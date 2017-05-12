Report: Kawhi Leonard will play in Game 1 vs. Warriors Sunday

By Kurt HelinMay 12, 2017, 1:24 AM EDT

This is about as big a shock as President Donald Trump not liking Stephen Colbert

Kawhi Leonard will be good to go for Game 1 against the Warriors Sunday in Oakland. ESPN got the story officially.

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard will face the Golden State Warriors Sunday in the opener of the Western Conference finals, according to ESPN’s Michael C. Wright.

Leonard, who injured his left ankle on Tuesday, could have played in Thursday night’s semifinals-clinching 114-75 win over the Houston Rockets if needed, but the Spurs decided they’d rather have him healthy for Sunday, Wright reported.

Sitting Leonard in Game 6 was a gamble by Popovich and he won big — San Antonio got the win without Leonard and that means four days off and treatment on the ankle before Game 1.

The Spurs are going to need Leonard to be healthy and MVP-level brilliant to have a shot against the Warriors next round.

Combine still has value even if top NBA prospects skip it

Associated PressMay 12, 2017, 12:45 AM EDT

CHICAGO (AP) Creighton forward Justin Patton has been fielding all kinds of questions at the NBA draft combine.

For example, does he slow down or speed up at a yellow light? The Minnesota Timberwolves wanted to know.

“I said, `It depends on where I’m going,”‘ he said.

That’s a big unknown for a 7-footer who went from having one Division I scholarship offer to turning pro after his redshirt freshman season. He’s projected as a middle or late first-round pick, and the combine sure is a big deal for him as he tries to boost his draft stock.

It just doesn’t have quite the shine it did in the past, with the stars skipping it altogether, participating on a limited basis or showing up only to interview with teams.

Eight-time All-Star and 2014 MVP Kevin Durant even told ESPN on Wednesday that the top prospects should take a pass on the combine. He recalled a rough experience in 2007 when he was 19 and turning pro after one year at Texas.

Durant remembered strength coaches laughing when he couldn’t bench press 185 pounds. He didn’t do great in the vertical leap or sprint even though he was known for his superior athleticism. Durant told ESPN all he wanted to do was pick up a basketball and show his skills on the court.

If the combine hurt his stock, it didn’t drop too far. Durant was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics with the No. 2 pick after Portland took Greg Oden and went on to become one of his generation’s best players.

But the combine isn’t quite the star-studded showcase it used to be. Likely lottery picks Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum and Malik Monk are not attending.

“The league has done everything it can to try promote all the players to be here, but the agents have control over the player,” said John Paxson, the Chicago Bulls’ executive vice president of basketball operations. “As long as that’s the situation, they can dictate what the player does or doesn’t do in these settings.”

Top players need to weigh the risks and rewards, of course. And along those lines, Kentucky coach John Calipari believes Durant has a point.

“If you think there’s anything here that would hurt you, don’t come,” he said. “If you think there’s anything here that would help you, come. If you have to play to help yourself, come. If it doesn’t help you – playing- then don’t play. This is for these kids. My job is to protect my guys. The job of these NBA teams is to get as much information as they can to make a great pick. They would like to see every one of them play five-on-five, do all the (drills). It’s not the way it is for these kids.”

Calipari said he has never advised a player to skip the event. But he has told them not to play, for example, if they have nothing to gain.

Paxson said he can understand top prospects skipping certain aspects of the combine. But he doesn’t understand missing it entirely.

“To not go through medical and some of the athletic testing, you don’t have that in football,” he said.

Even so, there still is value in the combine even if the top prospects are skipping it. Teams get to see players in an intense setting that can’t necessarily be replicated in workouts at their practice facilities. They’re getting face time with prospects. And players looking to move up in the draft or into it are getting a showcase.

“I know that the league does a good job of evaluating (the combine),” Paxson said. “Every time we have a combine, they look at ways to improve it. They want it to be a valuable tool for us as well.”

North Carolina’s Justin Jackson isn’t playing. But he’s getting a chance to convey just who he is, to make connections and show just how important basketball is to him. He ranks it right behind his faith and family.

“I’m able to show myself, show who I really am and kind of start building relationships around the league,” he said. “You walk into the lobby and you have no idea who might be in there.”

UCLA’s TJ Leaf felt he had some things to prove through the tests. And some teams had a big question for him – a $495 question. Would he buy Ball’s basketball shoes?

“I’m not going to be buying one,” he said. “If Lonzo would send me one, I’d definitely try it on and I’d wear it a little bit. But I’m not gonna be buying one.”

Clippers release tribute video to Paul Pierce narrated by Kendrick Lamar (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 11, 2017, 11:45 PM EDT

Paul Pierce has likely played his final NBA game. The Los Angeles Clippers veteran has said as much, and now it’s off to see what retirement has in store for the 39-year-old Pierce.

Although he spent the bulk of his time as a member of the Boston Celtics, Pierce is originally from Inglewood, Calif. On Thursday, the Clippers released a video narrated by Kendrick Lamar that is pretty dang cool.

Paul pierce obviously means a lot to the city of LA, and the city of LA means a lot to Pierce.

Long Live The Truth.

Without Kawhi Leonard, Spurs blast James Harden and the Rockets in Game 6

By Dane CarbaughMay 11, 2017, 10:42 PM EDT

I don’t know what’s wrong with the Houston Rockets, but it’s probably not good.

The San Antonio Spurs demolished Houston in Game 6 on Thursday, 114-75, all without Kawhi Leonard, who sat out with an ankle injury. LaMarcus Aldridge finally looked alive, scoring 34 points to go along with 12 rebounds. James Harden, a game removed from notching a triple-double, had just 10 points while adding seven assists and a whopping six turnovers.

Houston looked lacking all game, with a real separation occurring in the second quarter. The Rockets scored just 18 points in the second period, unable to score from 3-point range.

In fact, the Rockets made just 13 of the 40 3-pointers they took, a stark contrast to their 22-of-50 explosion from Game 1.

Perhaps most perplexing was Harden’s effort, who at times seemed active but unable to judge timing and distance on his drives and passes. The Rockets star led the game in turnovers — he had just one less than San Antonio had as a team — and many of them came on odd decisions and ill-timed passes.

Harden’s example seemed to lead the way for the Rockets, who in a line failed to produce an active offensive night. Trevor Ariza led the way in scoring for Houston with 20 points, and Patrick Beverley, Eric Gordon, and Ryan Anderson were all held to single-digit scoring totals.

Getting the nod in place for Leonard for San Antonio was Jonathon Simmons, who scored 18 points in his first-ever NBA playoff start. Simmons dropped 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting, adding four assists. Dejounte Murray was a standout off the bench with 11 points for the Spurs.

The game was never really close, and the way Houston ended their season had to be disappointing for Rockets fans considering how incredible they were to watch over the course of the year. The Spurs, meanwhile, appear to be the Spurs.

San Antonio heads to yet another Western Conference Finals — this time to take on the Golden State Warriors — in the most Spurs way possible, beating an MVP candidate by 39 points without their best player on the floor.

Meanwhile, Houston will have to regroup and figure out why their world class offense stalled against a team without Leonard even on the floor.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals is on Sunday in Oakland.

Here’s Ben Simmons dunking all over the Sixers’ practice facility (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 11, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

Were you wondering how Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons was doing after his foot injury?

Well wonder no more.

An Instagram post Simmons put up on Thursday showed the 2016 No. 1 overall pick dunking while going through a workout at Philly’s training facility.

Feeling great #PHILLY💪🏼 #tease #youcanttravelifthereisnoref

This is excellent news.