and Golden State’s Zaza Pachulia slid under him without allowing him to land.

Pachulia was called for a foul and Leonard stayed in the game to shoot his free throws in order to remain eligible for the rest of the game. After the foul shots the Spurs subbed Leonard out and he immediately went to the locker room.

San Antonio’s PR staff said Leonard would not return to Game 1.

Warriors, Spurs series filled with familiar story lines

AP
Associated PressMay 14, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Leave it to Gregg Popovich to play mind games ahead of the Western Conference finals.

So, what will he do to prepare his defense to stop the high-flying Warriors?

“Pray,” Popovich quipped Saturday before the Spurs departed Texas for the Bay Area.

Stephen Curry could only chuckle at that one.

“Gamesmanship,” Golden State’s Curry said, “I love it.”

Popovich doesn’t have his old coaching pals Mike Brown or Steve Kerr fooled. Brown spent part of last season working unofficially alongside Popovich and is now coaching Golden State in place of the ailing Kerr, who attended practice Saturday for the first time in more than three weeks as he recovers from his latest procedure to repair a spinal fluid leak that left him dealing with debilitating symptoms.

“That’s Pop,” Brown said with a laugh. “He’s doing a lot more than praying right now. He knows what he wants to do against us.”

As dominant as the Warriors have been sweeping through the first two rounds of the playoffs, praying might not hurt either.

Kevin Durant doesn’t care who is on the court for San Antonio, he knows that Popovich will have his group ready complete with a few surprises in the playbook.

Tony Parker is out the rest of the way with a leg injury. Kawhi Leonard is not at 100 percent because of a tender ankle. Tim Duncan is long ago retired.

“They’re a machine,” Durant said. “They just keep going at you, no matter who’s on the court. They run their system. Similar to us, I feel like, where a guy goes down, somebody steps in.”

San Antonio thoroughly dismantled James Harden and Houston 114-75 in Game 6 on Thursday night behind LaMarcus Aldridge‘s 34 points and 12 rebounds to close out the series as All-Star Leonard sat out nursing an injured left ankle he hurt in a Game 5 overtime win.

Golden State has barely been tested so far this postseason, going 8-0 against Portland and Utah.

Sure, it was nearly seven months ago when the Spurs came to town and thoroughly spoiled Durant’s much-hyped debut – a 129-100 whipping in the season opener – with the Warriors after his scrutinized departure from Oklahoma City.

“That seems like years ago to be honest,” KD said. “Both teams have gotten so much better.”

The Spurs are back in the Western Conference finals for the first time since winning the 2014 title.

Here are a few of the ample story lines to watch when these familiar teams begin their best-of-seven series Sunday afternoon at Oracle Arena:

KAWHI’S TOUGHNESS

Leonard had just a few days to get healthy.

Popovich said he went through a full practice Saturday.

“He’s a soldier, man. He’s a fighter,” Durant said. “If he’s out there, he’s not going to make any excuses.”

POP’S DISCIPLE

Out of work last season, Brown spent much of his time attending Spurs meetings, practices and games in an informal capacity with good friend, Popovich . Kerr hired Brown as an assistant last summer.

Brown, last a Spurs assistant in 2003 who has said he hopes to do something to repay Popovich someday for the opportunity, certainly learned some X’s and O’s but it went far beyond that to observing how Popovich has adapted to players now and continued to be a top-notch communicator.

“Mike who? I don’t know a Mike Brown,” Popovich joked. “Mikey’s done a great job. Steve was really smart in hiring him. He didn’t hire him for this reason, Steve didn’t want this to happen, but they know each other well. Mike knows the program well. Steve is right there with him, in his ear. They’re doing things the way they’ve done it for a while now under Steve’s leadership.”

FAMILIAR DAVIDS

David Lee will face his old Warriors team, while David West faces the Spurs, his former team.

A swap of Davids, indeed. West has been helping the Warriors get ready for his old team.

While he still keeps in touch with Curry and others, Lee is downplaying any potential nostalgia from his time with Golden State.

“I try to keep things as simple as possible,” he said. “It’s a building and an environment, a lot of people out there that I’m very familiar with and keep in touch with many of the guys on their team still. With that being said, they’re competitors, I’m a competitor, guys on my team here, the Spurs, are competitors.”

MORE REST

The Warriors again are well-rested and healthy for the next round of their championship chase.

Durant, for one, feels great after dealing with a left knee injury that cost him 19 games late in the regular season then a nagging left calf during the Portland series.

San Antonio will have to try to keep pace from the tip.

“We didn’t have much time to practice. It was a long series, an exhausting series and now we play at noon, but we’re here,” Manu Ginobili said. “We’ve got to prepare as fast as we can.”

Associated Press Writer Raul Dominguez contributed from San Antonio.

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Wizards beat reporter rips into Colin Cowherd after more John Wall criticism (VIDEO)

9 Comments
By Dane CarbaughMay 14, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

John Wall hit the big shot in Game 6 to beat the Boston Celtics. He singlehandedly kept the Washington Wizards’ season alive. He’s been one of the best point guards in the NBA this season.

Wall’s loudest critic, FS1 talking head Colin Cowherd, still doesn’t think that’s enough. Cowherd said on his radio show this week that Wall did not have star power and that nobody cares about the Wizards.

If you’ll remember, Cowherd has made comments about Wall since his rookie season, comments about Wall’s father that many would say were racially charged.

Meanwhile, his latest criticism was a transparent play for ratings in D.C., a rip from Page 1 of the sports jockey playbook.

When Cowherd criticized Wall yet again, that didn’t sit right with CSN Mid-Atlantic reporter Chris Miller.

Miller, the Wizards beat reporter for CSN, spoke for about a minute pregame to criticize Cowherd’s latest play for ratings in the nation’s capital.

Transcript of the video above via Washington Post:

“It’s a little personal to me because I’ve seen this kid since Day 1, and I’ve seen all this hate and vitriol that goes his way, and all he does is go out and play. Here’s the one reason why I think Colin Cowherd has missed it since Day 1: Go ask his teammates what John Wall is all about.

Why don’t you go ask those kids in Southeast D.C. that John Wall has put hundreds of thousands of dollars into supporting their schools so they can get a better education. Go ask them about John Wall. And maybe more importantly, go ask the teammates that are no longer here that are enjoying big-time contracts because they played for somebody that wasn’t selfish and got their teammates involved.

He gets players paid because he cares, and for Colin Cowherd since Day 1 — since John Wall did the Dougie in his season-opening Game 1 — to continue this narrative is stupid, because you don’t have nothing else to say. And until you’re in that locker room and until you talk to John Wall and the people around him, just save that narrative for another day. I’m tired of it.”

Will this get Cowherd to stop talking about John Wall? Unlikely, especially if the Wizards lose to the Celtics in Game 7 on Monday. This story has generated some significant pull, which is all Cowherd was gunning for anyway.

Meanwhile, Wall and the Wizards remain one of the most interesting if not frustrating teams of the 2017 NBA playoffs. And, according to Deadline, Wall’s Game 6 performance boosted ESPN viewership 21% over the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Game 4 win over the Toronto Raptors from a week before.

Steve Kerr back at practice for the Golden State Warriors after spinal cord fluid leak procedure

AP
By Dane CarbaughMay 14, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

Steve Kerr might just be that much closer to returning to action for the Golden State Warriors.

According to multiple reports, Kerr was present at his first Warriors practice in some time after sitting out due to spinal cord fluid leak.

Kerr underwent a procedure to try to get the leak and the symptoms — including headaches and nausea — to stop. Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown has been manning the helm in his stead.

No doubt the guys in Oakland were happy to see and hear from Kerr, who hasn’t been around the team much recently. Stephen Curry said as much when speaking to reporters about Kerr’s return.

Via ESPN:

“It’s obviously great any time you get to hear his voice, see his face,” Stephen Curry said after practice. “He’s obviously been doing his homework in between. His downtime is to help us get prepared for the series and you know he misses being around the day-to-day routine, the atmosphere, practice and locker rooms and games and all that. So for him to even just have the energy and ability to be here means a lot. Hopefully, he’s feeling better.”

Curry said Kerr was fairly active in Saturday’s preparations.

Hopefully this means Kerr will see the floor for Golden State sooner than later. Let’s hope he has a speedy recovery.

UPDATE:

Kerr showed up for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Looks like he is doing better: