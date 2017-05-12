AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Udonis Haslem to Ray Allen-lamenting Celtics: ‘You got your ass whooped with Ray, and we got Ray and we whupped your ass again’

By Dan FeldmanMay 12, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and other former Celtics went on TV to talk about how sensitive they still are about how Ray Allen left the Celtics for the Heat in 2012.

Allen’s former Miami teammate, Udonis Haslem, stuck up for him.

Haslem on The Joe Rose Show on WQAM, as transcribed by Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel:

“It’s not like the year before with Ray they beat us,” Haslem said of the Heat defeating Allen, Garnett and Pierce in the 2012 Eastern Conference finals. “Put it this way, it wasn’t the similar situation to maybe Kevin Durant going to the team that beat him. It was, you got your ass whooped with Ray, and we got Ray and we whupped your ass again.”

“I mean, they got to let that go,” Haslem said. “I think when you get to a point where you’re a free agent, you have the opportunity to make the best decision for you. Quality of life: Boston, Miami? Ahh, you guys can figure that one out.

“You’ll never hear me say anything bad about Ray. Even if he was to leave the Heat and go play for San Antonio, I would still have the same, as much respect for Ray. And if we had to play then the next year, it wouldn’t change the way I feel about Ray as a person. And I’m the ultimate competitor. Like, I keep a bad taste in my mouth, I keep a chip on my shoulder. You can’t be mad at Ray. Ray’s not that guy.”

I don’t see how this differs from Kevin Durant. Both Durant and Allen signed with the team that eliminated them from the playoffs then achieved success with their new team.

But Haslem is right about one thing: “They got to let that go.”

Rockets GM Daryl Morey defends James Harden: “I know everyone’s disappointed, but he’s number one.

By Kurt HelinMay 12, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT

James Harden was unquestionably terrible in Game 6 for the Rockets. He shot 2-of-11, had 7 assists to 6 turnovers, was -28 on the night, and made just terrible decision after terrible decision.

It’s the kind of night that would send a guy to the strip club to try to forget everything. Which shouldn’t be that big a deal but is bad optics.

Friday at a press conference, GM Daryl Morey defended his MVP candidate, here’s the video with the money quote below.

“We’re not where we are, Game 5, people are down on him at the end of the game, well we’re down 10 without James. You know, yesterday, the guy hardest on James was James. Coach and I saw him briefly after, we wanted to give him some space, and we’re gonna meet with him longer shortly. But, you can imagine, all the blood, sweat, and tears he puts in…

“I know everyone’s disappointed, but he’s number one.”

This is what Morey and D’Antoni should do, defend their guy.

And they are not wrong. We give too much weight mentally to the most recent thing we’ve seen — like a judge on “Chopped” being swayed by the desert round. It’s called recency bias. Harden played his best basketball over the course of this season, lifted his team higher than anyone expected, now what the Rockets need to do is build on that and be able to execute it better in the postseason.

Next season the Rockets will sneak up on nobody, it will be a challenge just to tread water. Mike D’Antoni said the next step was to get better defensively (they were about the middle of the pack, 18th, in the NBA defensively this season), which is spot on. That means adding a defender or two to the roster.

But after watching how flat the team was in Game 6, do they also need a veteran leader who would not tolerate that kind of performance, someone who would hold player to a higher standard? Or do they just need more guys with the Patrick Beverley mindset?

James Harden parties night of Rockets’ elimination. So? (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 12, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

James Harden stunk in the Rockets’ season-ending loss to the Spurs last night: 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting, six turnovers and six fouls. Houston got outscored by 28 points in his 37 minutes.

But he didn’t hole up at home to dwell on the loss.

TMZ:

he partied ALL NIGHT LONG while fans in Houston chanted at him, “MVP!”

TMZ Sports obtained footage of Harden at Set in Houston where he turned up in the VIP section while Travis Scott performed.

Multiple witnesses say Harden went to Dreams strip club later on in the nigh

This will only fuel rumors about Harden partying too much and increase talk that a championship organization would never – oh, right.

Harden’s season is over. He has months to relax and work out and relax and work out and… His record of improvement suggests he knows how to balance his time. If he wants to begin his offseason with a night out on the town, more power to him.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 12, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT

NBA teams have descended upon Chicago for the pre-draft combine. They’ll work out players, test them medically and interview them – apparently including weird questions.

Kansas guard Frank Mason, a second-round prospect, revealed one of those strange queries.

Chris Lilly of WIBW-TV:

Teams want to believe they’re gaining some deep psychological understanding of a player, as if future stars and busts have neatly grouped views on death. They want to believe they’re seeing how a player thinks on his feet, as if there’s a correlation between reaction time while sitting at a desk and articulating a thought and reaction time while in the midst of a game.

And it might work.

It also might fool teams into a poor choice.