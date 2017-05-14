After Kawhi Leonard leaves Game 1 with ankle injury, Warriors beat Spurs, 113-111

By Dane CarbaughMay 14, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT

Kawhi Leonard injured is ankle — twice — during Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors, and that marked the slow decline for the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Despite a huge deficit to start the game, Stephen Curry roared back to score 40 points and lead the Warriors to a 113-111 victory over San Antonio.

The first half was all Spurs, who forced the Warriors into multiple turnovers in the first two periods. Golden State looked sloppy early, putting passes across the court that San Antonio easily jumped on.

Thanks to a huge first half from Leonard, the Spurs were able to build a 62-42 lead going into halftime. Perhaps more importantly, it signaled that the Western Conference Finals might not be the easy path for the Warriors that many predicted. An unstoppable force in Golden State was met by the immoveable object of the Spurs.

The game looked much the same as the second half started, but it was early in the third quarter when San Antonio lost Leonard for the game with an ankle injury after he turned it twice in a matter of a few minutes. The first came when Leonard hit a jumper on the left side, then stepped on a teammate’s foot as he was changing the floor. The second came a few minutes after that, when Leonard again hit a jumper and Zaza Pachulia slid under him.

Leonard’s injury saw the Spurs struggle, even as LaMarcus Aldridge and Manu Ginobili tried to keep San Antonio afloat. Golden State went on a huge run throughout the middle of the third quarter and early fourth, eventually taking the lead with 4:09 left in the game on a Kevin Durant jumper.

Aldridge was the guy Gregg Popovich had to lean on for most of the fourth quarter, and he gave a frustrating performance. The Spurs big man seemed to shrink as the Warriors continued their run to start the final period, but he steadied for his squad late with big shots and clutch rebounds.

Yet the final minute came down to a score by Ginobili with 34 seconds left to cut Godlen State’s lead to 111-108. Patty Mills then came up with a steal on Klay Thompson, who then fouled Mills. After the free throws and another made basket by Stephen Curry, Mills needed to hit one free throw and miss another with 0.5 seconds left to get a chance at a tip to win.

The Spurs never got their chance, and Golden State took Game 1.

Aldridge finished with 28 points, adding eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals to lead the Spurs. Leonard was close behind with 26 points and eight rebounds. Manu Ginobili had 17 points off the bench while Jonathon Simmons added 12.

For Golden State it was all Curry, particularly after Leonard left the game. The star guard had 40 points, including 7-of-16 from 3-point range, to go with seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Durant added 34 points alongside five rebounds, four assists, and four blocks. Pachulia was the only other Warriors to score in double-digits with 11 points.

Game 2 is in Oakland on Tuesday.

Kawhi Leonard leaves arena with ankle iced, calls it “very painful.” Iguodala battles sore knee.

By Kurt HelinMay 14, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT

It’s this simple: Without Kawhi Leonard the Spurs have no chance to beat the Warriors. San Antonio was outscored 58-33 after he left the game when he re-sprained his ankle.

“We need Kawhi to create, to score,” Manu Ginobili said after the game. “He means a lot to this team. We were doing really well when he went down. The Warriors were starting to pick up, to feel good about themselves, to increase the pressure on everybody else, and that’s when we struggled because we couldn’t have the guy who runs those plays and gets them off their pressure.

“We struggled a lot without him, and it’s a tough break… we couldn’t react to his absence.”

They may need to react for at least another game. The Spurs said nothing officially after the game about Leonard, but it’s hard to imagine him playing in Game 2 on Tuesday based on the postgame reports.

If Leonard sits Game 2 on Tuesday, he could rest his ankle and get treatment for six days before Game 3 on Saturday in San Antonio.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich admitted his team got a little rattled with Leonard not there to settle them down. As an example, LaMarcus Aldridge had a hot start but was 3-of-11 with five turnovers after Leonard left the game.

“(The Warriors) defense picked up, we got a little bit in mud, couldn’t get anybody to score, and they’re fairly talented. It showed,” Popovich said.

“He’s obviously a huge presence for them,” Stephen Curry said after the game. “But their system is the same so you just try to stay within yourselves, move the ball, move bodies, attack the paint, drive and kick, and do what we do to get everybody involved.”

The Warriors had their own injury to deal with, and while not as significant it was more of a mystery.

After playing just 10 minutes in the first half, Andre Iguodala did not play at all in the second half due to what the team called “left knee soreness.”

“He just looked a little hobbled out there,” Warriors coach Mike Brown said. “I haven’t gotten any kind of diagnosis from our staff or anything like that. So in the second half, because he looked a little hobbled to me in the first half, I just went another direction.”

It didn’t hurt the Warriors in Game 1, but no Iguodala means a lot more Matt Barnes, which is a step down the ladder.

It is not known yet how serious things are for Iguodala and if he can play in Game 2. He was on the bench and calling out instructions at the end of Game 1.

Kawhi Leonard leaves Game 1 vs. Warriors after two ankle injuries, will not return (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 14, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT

Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs were rolling in the first half against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals was looking good for the No. 2 seed, right up until Leonard hurt his ankle twice in the span of a few minutes.

The plays came in quick succession early in the third quarter. First, Leonard stepped on a teammate’s foot after hitting a jumper from the left wing.

The still imagery from his turned ankle did not look good.

A few minutes later, Leonard hit a shot from the same area and Golden State’s Zaza Pachulia slid under him without allowing him to land.

Pachulia was called for a foul and Leonard stayed in the game to shoot his free throws in order to remain eligible for the rest of the game. After the foul shots the Spurs subbed Leonard out and he immediately went to the locker room.

San Antonio’s PR staff said Leonard would not return to Game 1.

Mike D’Antoni’s goal for the Houston Rockets next season is a top 10 defense

By Dane CarbaughMay 14, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Could the Houston Rockets have beaten the San Antonio Spurs this postseason if they had a top defense to go with that white-hot offense? I think it’s fair to say it’s possible. It also would have helped if James Harden didn’t look completely disconnected in Game 6.

In any case, a big defensive leap is one of coach Mike D’Antoni’s goals for next season.

Speaking to the Houston Chronicle, D’Antoni made it an explicit mark for the 2017-18 season for the Rockets to get to a Top 10 ranking.

“The offense starts off, we just had one layer in, and it was pretty good, but we can add to that. Defensively is where we are going to make our most strides and, again, we are talking about being a top 10 (defense). That is the key.

I guarantee we will get better.”

They’ve got a long way to go if they want to get better. Houston ranked 18th in defensive rating this season according to Basketball-Reference.com.

Still, I don’t think it’s entirely impossible the Rockets at least improve. Another year together will help, Harden is a capable defender if inactive at times, and developing talent in Clint Capela fits nicely alongside positive defensive box plus/minus guys like Trevor Ariza.

But that still leaves out the fact the Rockets main offensive lineup also requires Eric Gordon, Ryan Anderson, and Lou Williams, guys not necessarily known as lockdown defenders.

There’s also something to be said about D’Antoni’s system and his track record. Outside of the 2011-12 New York Knicks — a team from which D’Antoni resigned partway through the season — the offensive guru has never been the head coach of a team with a defensive rating inside the Top 10 in 12 seasons as skipper.

It’s going to be a stretch, but the Rockets can use all the help they can get after a disappointing end to their season.

Warriors, Spurs series filled with familiar story lines

Associated PressMay 14, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Leave it to Gregg Popovich to play mind games ahead of the Western Conference finals.

So, what will he do to prepare his defense to stop the high-flying Warriors?

“Pray,” Popovich quipped Saturday before the Spurs departed Texas for the Bay Area.

Stephen Curry could only chuckle at that one.

“Gamesmanship,” Golden State’s Curry said, “I love it.”

Popovich doesn’t have his old coaching pals Mike Brown or Steve Kerr fooled. Brown spent part of last season working unofficially alongside Popovich and is now coaching Golden State in place of the ailing Kerr, who attended practice Saturday for the first time in more than three weeks as he recovers from his latest procedure to repair a spinal fluid leak that left him dealing with debilitating symptoms.

“That’s Pop,” Brown said with a laugh. “He’s doing a lot more than praying right now. He knows what he wants to do against us.”

As dominant as the Warriors have been sweeping through the first two rounds of the playoffs, praying might not hurt either.

Kevin Durant doesn’t care who is on the court for San Antonio, he knows that Popovich will have his group ready complete with a few surprises in the playbook.

Tony Parker is out the rest of the way with a leg injury. Kawhi Leonard is not at 100 percent because of a tender ankle. Tim Duncan is long ago retired.

“They’re a machine,” Durant said. “They just keep going at you, no matter who’s on the court. They run their system. Similar to us, I feel like, where a guy goes down, somebody steps in.”

San Antonio thoroughly dismantled James Harden and Houston 114-75 in Game 6 on Thursday night behind LaMarcus Aldridge‘s 34 points and 12 rebounds to close out the series as All-Star Leonard sat out nursing an injured left ankle he hurt in a Game 5 overtime win.

Golden State has barely been tested so far this postseason, going 8-0 against Portland and Utah.

Sure, it was nearly seven months ago when the Spurs came to town and thoroughly spoiled Durant’s much-hyped debut – a 129-100 whipping in the season opener – with the Warriors after his scrutinized departure from Oklahoma City.

“That seems like years ago to be honest,” KD said. “Both teams have gotten so much better.”

The Spurs are back in the Western Conference finals for the first time since winning the 2014 title.

Here are a few of the ample story lines to watch when these familiar teams begin their best-of-seven series Sunday afternoon at Oracle Arena:

KAWHI’S TOUGHNESS

Leonard had just a few days to get healthy.

Popovich said he went through a full practice Saturday.

“He’s a soldier, man. He’s a fighter,” Durant said. “If he’s out there, he’s not going to make any excuses.”

POP’S DISCIPLE

Out of work last season, Brown spent much of his time attending Spurs meetings, practices and games in an informal capacity with good friend, Popovich . Kerr hired Brown as an assistant last summer.

Brown, last a Spurs assistant in 2003 who has said he hopes to do something to repay Popovich someday for the opportunity, certainly learned some X’s and O’s but it went far beyond that to observing how Popovich has adapted to players now and continued to be a top-notch communicator.

“Mike who? I don’t know a Mike Brown,” Popovich joked. “Mikey’s done a great job. Steve was really smart in hiring him. He didn’t hire him for this reason, Steve didn’t want this to happen, but they know each other well. Mike knows the program well. Steve is right there with him, in his ear. They’re doing things the way they’ve done it for a while now under Steve’s leadership.”

FAMILIAR DAVIDS

David Lee will face his old Warriors team, while David West faces the Spurs, his former team.

A swap of Davids, indeed. West has been helping the Warriors get ready for his old team.

While he still keeps in touch with Curry and others, Lee is downplaying any potential nostalgia from his time with Golden State.

“I try to keep things as simple as possible,” he said. “It’s a building and an environment, a lot of people out there that I’m very familiar with and keep in touch with many of the guys on their team still. With that being said, they’re competitors, I’m a competitor, guys on my team here, the Spurs, are competitors.”

MORE REST

The Warriors again are well-rested and healthy for the next round of their championship chase.

Durant, for one, feels great after dealing with a left knee injury that cost him 19 games late in the regular season then a nagging left calf during the Portland series.

San Antonio will have to try to keep pace from the tip.

“We didn’t have much time to practice. It was a long series, an exhausting series and now we play at noon, but we’re here,” Manu Ginobili said. “We’ve got to prepare as fast as we can.”

Associated Press Writer Raul Dominguez contributed from San Antonio.

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball