Markieff Morris on black-wearing Celtics: ‘They want to be us so bad’

The Wizards wore black to a January game against the Celtics. Corny? Yes, but at least Washington won.
The Celtics wore black to Game 6 last night – and lost. So, they’ll have to hear about it.
Markieff Morris, via J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic:
“They just trying to be like us. They want to be us so bad,” Morris said after Wall’s three-pointer gave Washington a 92-91 victory to force Game 7 Monday. “There’s only one Death Row D.C. They can’t do it like we can do it.”
“Don’t come to my city wearing all black talking about it’s a funeral,” Wall said in a televised interview from the court after the game. “We’ve worked too hard for this. All we asked for was a Game 7, 50/50.”
Second thoughts? No. I wear black all the time, so. I’m the first one in this gym, too, so I didn’t see nobody else wearing black.
Coincidence?
I guess so. Call it what you want.
It’s the playoffs. You should be motivated by anything. I don’t think they were just motivated by that. It’s Game 6. Their season was on the line. They should have been motivated by everything else, just like we’re motivated for Game 7. It’s the playoffs. That’s all I can say.
Avery Bradley, via Chris Forsberg of ESPN:
“I think it just happened, that everybody just happened to be wearing it, maybe,” Celtics guard Avery Bradley said. “I don’t know. It wasn’t planned. Kind of weird. I didn’t notice it until people started saying something about it.”
Pressed on the issue, Bradley promised reporters that it wasn’t intentional.
“Really, I wear black every game, to be honest,” he said. “So I don’t know. [Terry Rozier] pointed it out to me. I didn’t realize it.”
Gerald Green, via Forsberg:
“I had nothing to do with it, I swear. I don’t know why you’re asking me, I swear,” Green said.
Celtics coach Brad Stevens, via Forsberg:
“I’m not on the text chain — by design,” Stevens said to laughter. “I still haven’t heard anybody talk about it, so I don’t even know what the deal is. I’m being dead honest. Like, I didn’t hear anybody talk about it. There weren’t that many guys on the bus that I rode over with, then I just walked in there, and talking about the Wizards and how to prepare for this game.
“No, they don’t consult me on fashion, surprisingly, nor do I get the memo.”
I don’t know whether the Celtics are just trying to fool us or also fool themselves, but the former isn’t working. Of course this wasn’t a coincidence. They wanted to rub in eliminating a rival.
They’ll have another change in Game 7 Monday, but for now, the Wizards get to bask in embarrassing Boston into weak denials.