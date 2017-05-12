NBA team asked draft prospect how he’d want to die

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBA teams have descended upon Chicago for the pre-draft combine. They’ll work out players, test them medically and interview them – apparently including weird questions.

Kansas guard Frank Mason, a second-round prospect, revealed one of those strange queries.

Chris Lilly of WIBW-TV:

What the heck…one NBA team asked Frank Mason how he'd like to die…#kubball pic.twitter.com/UTsfEtASnP — Chris Lilly (@wibwChrisLilly) May 11, 2017

Teams want to believe they’re gaining some deep psychological understanding of a player, as if future stars and busts have neatly grouped views on death. They want to believe they’re seeing how a player thinks on his feet, as if there’s a correlation between reaction time while sitting at a desk and articulating a thought and reaction time while in the midst of a game.

And it might work.

It also might fool teams into a poor choice.