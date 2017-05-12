PRO BASKETBALL TALKPBT Select Team

Phil Jackson reached out to Carmelo Anthony in wake of personal issues, still wants to trade him

By Kurt HelinMay 12, 2017, 9:18 PM EDT

Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony‘s relationship would not be described as tight.

Still, as Anthony is going through some personal issues lately, Jackson said he reached out and offered his support to the star forward. Via the New York Daily News:

“Some personal things came out in the paper that was difficult,” Jackson said. “Wanted him to know we’re supportive of him.’’

That doesn’t change that Jackson wants to trade Anthony, as he said before.

“(Carmelo) has a no-trade clause,” Jackson said. “I think I expressed what I felt. I can’t express it any better. I thought it was well-said even if a lot of you didn’t feel that way. We’d like him to have success, but the opportunity is narrowing. We’d just like for him to have success somewhere. We’re not going to be there. Hopefully we’ll maybe be a playoff team next year. It would tough to consider us possible champions.”

Anthony likely would waive his no trade clause for the right deal.

But he’s not going to waive it completely and be good with going anywhere, Jackson’s agent and Anthony need to work together to find a new home for him.

 

De’Aaron Fox tells teams at NBA Combine he’s the best point guard in draft

Associated Press
Associated PressMay 12, 2017, 10:09 PM EDT

CHICAGO (AP) — De'Aaron Fox considers himself highly competitive and doesn’t shy away from matching skills with anyone.

Still, there’s one player he knows he can’t beat: his mother.

Lorraine Harris-Fox played at Arkansas-Little Rock in the 1980s and holds the school record for highest free-throw percentage at .928.

“She knows what she’s talking about,” De’Aaron Fox said Friday at the NBA Combine. “The one thing she stays on me is free-throw shooting. If there’s anything she criticizes me about, it’s shooting free throws.”

Fox, a point guard who played one year at Kentucky, is considered a top-five pick in next month’s NBA draft. Most of the projected top picks decided not to attend the Combine – even to take physicals and meet with representatives from individual team – but Fox wouldn’t have missed it.

“I just wanted to be here,” he said. “I watched the combine so many years growing up. Not necessarily playing or doing drills – I knew I didn’t have to and it wouldn’t help me – but just being here and getting to know the teams could change some minds.”

Fox had a simple message for the eight teams he met with: He’s the best point guard in the draft – even though Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball, projected top-two picks, play the same position.

“I feel like I’m the best,” Fox said. “If they’re drafted above me, I’m cool with it. You have to play basketball at the end of the day.”

Fox isn’t just talking smack. He has a performance from this year NCAA Tournament to back up his statement.

Kentucky played UCLA and Ball in the Sweet 16 and the 6-foot-3 Fox had a breakout performance with a career-high 39 points (on 13-for-20 shooting), four assists, three rebounds and one turnover in an 86-75 win. Ball, who is 6-6, finished with 10 points on 4-for-10 shooting.

Even Ball’s outspoken father, LaVar, couldn’t find a way to sugarcoat that matchup. Besides, the elder Ball did his talking before the game.

“He’s the consensus No. 1 pick, he could be the No. 1 pick,” Fox said of Ball. “I’m just extremely competitive. That’s what I tell everybody. It didn’t matter if it was him or one of the other top picks. I’m competitive and I came out hot.

“We all know what was said and that just gave not just me but the entire team fuel.”

Although the order of teams picking in the draft won’t be determined until the lottery next week, Fox didn’t hesitate to address how he might fit in with a few teams that figure to be selecting high.

He met with the Philadelphia 76ers and told the team’s brass he’d be a perfect complement to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, two recent high picks.

“They wanted to see how I fit in with Ben and Joel,” Fox said. “I liked it. They have a lot of pieces and a point guard, they really haven’t had a point guard in a few years, so that could be the missing piece to what they need.”

He met with the Los Angeles Lakers – a group that included Hall of Famer Magic Johnson – and was impressed they asked about having a killer instinct.

“That’s me,” Fox said. “I’ve always been humble, but on the court it’s an entirely different person and Magic was saying that’s how he is. I liked to work with someone who was a great point guard like Magic.

“Magic, he was a great leader, just the way he carried himself. When he was on the court, he made everybody better. When he’s in a room, he lights up a room. That’s someone I feel like would be great to be a mentor to myself.”

Teams picking high long favored big men, but there’s little doubt that both Fox and Ball will be selected early.

Kennedy Meeks, a 6-10 senior who helped North Carolina win the national championship, was asked if big men were now overlooked with the emphasis on small ball in the NBA.

“Maybe a little bit, but I think you just go out there and showcase your talent,” he said. “You don’t worry about the politics, you don’t worry about the critics and all that. Everything will take care of itself. You can see with guys like Marc Gasol, Pau Gasol, Zach Randolph, Jared Sullinger. Those guys are definitely successful in the NBA.”

Celtics arrive for Game 6 in all black to mock Wizards

By Kurt HelinMay 12, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT

Back in February, the Washington Wizards showed up wearing all black for the “funeral” game against the Celtics.

Up 3-2 in their second round series with the chance to close out the Wizards on their home floor, the Celtics returned the favor.

Well played Boston.

Of course, the question is will it be well played once both teams are on the court — the road team has struggled to score. Will Boston find a groove or will be watching a Game 7 Monday?

Boston is clearly ready for it to be over.

No Love lost: Cavaliers’ star accepts reduced rule as champs roll

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 12, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love doesn’t mind being a third wheel or a fourth or even a fifth.

His scoring average has dipped and he’s taking fewer shots. And he’s OK with that. He has not been a major part of Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue’s plans in the playoffs so far. And he’s not complaining about that, either.

In short, Love isn’t demanding more, well, love.

“I told him (Lue), `We’re 8-0. I don’t mind it,”‘ he said Thursday following practice. “If I get five or six shots, if I get 15 shots, it doesn’t matter to me, as long as we win. I’ve been in this position before. We’re having success so I’m happy. Feel good.”

As the Cavaliers wait for the winner of the Boston-Washington series as their opponent in the Eastern Conference finals, Love’s reduced role in his third postseason for Cleveland has become a topic for discussion.

And while the All-Star forward has found himself at the center of previous controversies during his time with the Cavs, there are no hidden meanings or subliminal messages at work this time.

Love was once something of an outsider in Cleveland, but those days are long gone and he’s now a pivotal part of everything for the defending champions, who are undefeated through two rounds.

But don’t be fooled by his statistical slide to this point of the playoffs. That could soon change as well.

When the Cavs resume their march toward a possible second title next week, Lue hinted that Love, who has even sat out the entire fourth quarter in two victories, could be a bigger factor.

“Some of it’s my fault because we haven’t really featured him a lot because of the matchups we had on other teams,” Lue said. “He has been great. His whole mindset is winning and that’s what it’s all about in the playoffs. In this next series, we have some matchups he can definitely take advantage of and it’s on me to make sure we do that.”

During Cleveland’s sweep of Toronto, Love averaged just 12 points – he averaged 19 during the regular season – and he scored just 5 in Game 4 on 2-of-7 shooting.

One of the reasons for Love’s drop-off against Toronto is that he was often guarded by Serge Ibaka, a defensive specialist acquired in part to take away one of Cleveland’s most potent weapons. Also, with the way LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are playing, the Cavs didn’t need as much from Love.

Their “Big 3” has been reduced to a “Terrific 2” but things could be much different in the conference final, where matchups could dictate more minutes for Love.

Love’s ability to post up and pop outside for 3-pointers makes him challenging to cover. Lue knows there may be a chance to get the 6-foot-10 big man more involved.

“The playoffs is a game of matchups,” he said. “That’s why Toronto went out and got Ibaka, to try and slow Kevin down. Maybe we didn’t feature Kevin enough against Toronto, maybe we showed `em too much respect and that’s on me. But next round I’ve got to do a better job of really getting Kevin involved and really establishing Kevin.”

Love’s willingness to accept a lesser role in the postseason is not only a sign of his comfort in Cleveland, but also his willingness to put the team first.

“It’s just growth,” Lue said. “Growth for Kevin, growth for this team and it’s all about winning. When you come here it’s all about one thing, and that’s just trying to win a championship. However you gotta do it, you gotta do it. And it’s about sacrifice. Scoring the basketball is not the most important thing, it’s the small things that Kevin’s been doing that goes uncharted.”

Love’s defense, so often questioned in the past, has been solid and he remains a force on the boards. And, at some point in this postseason, the Cavs may need him to have a 20- or 30-plus-point game.

Cleveland’s halfway to the 16 wins for another title. If eight more follow, Love will likely have a hand in them.

“He hasn’t gotten a lot of touches,” Lue said. “That’s on me to get him more involved. What we had going offensively was working, and we had to stay with it to get to 8-0, where we’re at right now. And he understands that and next series will be totally different.”

 

Nene says he will not need surgery, hopes to come back to Rockets next season

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 12, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

Houston will be getting the band back together next year — pretty much every rotation player there is already under contract for next season. James Harden, Ryan Anderson, Patrick Beverley, Eric Gordon, and on down the list will be back.

Nene could be the exception.

He is a free agent. He also missed the end of the series against San Antonio with a groin injury, and the Rockets missed him more than expected. That said, with the emergence of Clint Capella, will the Rockets want to bring Nene back? At what price? Will another team step in with a better offer?

For his part, Nene told Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle he will not need surgery and wants to return next season.

“It’s great. Very positive,” Nene said. “We thought I was supposed to have (surgery.) I don’t need (surgery). If I have to do (surgery), it could be like four months, six months. Now I just have to do therapy for six weeks, eight weeks max….

“Of course I expect (to be back),” Nene said. “That’ll depend on me. I did my job. I just leave it for the coaches, the general manager, my agent. Of course, I’d like to be back. This place, was a blessing for me. They brought me back. They brought the real Nene back. When you’re happy. When you feel good. When you’re engaged, people know you’re work, of course you want to be back.

“I’ve been through a lot of situations. Here, I got young. I got healthy. And I got happy. Of course, I want to be back.”

Good for Nene he doesn’t need surgery. And that likely makes more teams interested in him this summer.
After their playoff loss, the Rockets have some decisions to make about what they want and need to this roster to take the next step. Nene’s cap space could be used for someone else. But as it showed against San Antonio, he also has real value to Houston.
It will all come down to the market and cost. Nene likely signs with some team in mid-July, once the top names have shaken out the market.
