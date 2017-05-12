Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Spurs-Rockets featured historically wild swings

By Dan FeldmanMay 12, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on Game 1 against the Rockets:

What do I know? We just lost by 50. What are you asking me questions for anyway? Ask somebody that knows something, who can fix this.

After another blowout loss in Game 4, Popovich again addressed reviewing Game 1 film:

You would’ve traded all the players and fired me by the end of the game. It was that bad.

Good thing San Antonio stuck with this coaching staff and roster.

The Spurs opened their second-round series against Houston with a 27-point loss and ended it with a 39-point win. Between, San Antonio won by 25 and lost by 21.

The six-game series should go down as one of the wildest in NBA history – the Rockets’ seemingly pace-defining Game 1 win, the Spurs’ blowout Game 6 victory without Kawhi Leonard in Houston and the big back-and-forths between.

The only other series in NBA history where each team won by 20 twice was Pacers-Celtics in the 2005 first round. Indiana won by 27 and 23 and won the series while still allowing Orlando to win by 20 and 31.

But that series lasted seven games. San Antonio and Houston packed all its action into just six.

The 66-point difference between the Spurs’ best result (+39 in Game 6) and worst result (-27 in Game 1) was tied for the biggest swing ever in a series. The Cavaliers beat the Wizards by 30 and lost by 36 in the 2008 first round, and the Lakers beat the Nuggets by 44 and lost by 22 in the 1985 conference finals.

Here are the biggest swings between any games in a series, from the perspective of the series victor:

image

Aside from each team’s lopsided victory, every other Cleveland-Washington game in 2008 was decided by single digits. Denver lost every game to the Lakers in 1985 beyond its Game 2 rout.

San Antonio and Houston kept trading haymakers, the Spurs winning Game 2 by 25 and the Rockets winning Game 4 by 21.

Here are the biggest differences between a team’s second-biggest win and second-biggest loss in a series, again from the perspective of the series victor:

image

San Antonio-Houston had only one great game, the Spurs’ overtime win in Game 5. So, this probably wasn’t a great series or even a particularly memorable one (especially if San Antonio gets smashed by the Warriors in the next round).

But Spurs-Rockets sure was extreme, and it should be appreciated for that.

Will Wizards turn around Celtics series at home?

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 12, 2017, 10:15 AM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas‘ Boston Celtics and John Wall‘s Washington Wizards have built something of a rivalry this season, going back and forth, trading wins on the court and barbs off it, from the “Funeral Game” in January to the lost tooth and ejection of their current playoff series.

One thing every matchup had in common so far as Washington prepares to host Boston in Game 6 on Friday night? The home team wins.

Always.

9 for 9.

So the Celtics, leading their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal 3-2, might be feeling pretty good about where things stand at the moment. Because even if they can’t close things out Friday, they’ll get to host Game 7 on Monday, an advantage they earned by finishing with the No. 1 seed.

Hey, Bradley Beal, why does the host come out on top every time?

“I wish I knew,” was the shooting guard’s reply.

A similar question was put to Wizards coach Scott Brooks on Thursday, when his team opted to skip a full practice and instead have a light shootaround.

“That’s been analyzed and studied since the game was invented. (With) the home court, you always have a comfort level,” Brooks said. “It just happens. I don’t really know the real reason. I’ve been thinking about it for many, many years.”

Even though his team is averaging about 30 more points in Boston than in Washington during this series, Celtics coach Brad Stevens insisted that the venue isn’t the most important factor in a game’s outcome.

“It’s more about how you play,” he said.

Brooks, though, said that playing at home is different.

“Even as a player, I always felt better. Just comfortable. Your crowd’s great. They’re backing you up. You’ve played in front of the crowd. You’ve played into the baskets 41 times during the regular season, so the rims, the court, everything’s familiar,” he said. “That being said, we’ve still got to play well. We’ve got to play with great effort. We’ve got to be locked in, focused.”

Brooks acknowledged that was not the case in Boston’s 123-101 victory in Game 5 on Wednesday, especially at the defensive end.

In the first quarter, the Celtics led the Wizards 15-0 in transition points, a surprising statistic given just how good Wall is at orchestrating that part of the game.

“If you miss a shot, you miss a shot,” Brooks said. “You’ve got to get back and not compound that miss with a defensive lapse.”

Still, he chose to accentuate the positive.

“We did not lose the series,” Brooks noted. “We lost the game.”

Celtics at Wizards, Celtics lead series 3-2. Game 6, 8 p.m., ESPN.

NEED TO KNOW: This series has been filled with one big run after another. Four of the five games featured a stretch of 16-0 or greater, including a 26-point burst by Washington in Game 4, and a 16-point stretch for the Celtics in Game 5. Joked Brooks on Thursday: “I’ll take a 25-point run. That’d be nice.”

KEEP AN EYE ON: Beal, Otto Porter Jr. The Wizards 3-point shooting has been a problem in the playoffs, with the team down at 32 percent through 11 playoff games after hitting 37 percent during the regular season. Beal (from 40 percent in the regular season to 28 in the playoffs) and Porter (from 43 to 31), in particular, have been off, and they’re supposed to be Washington’s most productive from beyond the arc. “When you’re as good as Brad,” Brooks said, “there’s going to be extra attention on you. You’ve got to give the defense some credit.”

INJURY UPDATE: Celtics G Avery Bradley, who’s been dealing with hip issues during the series, sure seemed OK while scoring 29 points in Game 5 , including 25 in the first half on 10-of-13 shooting. “All indications are that he felt good after yesterday’s game,” Stevens said.

PRESSURE IS ON: The Wizards, of course. Not only are they facing elimination, but even if they win Game 6, they know that they are 0-5 in Boston, the site of Game 7 if there is one, since the start of this season.

 

Video Breakdown: What went wrong for James Harden in Game 6 against the Spurs?

By Dane CarbaughMay 12, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

James Harden might be your choice for NBA MVP this season, but Thursday’s Game 6 performance against the San Antonio Spurs had little value.

The Houston Rockets star scored just 10 points in the elimination game, adding seven assists but turning the ball over six times. Harden was 2-of-9 from 3-point range and did not look himself, particularly in the first half.

Harden’s early turnovers were most perplexing, at times it seemed that he wasn’t really paying attention, or that his effort wasn’t being focused into strong, crisp moves.

He looked weird.

After some video review, two things really stuck out to me. First, that Harden made a lot of unforced errors on offense. Yes, Jonathon Simmons did an excellent job replacing Kawhi Leonard, who sat out Game 6 with an ankle injury but is expected to play in Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors.

But many of Harden’s turnovers came in odd ways. At least two were because either he or his teammate were not looking at each other. Others were half-hearted attempts. Even more were just poor decisions.

On offense, the Spurs kept Harden from getting to the free-throw line and from shooting the lights out from deep. That was a whole can of worms that needed to be popped open, so I did so in video breakdown form.

You can get the whole scoop by watching the full video breakdown above.

John Calipari agrees with Kevin Durant: NBA Draft Combine not for top players

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 12, 2017, 8:32 AM EDT

John Calipari has Kevin Durant‘s back.

Durant said his advice to top players is to skip the NBA Draft Combine, which is going on this week. Durant does not remember his own trip to the combine fondly, when he failed to bench press 185 pounds even once and was not impressive on agility tests. Obviously, those tests were not exactly accurate predictors of Durant’s career.

Kentucky coach John Calipari agreed, as he told ESPN.

“He may be right,” Calipari said during Day 1 of the NBA draft combine Thursday. “For the guys, if you think there’s anything here that would hurt you, don’t come. If there’s anything here that would help you, come. If you have to play to help yourself, come. If it doesn’t help you [to] play, then don’t play. This is for these kids. My job is to protect my guys. The job of these NBA teams is to get as much information as they can to make a great pick. So they would like to see every one of them play 5-on-5. Do all the [drills]. It’s not the way it is for [all] these kids.”

Durant and Calipari are right. If you’re Markelle Fultz or Lonzo Ball or Jayson Tatum this year and are lock top five picks, what do you gain showing up to the combine? There is only risk and no reward, which is why agents wisely tell them to stay away. The combine has real value for guys down the board, but the rules are different for the guys already going to go high in the draft. These youth are not yet NBA employees, they can’t be forced to come. So why do it?

Calipari’s Kentucky team likely has two Top 10 picks in the upcoming draft, De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. In NBC’s mock draft we had Fox going fifth to Orlando and Monk seventh to the Knicks.

 

 

 

Report: Could Milos Teodosic come to Sacramento Kings next season?

By Kurt HelinMay 12, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

You likely remember Milos Teodosic as the point guard for the Serbian team at the Rio Olympics, the guy who torched Kyrie Irving for 18 points and six assists in group play. The guy who led Serbia to Silver (but was overwhelmed by the USA athleticism in the gold medal game (where the USA admitted they game planned for him). Mike Krzyzewski called Teodosic “one of the all-time great players internationally.” He’s the best point guard not in the NBA.

Except that last sentence likely changes this summer.

Teodosic is a free agent and is expected to make a run to the NBA. The question is where he lands, and Sacramento could be a spot according to trusted international hoops writer David Pick.

Makes sense. There will be other suitors, but this could certainly happen.

The second big question is how big a contract, and for how long? It likely is backup money, and not too many years. Teodosic is a good offensive player — smart passer and he can shoot the three. He is good in transition and is a floor general. However, he is a complete defensive liability. That will limit how much he can be used.

Watching him at the Olympics, I thought he’d be a great first guard off the bench kind of guy. That begs the question does he want that role in the NBA, or to stay in Europe where he is elite (playing for CSKA Moscow)? How much money does he think he’ll get over here?

I expect he’ll give the NBA a shot, but it may not be what he expected.