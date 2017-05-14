Gregg Popovich on Trump before Game 1: “He’s at a game show” (VIDEO)

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is not a fan of Donald Trump. We know that. He’s spoken out about him before.
But you might think that Popovich would be hesitant to talk about Trump before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, given the weight of the matchup.
You’d be wrong.
Speaking to reporters pregame, Popovich went off on Trump in the wake of his firing of FBI Director James Comey. Pop called the country under Trump dangerous and embarrassing.
Via USA Today:
“Usually, things happen in the world and you go to work and you’ve got your family and you’ve got your friend and you do what you do, but to this day I feel like there’s a cloud, a pall, over the whole country, in a paranoid surreal sort of way that’s got nothing to do with the Democrats losing the election,” said Popovich, 68, who graduated from the Air Force Academy with a bachelor’s degree in Soviet Studies in 1970 and spent active duty time as an intelligence officer in Eastern Europe. “It’s got to do with the way one individual conducts himself. It’s embarrassing. It’s dangerous to our institutions and what we all stand for and what we expect the country to be. But for this individual, he’s at a game show and everything that happens begins and ends with him, not our people or our country.
“When he talks about those things, that’s just a ruse. That’s disingenuous, cynical and fake.”
Dang, Pop, tell us how you really feel.
I suspect this was mostly cover for how well the Spurs prepared for the Warriors in Game 1.