Did James Harden not resting during season come back to bite him in playoffs?

By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

This was James Harden speaking back in late March, when he was making a push for MVP and saying playing every day mattered in that chase:

“For me, I worry about always having my teammates’ back and always being out there… For the coaching staff and the fans, especially here in Houston, the front office, I’m here to play.”

And if Mike D’Antoni approached him about sitting out a game for rest.

“Mike knows not to come at me with that.”

This was James Harden Thursday night in a Game 6, win-or-go-home playoff game: 2-of-11 from the floor for 10 points, almost as many turnovers as assists (7 to 6), and he looked like the slowest guy on the court — because he was the slowest guy on the court.

Harden looked exhausted. Out of gas. Like he did at the end of Game 5 before.

When you look back at the push for Harden to be the MVP, is it a coincidence he didn’t get rested during the season and it cost him late?

Rockets’ coach Mike D’Antoni — who in the past has said he was not a fan of resting players during the regular season — said Friday he’d have to reconsider his position. Via Tim MacMahon at ESPN.

D’Antoni, describing himself as “shell-shocked” the day after Houston’s season ended with a 39-point home loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6, acknowledged after Friday’s exit interviews that fatigue could have factored into Harden’s poor finish.

“All great players think they can do everything,” D’Antoni said. “Maybe he does need to take a game off here and there. ‘Hey, you’re nicked up a little bit, don’t play, maybe.’ Something to talk about, but that’s also his greatness, too. So it’s hard. It’s very delicate.

Gregg Popovich, the coach who bested D’Antoni in the last round (again), has been at the forefront of resting players during the season to have them at their peak for the playoffs. The brilliant Tom Haberstroh at ESPN broke down the numbers in a piece saying Harden needs to get more rest.

Before winning the 2014 Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard ranked 138th in minutes played during the regular season. Andre Iguodala spent the regular season coming off the bench before nabbing the 2015 Finals MVP. Before his brilliant 2016 Finals manifesto, LeBron James enjoyed 19 extra days off in the playoffs as a result of sweeping early-round opponents, while the Warriors labored through injuries and a grueling seven-game marathon against the OKC Thunder. Let’s also not forget the Warriors decided to chase 73 wins that season instead of resting down the stretch…

The Rockets could point to a Nene injury as an excuse (against the Spurs this year), but that strains credibility when you consider the Spurs played without starters Tony Parker and Leonard in Game 6. The Spurs’ reserves stepped up to the challenge because Popovich asked them to step up eight times before in the regular season when he sat Leonard….

Russell Westbrook and Harden’s MVP cases were often buttressed by their visceral opposition to DNP-Rests and yet both flamed out in the postseason in spectacular fashion. Westbrook shot 38.8 percent on 30.4 field goal attempts while turning the ball over six times per game in his first-round exit. Harden missed 45 3-pointers in six games against a Spurs team that collectively ran five more miles on the floor than the Rockets did in the series, according to player-tracking data. With little burst left, Westbrook and Harden were reduced to chucking from deep. The pair shot 27.3 percent on 3s on a combined 20.6 attempts per game in the postseason, whereas those figures were 34.5 percent and 16.4, respectively, in the regular season.

The player tracking data that comes from wearables that a lot of teams use in practice show the same things. Basically, all the data shows that rested players perform better and are less likely to get injured. There is no doubt about that.

Which remains an issue for the NBA, who has fans paying big money for seats — and broadcast partners paying bigger money to show the games — only to see the top players sit out. It’s not good optics. The league will start a week earlier next year and the NBA will try to space out games a little more, but if the schedule is at 82 games there’s only so much that can be done (and it’s hard to imagine the number of games being reduced just because of the potential financial issues). There is no easy answer here. (And spare me the “back in the day guys didn’t rest” crap, as former player turned agent B.J. Armstrong said on a PBT Podcast, if they had the data then that teams do now guys would have rested.)

All of which means, expect James Harden to get a few games off next regular season.

 

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 13, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

An anonymously sourced report said Kawhi Leonard will play Game 1 of Spurs-Warriors tomorrow.

But Leonard himself said he’d play in Game 6 of Spurs-Rockets and didn’t.

So, if you want more confirmation for the conference finals…

Melissa Rohlin of the San Antonio Express-News:

Kawhi Leonard has been cleared to play in Game 1 of the Spurs’ Western Conference Finals series against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland on Sunday.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Leonard “absolutely” fully participated in Saturday’s practice in San Antonio.

San Antonio finished off Houston without Leonard, but that was a sample of one game, and Golden State if far superior to the Rockets. The Spurs will need Leonard’s two-way brilliance against the Warriors.

Leonard could spend time on Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. So much of San Antonio’s offense relies on Leonard isolations, a key play for slowing the pace against up-tempo Golden State.

The Warriors are favored in this series regardless, but a healthy Leonard gives the Spurs a little more of a chance.

Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 13, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

Kristaps Porzingis is, by far, the best thing the Knicks have going for them.

But he skipped his exit interview over reported frustration with the team’s dysfunction. That led to several other teams sending trade offers. Porzingis tweeted, “LA Clippers .” Even an interview about Porzingis’ commitment to New York, Porzingis’ brother talked about “If he were traded…”

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

Hornacek was asked about his certainty that the Latvian will remain with the franchise.

“There’s no doubt in my mind,” Hornacek said.

Still, that confidence isn’t based on anything Porzingis told him directly. Hornacek said his only contact with Porzingis was a text message that probably went ignored, as Hornacek declined to answer — while holding a guilty smile — whether Porzingis responded to his text.

Is Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek certain enough he’ll remain in New York to talk about Porzingis’ future there? Can we hear from someone with more clout?

Knicks president Phil Jackson, via Nick Friedell of ESPN:

“I think Jeff [Hornacek] said something yesterday, and he kind of expressed our feelings about it.”

Porzingis might be unhappy with the Knicks, but he’s at least saying the “right” things.

More importantly, it doesn’t matter much how he feels. He’s under contract for two more years and then would be a restricted free agent. Leaving within three years would require taking the qualifying offer, a huge financial setback.

That team control is part of what makes Porzingis so valuable.

Porzingis can agitate for a trade as much as he wants, but I doubt even Jackson would back off this stance of “no doubt” keeping him.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon
By Dan FeldmanMay 13, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT

The Wizards wore black to a January game against the Celtics. Corny? Yes, but at least Washington won.

The Celtics wore black to Game 6 last night – and lost. So, they’ll have to hear about it.

Markieff Morris, via J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic:

“They just trying to be like us. They want to be us so bad,” Morris said after Wall’s three-pointer gave Washington a 92-91 victory to force Game 7 Monday. “There’s only one Death Row D.C. They can’t do it like we can do it.”

John Wall:

“Don’t come to my city wearing all black talking about it’s a funeral,” Wall said in a televised interview from the court after the game. “We’ve worked too hard for this. All we asked for was a Game 7, 50/50.”

Isaiah Thomas:

Second thoughts? No. I wear black all the time, so. I’m the first one in this gym, too, so I didn’t see nobody else wearing black.

Coincidence?

I guess so. Call it what you want.

It’s the playoffs. You should be motivated by anything. I don’t think they were just motivated by that. It’s Game 6. Their season was on the line. They should have been motivated by everything else, just like we’re motivated for Game 7. It’s the playoffs. That’s all I can say.

Avery Bradley, via Chris Forsberg of ESPN:

“I think it just happened, that everybody just happened to be wearing it, maybe,” Celtics guard Avery Bradley said. “I don’t know. It wasn’t planned. Kind of weird. I didn’t notice it until people started saying something about it.”

Pressed on the issue, Bradley promised reporters that it wasn’t intentional.

“Really, I wear black every game, to be honest,” he said. “So I don’t know. [Terry Rozier] pointed it out to me. I didn’t realize it.”

Gerald Green, via Forsberg:

“I had nothing to do with it, I swear. I don’t know why you’re asking me, I swear,” Green said.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens, via Forsberg:

“I’m not on the text chain — by design,” Stevens said to laughter. “I still haven’t heard anybody talk about it, so I don’t even know what the deal is. I’m being dead honest. Like, I didn’t hear anybody talk about it. There weren’t that many guys on the bus that I rode over with, then I just walked in there, and talking about the Wizards and how to prepare for this game.

“No, they don’t consult me on fashion, surprisingly, nor do I get the memo.”

I don’t know whether the Celtics are just trying to fool us or also fool themselves, but the former isn’t working. Of course this wasn’t a coincidence. They wanted to rub in eliminating a rival.

They’ll have another change in Game 7 Monday, but for now, the Wizards get to bask in embarrassing Boston into weak denials.

Hamidou Diallo may be on his way to being none-and-done first round pick

By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2017, 12:48 PM EDT

Last year, Hamidou Diallo played half a season of college prep basketball at Putnam Science as a postgraduate of high school, then enrolled for the spring semester at Kentucky, but he did not play with the team. In fact, he hasn’t played in a game publicly in four months.

Yet the stock on the 6’6″ swingman — one of the more explosive athletes in the draft, with great physical tools and length — seems to be rising. He put up an impressive 44.5-inch vertical leap at the NBA Draft Combine that turned a few heads.

Some teams like him, others don’t want to take the risk, but he is generally considered a bubble first rounder right now, but in NBC’s mock draft we had him go 23rd to Toronto (GM Masai Ujiri is willing to take these kinds of gambles). Diallo hasn’t officially decided yet if he’s going to stay in the draft, that’s why he was at the combine to let teams talk get a closer look at him, and to get a sense of where he stands.

What is the attraction of this draft’s mystery man? Kentucky Coach John Calipari think he knows, as he told the New York Times.

“They don’t know,” he said. “Well, don’t show them. They all like you without watching you. Good. The more you don’t play, the more they like you, the more they’re impressed.”

“If someone takes him in the lottery I will retire. Four months, doesn’t play, lottery pick, I’m done. I’m stopping,” he said.

Lottery seems high, but if a team falls in love with him and thinks they can develop him… who knows. The Milwaukee Bucks taking Thon Maker at No. 10 last year turned heads (he had gone to a fifth year of high school rather than play college ball), yet by the postseason he was becoming an increasingly important part of their rotation and played well.

If Diallo goes back to college for a year, he could well be a top 10 pick next year, which is part of the attraction for teams drafting late in the first round this year — they might steal a quality player late in the first. ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla put it well to the Times.

“I don’t think there’s any question a team will take him in the first round, based on just his age, his size for a guard and that crazy combination of skill and athleticism.”

The question of whether said team will be able to develop him is another issue, but if he stays in the draft someone will take the chance.

The only question for Diallo is does he want to start his NBA journey now as a lower pick, or spend a season at Kentucky and likely be a much higher pick (that gets paid more out the gate, this past season the No. 10 pick made $1.4 million more than the 25th selection, but start now and he gets to the potentially more lucrative second contract sooner).

If he stays in the draft, others might start to follow his and Maker’s path.

 