Getty Images

Cavaliers practicing patience during long postseason layoff

Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 14, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Kyrie Irving misses the sounds, the sights, the stress of the NBA playoffs.

The All-Star point guard isn’t the only one.

“We’re itching to play,” Irving said.

The Cavaliers are still waiting.

With Washington and Boston headed to a Game 7 on Monday, Cleveland’s break since sweeping Toronto in the second round just grew a little longer. By the time the Cavaliers take the floor for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals next Wednesday, it will have been nine days between games – the longest layoff since LeBron James took them to the postseason back in 2006.

For Irving and his teammates, the break has grown boring and somewhat burdensome, testing their patience and willpower. Coach Tyronn Lue has resisted the temptation to let his players scrimmage 5 on 5, instead limiting their workouts to glorified walk-throughs.

Irving said the unbeaten-in-the-postseason Cavs are ready to run.

“We’re not necessarily shooting the ball, we’re just running through plays, some guys get a little bit antsy and mad and they want to go to the basket and finish plays,” he said. “Just get everything firing again because you miss the contact, you miss getting hit and being able to be there for your teammate and get hype and go in transition. Just the little nuances that make this game so beautiful and competitive and you love it.

“When you’re not playing it, as of right now, you try to do anything to keep you sharp.”

Lue has been doing everything he can to keep his players focused and energized during the long layoff. On Saturday, the team worked on some defensive rotations in preparation for either the Wizards or Celtics, both of whom have star guards and high-scoring backcourts.

“You got to keep them engaged and show them new things,” Lue said. “I’ve got to trick them at times, but they’ve been pretty locked in and we’ve just got to continue to do what we do. It is what it is, and we just got to continue to work on what we need to get better at and then whoever we play we just got to be ready.”

Lue’s decision not to scrimmage was initially met with some resistance, but the players now understand his logic better after backup center Walter “Edy” Tavares broke his right hand during an organized pickup game between Cleveland’s reserves before Thursday’s practice.

While Tavares’ injury won’t tilt the balance of power in the East, his loss does deprive Lue of another big man for depth in case of injury or foul trouble. It’s also the latest setback for a Cleveland backup center. Earlier this season, Chris “Birdman” Anderson and Andrew Bogut suffered season-ending injuries and Larry Sanders, signed after sitting out two seasons, was released on the eve of the playoffs.

The 7-foot-3 Tavares signed on the final day of the regular season and scored 10 points with six rebounds and six blocks in his debut. He may not have played in the postseason, but he was another body for practice and insurance in case Tristan Thompson or Channing Frye got hurt.

Irving said seeing Tavares go down was a quick reminder that it’s better to be safe than sorry while waiting for the next round.

“I understand how important it is,” Irving said. “I was about to come out and play 5 on 5 and the incident (Tavares getting hurt) happened three seconds later as T-Lue comes out of the door. Nah, I’m not for scrimmaging right now until the game.”

The Cavaliers have been passing the time with some intense conditioning sessions on a VersaClimber, an aerobic contraption Irving calls “a beast.” They’ve worked on their shooting and each day has ended with the players doing yoga while the lights inside Cleveland Clinic Courts are turned off.

Soon enough, Irving and his teammates will return to the bright glare of the postseason.

Until Cleveland knows its next opponent, James has abstained from talking to the media, a decision his coach didn’t know about.

“I didn’t know that,” Lue said. “No wonder he has been wanting to have practice every day, he didn’t have to talk. Oh, OK. That makes sense.”

 

NBA: Celtics should have had another second on final play in Game 6

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 14, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Would it have made a difference? We’ll never know.

But the NBA’s official Last Two Minute Report on the officiating from Game 6 confirmed what a lot of us saw — a full second ran off the clock before the final play and it was not noticed by the referees.

After John Wall‘s deep three that proved to be the game winner, the Celtics called a timeout to advance the ball and allow Brad Stevens to draw up a sideline out-of-bounds play. Boston’s Jae Crowder ran along the baseline toward inbounder Al Horford and got a screen from Kelly Olynyk, which the Wizards switched, leaving Kelly Oubre on Olynyk, a size and strength mismatch in Boston’s favor. Horford tried to inbound the ball deep to Olynyk and Oubre wisely fouled him. It was the Wizards foul to give (it did not put Boston in the penalty).

But watch the video of that play — the official calls the foul with 2.7 seconds left, but the clock runs another full second before it stops.

Here is what the NBA’s report said.

The foul is whistled with approximately 2.7 seconds on the clock, but the clock runs to 1.7 seconds before stopping. The clock should have been stopped earlier automatically on the whistle or by the neutral clock operator. Instant replay is not permitted in this situation.

Replay may not be allowed, but usually the referees notice, confer, and put some time back on the clock. They missed it on this play.

But before Boston fans try to say they were screwed by the officials, the report calls out one other missed call that went in the Celtics favor and led to a bucket.

With 41.2 seconds left and the score tied at 87-87, Boston runs a sidelines out-of-bounds play that has Bradley starting on the left block area, run up and around a screen by Horford at the right elbow, then into the right corner where he got a pass and drained a long two. Except look at the screen by Horford on Bradley Beal — it was not legal. From the report:

Horford (BOS) establishes a wide screening position and extends his arms into Beal (WAS), delivering the contact.

So it all balances out in the end.

Game 7 between these teams is Monday night.

Donatas Motiejunas denies suing Rockets

Elsa/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanMay 14, 2017, 12:30 AM EDT

Donatas Motiejunas had a rough free agency – a matched offer sheet, skipped physical and failed physical turning what was presented as a four-year, $37 million deal with the Nets into a prorated minimum salary from the Pelicans.

What’s next for the former Rockets restricted free agent?

Sean Deveney of Sporting News:

Now he is seeking legal restitution, sources told Sporting News. Motiejunas is in the midst of an arbitration action against the Rockets and the NBA that is close to wrapping up.

The conclusion of Motiejunas’ ordeal is nearing an end, expected to be a settlement, a source said, possibly coming next week.

Motiejunas:

A month ago we with the NBA Players Association and the Houston Rockets found an agreement and solved everything. There are no court proceedings between us. The information which was published on media is false.

The issue seems to be the headline of Deveney’s article: “Pelicans’ Donatas Motiejunas suing Rockets, NBA over contract saga, SN sources say.” Nothing within the article refers to a lawsuit. This appears to be a case of an editor mis-headlining an article.

I’d also guess there was an agreement between Motiejunas and the Rockets about a month ago, but that agreement hadn’t been finalized. Hence, Motiejunas was done a month ago and definitely not filing a lawsuit while Deveney still reports the arbitration will wrap up soon.

Three Things to Watch preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

This was the series we have been waiting for these playoffs (well, at least before the Finals). Golden State’s small ball, high-scoring attack against San Antonio’s league-best defense where the goal is to play big. A clash of styles. A clash of the teams with the two best regular-season records. After the first round, we need this. Here are three things to watch for.

1) Spurs big lineup vs. the Warriors’ death lineup. San Antonio can carry some optimism about this into this series from the last round against Houston, San Antonio was able to slow the game down and won thanks to their big lineups. They defended the arc well — the Spurs contested 34 of 40 Rockets three-point attempts in Game 6 — and had success taking away drives to the rim by planting Pau Gasol and/or LaMarcus Aldridge near the rim and daring James Harden or anyone else to come all the way in and shoot over them. It worked.

It’s also going to be much harder to do against the Warriors. For one, there is not Clint Capella hanging out at the rim — Gasol and Aldrige are going to have to come out to the arc because Draymond Green and Kevin Durant will drill the three if left open. Beyond that, the Warriors run an array of actions — back door cuts, split actions, screens off the ball, and much more — that will be hard to defend. Golden State’s offense is more diversified than Houston’s, and it simply has better shooters — some days it doesn’t matter if you contest Klay Thompson. Also, on just a very basic level, the Spurs dared the Rockets to beat them from them from the midrange, and Houston would not take the bait (Mike D’Antoni wants threes or shots at the rim). Do that to the Spurs and Durant/Thompson/David West and others will destroy the Spurs from the midrange.

On the other end, the Spurs will need to pound on the Warriors inside. The Warriors have some size to throw at them — JaVale McGee/Zaza Pachulia/West have been a strong trio at the five — but Spurs have to dominate inside in this series. The thing is, a lot of teams have tried that against the Warriors in recent years and it doesn’t go well. Draymond Green makes things difficult — he is the key to the Warriors playing small and still defending inside.

2) Kawhi Leonard vs. Kevin Durant. This matchup is one to watch on both ends. There are few players with the strength and length to hang with Kevin Durant, but the two-time Defensive Player of the Year is one of those guys. Leonard has to handle Durant and not let him be the guy who takes over on the nights Stephen Curry is not on fire from deep (with Danny Green draped all over him). The thing that makes these Warriors more dangerous than the last couple years is on the nights the threes are not falling, the nights that the Curry/Thompson backcourt isn’t dominating, Durant can take over. Remove Durant from the equation and the Warriors are just who they have been the past couple of seasons (a team that made the Finals both years and won a title, but still). The thing is, Durant has had success against Leonard in the past.

Just as interesting, Durant’s length can make things challenging for the guy who is the fulcrum of the Spurs offense. If the Spurs are to have any chance in this series, Leonard has to win this battle and be phenomenal. It’s a lot to ask, but he can do it.

3) Mike Brown, you up for this? At some point during this series, Gregg Popovich is going to make a clever adjustment that the Warriors were not expecting, and with it some Spur we weren’t expecting is going to be a put in a position to succeed. Popovich is the best coach in the game, maybe the best coach ever, for good reason. Steve Kerr would counter, likely with something else unorthodox.

Mike Brown, are you ready for this stage? He’s essentially the renter in the home Kerr built, just trying not to stain the carpet so he gets his security deposit back. Brown has coached teams in this situation before, but he tends to be conventional, do the expected. In this series that may be enough, but it is the toughest coaching job he will have in the playoffs. He is going to have to have his moment in this round.

Prediction: Warriors in 5. The Spurs are the second or third best team in the NBA (them vs. the Cavaliers would be a fascinating series in its own right), but this is just a rough matchup for them. The Warriors have more and better counters to everything the Spurs will try this round. San Antonio may slow the Warriors, but they are going to struggle to score enough to win.

Cavaliers center Walter Tavares breaks hand in practice

AP Photo/Chris Szagola
1 Comment
Associated PressMay 13, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Cavaliers backup center Walter Tavares broke his right hand during practice this week.

While the injury isn’t expected to hurt Cleveland going forward, it reinforced coach Tyronn Lue’s plan not to scrimmage while the defending champions await an opponent in the Eastern Conference finals.

The 7-foot-3 Tavares, who was signed on the final day of the regular season, broke his hand during an informal scrimmage Thursday. An X-ray and bone scan confirmed the injury. The team said the rookie is out indefinitely.

Lue said the Cavaliers, who swept their first two series, won’t scrimmage before playing either Washington or Boston in the conference finals starting Wednesday. The Wizards and Celtics play Game 7 of their semifinal series Monday.

Cleveland has had a rash of injuries to centers, with Chris “Birdman” Andersen and Andrew Bogut suffering season-ending knee injuries.

 