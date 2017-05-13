Getty Images

Dallas looks to sign Chinese swingman Ding Yanyuhang for Summer League, maybe more

By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

Is Ding Yanyuhang ready for the NBA?

The 6’7″ swingman is the best native player in the Chinese Basketball Association right now, averaging 24.2 points per game last season. He’s not been incredibly efficient (32.1 percent from three) but he is a guy who can get buckets, and he won the Domestic Player MVP last season.

That has peaked the interest of the Dallas Mavericks, reports the Dallas Morning News. Well, the scoring and maybe the potential to reach deep into the Chinese market.

The Mavericks have put the wheels in motion to sign veteran Chinese swingman Ding Yanyuhang this summer and have him play in their summer league and likely be on their training camp roster, president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson said…

He has become one of China’s best players and the Mavericks are hopeful he can grow into a solid NBA contributor. The fact that he fits in with the team’s youth movement helps, too.

There would be other benefits to having him on the roster.

Tapping into the huge Chinese market has been a focus of the NBA for several years. Signing a player born in China would be a tremendous boost for the Mavericks’ global cache. And it would give them an entryway into a social media market that has exploded.

The signing cannot happen until July 1. Nelson went on to say Ding could be a candidate for the new two-way contracts allowed in the NBA next year so he could get seasoning in the D-League and still get time with the big club.

Ding started for the Chinese national team against the USA in the Rio Olympics and was 1-of-6 for four points, and over the course of the Rio games averaged 4.4 points per game on 31 percent shooting. Still, this seems like a good low-risk move. Sign him, bring him in for Summer League and see there how he stacks up — and if you want something more. Maybe, maybe not, but it’s worth a look.

 

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

John Wall had his heroic moment, draining a deep three — so deep his defender Avery Bradley was outside the arc and Wall still got the shot off cleanly — that would prove to be the game-winner and force a Game 7.

But the Celtics had one more chance with 3.5 seconds left — and the timekeeper seems to have robbed them of a second, something the officials missed.

After Wall’s make the Celtics called a timeout to advance the ball and allow Brad Stevens to draw up a sideline out-of-bounds play. He put together a good one. Most fans eyes were drawn to Isaiah Thomas far in the backcourt, starting a run full speed into the front court and getting an Avery Bradley screen, but the action the Celtics wanted to work was under the basket. Boston’s Jae Crowder ran along the baseline toward inbounder Al Horford and got a screen from Kelly Olynyk, which the Wizards switched (late in games like this all teams switch virtually every pick). That left Kelly Oubre on Olynyk, a size and strength advantage for Boston. Horford tried to inbound the ball deep to Olynyk, who was trying to seal off his man Oubre, so Oubre fouled him. It was the Wizards foul to give (it did not put Boston in the penalty).

But watch the video of that play — the official calls the foul with what looks to me like 2.7 seconds left, but the clock runs another full second before it stops.

There is going to be some time run off, it’s human error, but a full second?

What’s odd is the officials did not confer, check with replay officials, or do anything to make sure the time was right. That left Boston just 1.7 seconds to get off their own game-winning attempt. A deep Thomas three missed. Ballgame.

Would that extra second have made a difference? We’ll never know, but it looks to me like Boston should have had a chance to let something better develop.

We will see what the league’s two-minute report on officiating says.

By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2017, 12:32 AM EDT

John Wall wanted these playoffs to be a statement, both that the Wizards should be seen as one of the elite teams in the East, and that he has been an All-NBA level player.

Then he had a miserable first half Friday, with 3 points on 1-of-9 shooting.

But what a second half he had to make up for it. Wall scored 13 in the third then another 10 in the fourth, including the game winner, to get the Wizards the victory and force a Game 7 Monday in Boston.

Wall looked every bit the team leader he wants to be in Game 6, now can he do it again on the road in Game 7?

By Kurt HelinMay 12, 2017, 11:03 PM EDT

John Wall has wanted these playoffs to bring him and the Wizards more respect. They want to be seen as one of the best teams in the East.

He took a step that direction Friday night, knocking down a game-winning three to give Washington a 92-91 win over the Celtics and force a Game 7 Monday night back in Boston.

The Celtics were up two with 7.7 left after Al Horford summoned the ghost of Tim Duncan and hit a 16-foot bank shot from the wing (you can debate amongst yourselves whether he meant to bank it).  Wall had sprinted out high to get the inbound pass, took a couple of dribbles to size up Avery Bradley, then took the three from about three feet behind the line. He drained it.

Washington won after an Isaiah Thomas miss at the other end.

After the game, he fired back at the Celtics, who wore all black to the game to suggest it was the funeral of the Wizards season.

“Don’t come to my city wearing all black talking about it’s a funeral,” Wall said in a televised interview from the court after the game. “We’ve worked too hard for this. All we asked for was a Game 7, 50/50.”

It had been a sloppy, inefficient, gritty game that in a lot of ways favored the Celtics, but it was Wall and the Wizards who got the win.  It was also a close and entertaining game in a series — and a playoff round — that has seen more than its share of blowouts.

Bradley Beal had 33 and for much of the game saved the Wizards. John Wall finished with 26 points and eight assists but was off for the first three quarters (he started 1-of-9 and shot 6-of-20 until the fourth), Marcin Gortat had four points and 13 rebounds while spending much of the game in foul trouble, while Otto Porter was scoreless in 36 minutes.

It was also a game all about the starters as neither bench did much  — Washington got 13 from its (led by Ian Mahinmi with six points) while Boston only got five points from non-starters.

Associated Press
Associated PressMay 12, 2017, 10:09 PM EDT

CHICAGO (AP) — De'Aaron Fox considers himself highly competitive and doesn’t shy away from matching skills with anyone.

Still, there’s one player he knows he can’t beat: his mother.

Lorraine Harris-Fox played at Arkansas-Little Rock in the 1980s and holds the school record for highest free-throw percentage at .928.

“She knows what she’s talking about,” De’Aaron Fox said Friday at the NBA Combine. “The one thing she stays on me is free-throw shooting. If there’s anything she criticizes me about, it’s shooting free throws.”

Fox, a point guard who played one year at Kentucky, is considered a top-five pick in next month’s NBA draft. Most of the projected top picks decided not to attend the Combine – even to take physicals and meet with representatives from individual team – but Fox wouldn’t have missed it.

“I just wanted to be here,” he said. “I watched the combine so many years growing up. Not necessarily playing or doing drills – I knew I didn’t have to and it wouldn’t help me – but just being here and getting to know the teams could change some minds.”

Fox had a simple message for the eight teams he met with: He’s the best point guard in the draft – even though Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball, projected top-two picks, play the same position.

“I feel like I’m the best,” Fox said. “If they’re drafted above me, I’m cool with it. You have to play basketball at the end of the day.”

Fox isn’t just talking smack. He has a performance from this year NCAA Tournament to back up his statement.

Kentucky played UCLA and Ball in the Sweet 16 and the 6-foot-3 Fox had a breakout performance with a career-high 39 points (on 13-for-20 shooting), four assists, three rebounds and one turnover in an 86-75 win. Ball, who is 6-6, finished with 10 points on 4-for-10 shooting.

Even Ball’s outspoken father, LaVar, couldn’t find a way to sugarcoat that matchup. Besides, the elder Ball did his talking before the game.

“He’s the consensus No. 1 pick, he could be the No. 1 pick,” Fox said of Ball. “I’m just extremely competitive. That’s what I tell everybody. It didn’t matter if it was him or one of the other top picks. I’m competitive and I came out hot.

“We all know what was said and that just gave not just me but the entire team fuel.”

Although the order of teams picking in the draft won’t be determined until the lottery next week, Fox didn’t hesitate to address how he might fit in with a few teams that figure to be selecting high.

He met with the Philadelphia 76ers and told the team’s brass he’d be a perfect complement to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, two recent high picks.

“They wanted to see how I fit in with Ben and Joel,” Fox said. “I liked it. They have a lot of pieces and a point guard, they really haven’t had a point guard in a few years, so that could be the missing piece to what they need.”

He met with the Los Angeles Lakers – a group that included Hall of Famer Magic Johnson – and was impressed they asked about having a killer instinct.

“That’s me,” Fox said. “I’ve always been humble, but on the court it’s an entirely different person and Magic was saying that’s how he is. I liked to work with someone who was a great point guard like Magic.

“Magic, he was a great leader, just the way he carried himself. When he was on the court, he made everybody better. When he’s in a room, he lights up a room. That’s someone I feel like would be great to be a mentor to myself.”

Teams picking high long favored big men, but there’s little doubt that both Fox and Ball will be selected early.

Kennedy Meeks, a 6-10 senior who helped North Carolina win the national championship, was asked if big men were now overlooked with the emphasis on small ball in the NBA.

“Maybe a little bit, but I think you just go out there and showcase your talent,” he said. “You don’t worry about the politics, you don’t worry about the critics and all that. Everything will take care of itself. You can see with guys like Marc Gasol, Pau Gasol, Zach Randolph, Jared Sullinger. Those guys are definitely successful in the NBA.”