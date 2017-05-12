Getty Images

John Calipari agrees with Kevin Durant: The NBA Draft Combine is not for top players

By Kurt HelinMay 12, 2017, 8:32 AM EDT

John Calipari has Kevin Durant‘s back.

Durant said his advice to top players is to skip the NBA Draft Combine, which is going on this week. Durant does not remember his own trip to the combine fondly, when he failed to bench press 185 pounds even once and was not impressive on agility tests. Obviously, those tests were not exactly accurate predictors of Durant’s career.

Kentucky coach John Calipari agreed, as he told ESPN.

“He may be right,” Calipari said during Day 1 of the NBA draft combine Thursday. “For the guys, if you think there’s anything here that would hurt you, don’t come. If there’s anything here that would help you, come. If you have to play to help yourself, come. If it doesn’t help you [to] play, then don’t play. This is for these kids. My job is to protect my guys. The job of these NBA teams is to get as much information as they can to make a great pick. So they would like to see every one of them play 5-on-5. Do all the [drills]. It’s not the way it is for [all] these kids.”

Durant and Calipari are right. If you’re Markelle Fultz or Lonzo Ball or Jayson Tatum this year and are lock top five picks, what do you gain showing up to the combine? There is only risk and no reward, which is why agents wisely tell them to stay away. The combine has real value for guys down the board, but the rules are different for the guys already going to go high in the draft. These youth are not yet NBA employees, they can’t be forced to come. So why do it?

Calipari’s Kentucky team likely has two Top 10 picks in the upcoming draft, De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. In NBC’s mock draft we had Fox going fifth to Orlando and Monk seventh to the Knicks.

 

 

 

Report: Could Milos Teodosic come to Sacramento Kings next season?

By Kurt HelinMay 12, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

You likely remember Milos Teodosic as the point guard for the Serbian team at the Rio Olympics, the guy who torched Kyrie Irving for 18 points and six assists in group play. The guy who led Serbia to Silver (but was overwhelmed by the USA athleticism in the gold medal game (where the USA admitted they game planned for him). Mike Krzyzewski called Teodosic “one of the all-time great players internationally.” He’s the best point guard not in the NBA.

Except that last sentence likely changes this summer.

Teodosic is a free agent and is expected to make a run to the NBA. The question is where he lands, and Sacramento could be a spot according to trusted international hoops writer David Pick.

Makes sense. There will be other suitors, but this could certainly happen.

The second big question is how big a contract, and for how long? It likely is backup money, and not too many years. Teodosic is a good offensive player — smart passer and he can shoot the three. He is good in transition and is a floor general. However, he is a complete defensive liability. That will limit how much he can be used.

Watching him at the Olympics, I thought he’d be a great first guard off the bench kind of guy. That begs the question does he want that role in the NBA, or to stay in Europe where he is elite (playing for CSKA Moscow)? How much money does he think he’ll get over here?

I expect he’ll give the NBA a shot, but it may not be what he expected.

Report: Kawhi Leonard will play in Game 1 vs. Warriors Sunday

By Kurt HelinMay 12, 2017, 1:24 AM EDT

This is about as big a shock as President Donald Trump not liking Stephen Colbert

Kawhi Leonard will be good to go for Game 1 against the Warriors Sunday in Oakland. ESPN got the story officially.

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard will face the Golden State Warriors Sunday in the opener of the Western Conference finals, according to ESPN’s Michael C. Wright.

Leonard, who injured his left ankle on Tuesday, could have played in Thursday night’s semifinals-clinching 114-75 win over the Houston Rockets if needed, but the Spurs decided they’d rather have him healthy for Sunday, Wright reported.

Sitting Leonard in Game 6 was a gamble by Popovich and he won big — San Antonio got the win without Leonard and that means four days off and treatment on the ankle before Game 1.

The Spurs are going to need Leonard to be healthy and MVP-level brilliant to have a shot against the Warriors next round.

Combine still has value even if top NBA prospects skip it

AP
Associated PressMay 12, 2017, 12:45 AM EDT

CHICAGO (AP) Creighton forward Justin Patton has been fielding all kinds of questions at the NBA draft combine.

For example, does he slow down or speed up at a yellow light? The Minnesota Timberwolves wanted to know.

“I said, `It depends on where I’m going,”‘ he said.

That’s a big unknown for a 7-footer who went from having one Division I scholarship offer to turning pro after his redshirt freshman season. He’s projected as a middle or late first-round pick, and the combine sure is a big deal for him as he tries to boost his draft stock.

It just doesn’t have quite the shine it did in the past, with the stars skipping it altogether, participating on a limited basis or showing up only to interview with teams.

Eight-time All-Star and 2014 MVP Kevin Durant even told ESPN on Wednesday that the top prospects should take a pass on the combine. He recalled a rough experience in 2007 when he was 19 and turning pro after one year at Texas.

Durant remembered strength coaches laughing when he couldn’t bench press 185 pounds. He didn’t do great in the vertical leap or sprint even though he was known for his superior athleticism. Durant told ESPN all he wanted to do was pick up a basketball and show his skills on the court.

If the combine hurt his stock, it didn’t drop too far. Durant was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics with the No. 2 pick after Portland took Greg Oden and went on to become one of his generation’s best players.

But the combine isn’t quite the star-studded showcase it used to be. Likely lottery picks Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum and Malik Monk are not attending.

“The league has done everything it can to try promote all the players to be here, but the agents have control over the player,” said John Paxson, the Chicago Bulls’ executive vice president of basketball operations. “As long as that’s the situation, they can dictate what the player does or doesn’t do in these settings.”

Top players need to weigh the risks and rewards, of course. And along those lines, Kentucky coach John Calipari believes Durant has a point.

“If you think there’s anything here that would hurt you, don’t come,” he said. “If you think there’s anything here that would help you, come. If you have to play to help yourself, come. If it doesn’t help you – playing- then don’t play. This is for these kids. My job is to protect my guys. The job of these NBA teams is to get as much information as they can to make a great pick. They would like to see every one of them play five-on-five, do all the (drills). It’s not the way it is for these kids.”

Calipari said he has never advised a player to skip the event. But he has told them not to play, for example, if they have nothing to gain.

Paxson said he can understand top prospects skipping certain aspects of the combine. But he doesn’t understand missing it entirely.

“To not go through medical and some of the athletic testing, you don’t have that in football,” he said.

Even so, there still is value in the combine even if the top prospects are skipping it. Teams get to see players in an intense setting that can’t necessarily be replicated in workouts at their practice facilities. They’re getting face time with prospects. And players looking to move up in the draft or into it are getting a showcase.

“I know that the league does a good job of evaluating (the combine),” Paxson said. “Every time we have a combine, they look at ways to improve it. They want it to be a valuable tool for us as well.”

North Carolina’s Justin Jackson isn’t playing. But he’s getting a chance to convey just who he is, to make connections and show just how important basketball is to him. He ranks it right behind his faith and family.

“I’m able to show myself, show who I really am and kind of start building relationships around the league,” he said. “You walk into the lobby and you have no idea who might be in there.”

UCLA’s TJ Leaf felt he had some things to prove through the tests. And some teams had a big question for him – a $495 question. Would he buy Ball’s basketball shoes?

“I’m not going to be buying one,” he said. “If Lonzo would send me one, I’d definitely try it on and I’d wear it a little bit. But I’m not gonna be buying one.”

Clippers release tribute video to Paul Pierce narrated by Kendrick Lamar (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 11, 2017, 11:45 PM EDT

Paul Pierce has likely played his final NBA game. The Los Angeles Clippers veteran has said as much, and now it’s off to see what retirement has in store for the 39-year-old Pierce.

Although he spent the bulk of his time as a member of the Boston Celtics, Pierce is originally from Inglewood, Calif. On Thursday, the Clippers released a video narrated by Kendrick Lamar that is pretty dang cool.

Paul pierce obviously means a lot to the city of LA, and the city of LA means a lot to Pierce.

Long Live The Truth.