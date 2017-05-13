Hamidou Diallo may be on his way to being none-and-done first round pick

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2017, 12:48 PM EDT

Last year, Hamidou Diallo played half a season of college prep basketball at Putnam Science as a postgraduate of high school, then enrolled for the spring semester at Kentucky, but he did not play with the team. In fact, he hasn’t played in a game publicly in four months.

Yet the stock on the 6’6″ swingman — one of the more explosive athletes in the draft, with great physical tools and length — seems to be rising. He put up an impressive 44.5-inch vertical leap at the NBA Draft Combine that turned a few heads.

Some teams like him, others don’t want to take the risk, but he is generally considered a bubble first rounder right now, but in NBC’s mock draft we had him go 23rd to Toronto (GM Masai Ujiri is willing to take these kinds of gambles). Diallo hasn’t officially decided yet if he’s going to stay in the draft, that’s why he was at the combine to let teams talk get a closer look at him, and to get a sense of where he stands.

What is the attraction of this draft’s mystery man? Kentucky Coach John Calipari think he knows, as he told the New York Times.

“They don’t know,” he said. “Well, don’t show them. They all like you without watching you. Good. The more you don’t play, the more they like you, the more they’re impressed.”

“If someone takes him in the lottery I will retire. Four months, doesn’t play, lottery pick, I’m done. I’m stopping,” he said.

Lottery seems high, but if a team falls in love with him and thinks they can develop him… who knows. The Milwaukee Bucks taking Thon Maker at No. 10 last year turned heads (he had gone to a fifth year of high school rather than play college ball), yet by the postseason he was becoming an increasingly important part of their rotation and played well.

If Diallo goes back to college for a year, he could well be a top 10 pick next year, which is part of the attraction for teams drafting late in the first round this year — they might steal a quality player late in the first. ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla put it well to the Times.

“I don’t think there’s any question a team will take him in the first round, based on just his age, his size for a guard and that crazy combination of skill and athleticism.”

The question of whether said team will be able to develop him is another issue, but if he stays in the draft someone will take the chance.

The only question for Diallo is does he want to start his NBA journey now as a lower pick, or spend a season at Kentucky and likely be a much higher pick (that gets paid more out the gate, this past season the No. 10 pick made $1.4 million more than the 25th selection, but start now and he gets to the potentially more lucrative second contract sooner).

If he stays in the draft, others might start to follow his and Maker’s path.

 

James Harden’s great season for Rockets ends in embarrassing loss

1 Comment
Associated PressMay 13, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden went up for a 3-pointer, changed his mind and tossed the ball between two teammates.

He drove for a layup before inexplicably throwing the ball into a sea of San Antonio Spurs.

After putting together an MVP-caliber year, the indelible images of Harden and the Houston Rockets will be the lowlights from a 39-point loss in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals to a San Antonio team playing without Kawhi Leonard and starting point guard Tony Parker.

And those images will linger for some time.

Harden, who didn’t even attempt a shot until midway through the second quarter, was 2 of 11 and finished with 10 points to tie a season low as the Rockets were embarrassed on their home court on Thursday night to end their season with a thud.

“I feel so sorry for him because he’s had an unbelievable – he’s had an historic year,” coach Mike D’Antoni said.

Most people outside the organization aren’t feeling sorry for the point guard, and were left scratching their heads at how such an elite player could perform so poorly in a game that mattered so much.

Harden wasn’t available on Friday, but took blame for the loss after the game. However, he had no answers as to what went so terribly wrong on Thursday night.

“It’s frustrating definitely,” he said. “Especially the way we were resilient all year long, fought through adversity. We’ve been really good at bouncing back … it hurts. It stings. We’ve just got to figure out a way to get better and we will.”

Harden averaged 29.1 points, 11.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds a game – all career bests – in helping Houston to a 55-27 record and the third best record in the NBA a year after the Rockets squeaked into the playoffs an eighth seed. He had 22 triple-doubles in the regular season and became the first player in NBA history to have 2,000 points (2,356), 900 assists (907) and 600 rebounds (659) in a single season.

He displayed flashes of brilliance in the playoffs to be sure, but couldn’t deliver when the Rockets needed it most. Houston had a chance to tie Game 5 as overtime expired, but Harden’s shot was blocked from behind by Manu Ginobili.

The Spurs carried that momentum into Game 6 in Houston, and Harden didn’t respond. He was out of sorts from the start and the Rockets were all but out of the game by halftime.

Despite the uninspiring performance, general manager Daryl Morey said that Harden’s struggles on Thursday night shouldn’t negate what he accomplished this season.

“Obviously he had a tough game, but to me it’s a joke to get on him because we’re not where we are … without James,” Morey said. “The guy that’s hardest on James is James. Everyone’s disappointed, but he’s No. 1.”

A day after the game D’Antoni still didn’t have a clear explanation for the collapse. He still seemed stunned by what transpired and used the word “shell-shocked” three separate times on Friday. D’Antoni, who helped Houston to a 14-game improvement in his first season, believes the Rockets might have been worn down by dealing with a team that lacks a clear weakness to exploit.

“I don’t know if it’s true or not, but it’s almost like mentally it just zapped us,” he said. “I think over the long haul when we didn’t win Game 5 we came back and we were just mentally at zero.”

For D’Antoni, being ousted by coach Gregg Popovich and the Spurs is nothing new. D’Antoni is 0-5 in playoff series against the Spurs, with Popovich eliminating his Suns teams in 2005, 2007, 2008 and the Lakers in 2013 before this season’s loss.

“That’s the mountain we’ve got to climb,” D’Antoni said. “I don’t think I’m the only team that’s lost to them. They’ve beaten everybody … but yeah, it hurts.”

The Rockets obviously need to improve in order to compete with the elite teams in the West, and D’Antoni had a few ideas about what needs to happen.

“We need to get better as a group,” he said. “We need to get better defensively. We need to add layers to the offense where it takes some of the load off of James.”

Harden is a leading MVP candidate, and could walk away with the award next month. But even bringing it to Houston for the first time since Hakeem Olajuwon won it in 1994 is unlikely remove that terrible taste of how the season ended.

“We’ve got a whole summer … to put it behind us,” Harden said.

After the crushing ending, that might not even be enough time.

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Dallas looks to sign Chinese swingman Ding Yanyuhang for Summer League, maybe more

Getty Images
3 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

Is Ding Yanyuhang ready for the NBA?

The 6’7″ swingman is the best native player in the Chinese Basketball Association right now, averaging 24.2 points per game last season. He’s not been incredibly efficient (32.1 percent from three) but he is a guy who can get buckets, and he won the Domestic Player MVP last season.

That has peaked the interest of the Dallas Mavericks, reports the Dallas Morning News. Well, the scoring and maybe the potential to reach deep into the Chinese market.

The Mavericks have put the wheels in motion to sign veteran Chinese swingman Ding Yanyuhang this summer and have him play in their summer league and likely be on their training camp roster, president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson said…

He has become one of China’s best players and the Mavericks are hopeful he can grow into a solid NBA contributor. The fact that he fits in with the team’s youth movement helps, too.

There would be other benefits to having him on the roster.

Tapping into the huge Chinese market has been a focus of the NBA for several years. Signing a player born in China would be a tremendous boost for the Mavericks’ global cache. And it would give them an entryway into a social media market that has exploded.

The signing cannot happen until July 1. Nelson went on to say Ding could be a candidate for the new two-way contracts allowed in the NBA next year so he could get seasoning in the D-League and still get time with the big club.

Ding started for the Chinese national team against the USA in the Rio Olympics and was 1-of-6 for four points, and over the course of the Rio games averaged 4.4 points per game on 31 percent shooting. Still, this seems like a good low-risk move. Sign him, bring him in for Summer League and see there how he stacks up — and if you want something more. Maybe, maybe not, but it’s worth a look.

 

Did Celtics lose a second before final shot? Sure looks like it.

Getty Images
3 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

John Wall had his heroic moment, draining a deep three — so deep his defender Avery Bradley was outside the arc and Wall still got the shot off cleanly — that would prove to be the game-winner and force a Game 7.

But the Celtics had one more chance with 3.5 seconds left — and the timekeeper seems to have robbed them of a second, something the officials missed.

After Wall’s make the Celtics called a timeout to advance the ball and allow Brad Stevens to draw up a sideline out-of-bounds play. He put together a good one. Most fans eyes were drawn to Isaiah Thomas far in the backcourt, starting a run full speed into the front court and getting an Avery Bradley screen, but the action the Celtics wanted to work was under the basket. Boston’s Jae Crowder ran along the baseline toward inbounder Al Horford and got a screen from Kelly Olynyk, which the Wizards switched (late in games like this all teams switch virtually every pick). That left Kelly Oubre on Olynyk, a size and strength advantage for Boston. Horford tried to inbound the ball deep to Olynyk, who was trying to seal off his man Oubre, so Oubre fouled him. It was the Wizards foul to give (it did not put Boston in the penalty).

But watch the video of that play — the official calls the foul with what looks to me like 2.7 seconds left, but the clock runs another full second before it stops.

There is going to be some time run off, it’s human error, but a full second?

What’s odd is the officials did not confer, check with replay officials, or do anything to make sure the time was right. That left Boston just 1.7 seconds to get off their own game-winning attempt. A deep Thomas three missed. Ballgame.

Would that extra second have made a difference? We’ll never know, but it looks to me like Boston should have had a chance to let something better develop.

We will see what the league’s two-minute report on officiating says.

Watch John Wall get his groove back in second half, lead Wizards to win (VIDEO)

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2017, 12:32 AM EDT

John Wall wanted these playoffs to be a statement, both that the Wizards should be seen as one of the elite teams in the East, and that he has been an All-NBA level player.had a miserable first half, 3 points on 1-of-9 shooting.

Then he had a miserable first half Friday, with 3 points on 1-of-9 shooting.

But what a second half he had to make up for it. Wall scored 13 in the third then another 10 in the fourth, including the game winner, to get the Wizards the victory and force a Game 7 Monday in Boston.

Wall looked every bit the team leader he wants to be in Game 6, now can he do it again on the road in Game 7?