Gregg Popovich on Trump before Game 1: “He’s at a game show” (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 14, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is not a fan of Donald Trump. We know that. He’s spoken out about him before.

But you might think that Popovich would be hesitant to talk about Trump before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, given the weight of the matchup.

You’d be wrong.

Speaking to reporters pregame, Popovich went off on Trump in the wake of his firing of FBI Director James Comey. Pop called the country under Trump dangerous and embarrassing.

Via USA Today:

“Usually, things happen in the world and you go to work and you’ve got your family and you’ve got your friend and you do what you do, but to this day I feel like there’s a cloud, a pall, over the whole country, in a paranoid surreal sort of way that’s got nothing to do with the Democrats losing the election,” said Popovich, 68, who graduated from the Air Force Academy with a bachelor’s degree in Soviet Studies in 1970 and spent active duty time as an intelligence officer in Eastern Europe. “It’s got to do with the way one individual conducts himself. It’s embarrassing. It’s dangerous to our institutions and what we all stand for and what we expect the country to be. But for this individual, he’s at a game show and everything that happens begins and ends with him, not our people or our country.

“When he talks about those things, that’s just a ruse. That’s disingenuous, cynical and fake.”

Dang, Pop, tell us how you really feel.

I suspect this was mostly cover for how well the Spurs prepared for the Warriors in Game 1.

Listen to the halftime talk Steve Kerr gave the Warriors during Game 1 on Sunday (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 14, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

Steve Kerr didn’t coach during Sunday’s Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, but he was at Oracle to support his team. The Golden State Warriors coach, who has been out and dealing with issues related to leaking spinal cord fluid, was at practice and in the building for the matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite their time off, the Warriors looked sloppy in the first half against San Antonio and Gregg Popovich’s squad jumped out to a huge 62-42 lead at the half.

That prompted Kerr to get involved in the Warriors’ locker room, giving out a little pep talk to his boys. Kerr felt they had played a bit erratic, and that they could build on momentum by getting multiple stops in a row.

Indeed, after Kawhi Leonard left the game with an ankle injury, the Warriors came back on a huge run and eventually won the game, 113-111.

Game 2 is in Oakland on Tuesday.

Kawhi Leonard leaves arena with ankle iced, calls it “very painful.” Iguodala battles sore knee.

By Kurt HelinMay 14, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT

It’s this simple: Without Kawhi Leonard the Spurs have no chance to beat the Warriors. San Antonio was outscored 58-33 after he left the game when he re-sprained his ankle.

“We need Kawhi to create, to score,” Manu Ginobili said after the game. “He means a lot to this team. We were doing really well when he went down. The Warriors were starting to pick up, to feel good about themselves, to increase the pressure on everybody else, and that’s when we struggled because we couldn’t have the guy who runs those plays and gets them off their pressure.

“We struggled a lot without him, and it’s a tough break… we couldn’t react to his absence.”

They may need to react for at least another game. The Spurs said nothing officially after the game about Leonard, but it’s hard to imagine him playing in Game 2 on Tuesday based on the postgame reports.

If Leonard sits Game 2 on Tuesday, he could rest his ankle and get treatment for six days before Game 3 on Saturday in San Antonio.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich admitted his team got a little rattled with Leonard not there to settle them down. As an example, LaMarcus Aldridge had a hot start but was 3-of-11 with five turnovers after Leonard left the game.

“(The Warriors) defense picked up, we got a little bit in mud, couldn’t get anybody to score, and they’re fairly talented. It showed,” Popovich said.

“He’s obviously a huge presence for them,” Stephen Curry said after the game. “But their system is the same so you just try to stay within yourselves, move the ball, move bodies, attack the paint, drive and kick, and do what we do to get everybody involved.”

The Warriors had their own injury to deal with, and while not as significant it was more of a mystery.

After playing just 10 minutes in the first half, Andre Iguodala did not play at all in the second half due to what the team called “left knee soreness.”

“He just looked a little hobbled out there,” Warriors coach Mike Brown said. “I haven’t gotten any kind of diagnosis from our staff or anything like that. So in the second half, because he looked a little hobbled to me in the first half, I just went another direction.”

It didn’t hurt the Warriors in Game 1, but no Iguodala means a lot more Matt Barnes, which is a step down the ladder.

It is not known yet how serious things are for Iguodala and if he can play in Game 2. He was on the bench and calling out instructions at the end of Game 1.

After Kawhi Leonard leaves Game 1 with ankle injury, Warriors beat Spurs, 113-111

By Dane CarbaughMay 14, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT

Kawhi Leonard injured his ankle — twice — during Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors, and that marked the slow decline for the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Despite a huge deficit to start the game, Stephen Curry roared back to score 40 points and lead the Warriors to a 113-111 victory over San Antonio.

The first half was all Spurs, who forced the Warriors into multiple turnovers in the first two periods. Golden State looked sloppy early, putting passes across the court that San Antonio easily jumped on.

Thanks to a huge first half from Leonard, the Spurs were able to build a 62-42 lead going into halftime. Perhaps more importantly, it signaled that the Western Conference Finals might not be the easy path for the Warriors that many predicted. An unstoppable force in Golden State was met by the immoveable object of the Spurs.

The game looked much the same as the second half started, but it was early in the third quarter when San Antonio lost Leonard for the game with an ankle injury after he turned it twice in a matter of a few minutes. The first came when Leonard hit a jumper on the left side, then stepped on a teammate’s foot as he was changing the floor. The second came a few minutes after that, when Leonard again hit a jumper and Zaza Pachulia slid under him.

Leonard’s injury saw the Spurs struggle, even as LaMarcus Aldridge and Manu Ginobili tried to keep San Antonio afloat. Golden State went on a huge run throughout the middle of the third quarter and early fourth, eventually taking the lead with 4:09 left in the game on a Kevin Durant jumper.

Aldridge was the guy Gregg Popovich had to lean on for most of the fourth quarter, and he gave a frustrating performance. The Spurs big man seemed to shrink as the Warriors continued their run to start the final period, but he steadied for his squad late with big shots and clutch rebounds.

Yet the final minute came down to a score by Ginobili with 34 seconds left to cut Godlen State’s lead to 111-108. Patty Mills then came up with a steal on Klay Thompson, who then fouled Mills. After the free throws and another made basket by Stephen Curry, Mills needed to hit one free throw and miss another with 0.5 seconds left to get a chance at a tip to win.

The Spurs never got their chance, and Golden State took Game 1.

Aldridge finished with 28 points, adding eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals to lead the Spurs. Leonard was close behind with 26 points and eight rebounds. Manu Ginobili had 17 points off the bench while Jonathon Simmons added 12.

For Golden State it was all Curry, particularly after Leonard left the game. The star guard had 40 points, including 7-of-16 from 3-point range, to go with seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Durant added 34 points alongside five rebounds, four assists, and four blocks. Pachulia was the only other Warriors to score in double-digits with 11 points.

Game 2 is in Oakland on Tuesday.

Kawhi Leonard leaves Game 1 vs. Warriors after two ankle injuries, will not return (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 14, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT

Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs were rolling in the first half against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals was looking good for the No. 2 seed, right up until Leonard hurt his ankle twice in the span of a few minutes.

The plays came in quick succession early in the third quarter. First, Leonard stepped on a teammate’s foot after hitting a jumper from the left wing.

The still imagery from his turned ankle did not look good.

A few minutes later, Leonard hit a shot from the same area and Golden State’s Zaza Pachulia slid under him without allowing him to land.

Pachulia was called for a foul and Leonard stayed in the game to shoot his free throws in order to remain eligible for the rest of the game. After the foul shots the Spurs subbed Leonard out and he immediately went to the locker room.

San Antonio’s PR staff said Leonard would not return to Game 1.