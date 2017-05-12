PRO BASKETBALL TALKPBT Select Team

Celtics arrive for Game 6 in all black to mock Wizards

By Kurt HelinMay 12, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT

Back in February, the Washington Wizards showed up wearing all black for the “funeral” game against the Celtics.

Up 3-2 in their second round series with the chance to close out the Wizards on their home floor, the Celtics returned the favor.

Well played Boston.

Of course, the question is will it be well played once both teams are on the court — the road team has struggled to score. Will Boston find a groove or will be watching a Game 7 Monday?

Boston is clearly ready for it to be over.

No Love lost: Cavaliers’ star accepts reduced rule as champs roll

Associated PressMay 12, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love doesn’t mind being a third wheel or a fourth or even a fifth.

His scoring average has dipped and he’s taking fewer shots. And he’s OK with that. He has not been a major part of Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue’s plans in the playoffs so far. And he’s not complaining about that, either.

In short, Love isn’t demanding more, well, love.

“I told him (Lue), `We’re 8-0. I don’t mind it,”‘ he said Thursday following practice. “If I get five or six shots, if I get 15 shots, it doesn’t matter to me, as long as we win. I’ve been in this position before. We’re having success so I’m happy. Feel good.”

As the Cavaliers wait for the winner of the Boston-Washington series as their opponent in the Eastern Conference finals, Love’s reduced role in his third postseason for Cleveland has become a topic for discussion.

And while the All-Star forward has found himself at the center of previous controversies during his time with the Cavs, there are no hidden meanings or subliminal messages at work this time.

Love was once something of an outsider in Cleveland, but those days are long gone and he’s now a pivotal part of everything for the defending champions, who are undefeated through two rounds.

But don’t be fooled by his statistical slide to this point of the playoffs. That could soon change as well.

When the Cavs resume their march toward a possible second title next week, Lue hinted that Love, who has even sat out the entire fourth quarter in two victories, could be a bigger factor.

“Some of it’s my fault because we haven’t really featured him a lot because of the matchups we had on other teams,” Lue said. “He has been great. His whole mindset is winning and that’s what it’s all about in the playoffs. In this next series, we have some matchups he can definitely take advantage of and it’s on me to make sure we do that.”

During Cleveland’s sweep of Toronto, Love averaged just 12 points – he averaged 19 during the regular season – and he scored just 5 in Game 4 on 2-of-7 shooting.

One of the reasons for Love’s drop-off against Toronto is that he was often guarded by Serge Ibaka, a defensive specialist acquired in part to take away one of Cleveland’s most potent weapons. Also, with the way LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are playing, the Cavs didn’t need as much from Love.

Their “Big 3” has been reduced to a “Terrific 2” but things could be much different in the conference final, where matchups could dictate more minutes for Love.

Love’s ability to post up and pop outside for 3-pointers makes him challenging to cover. Lue knows there may be a chance to get the 6-foot-10 big man more involved.

“The playoffs is a game of matchups,” he said. “That’s why Toronto went out and got Ibaka, to try and slow Kevin down. Maybe we didn’t feature Kevin enough against Toronto, maybe we showed `em too much respect and that’s on me. But next round I’ve got to do a better job of really getting Kevin involved and really establishing Kevin.”

Love’s willingness to accept a lesser role in the postseason is not only a sign of his comfort in Cleveland, but also his willingness to put the team first.

“It’s just growth,” Lue said. “Growth for Kevin, growth for this team and it’s all about winning. When you come here it’s all about one thing, and that’s just trying to win a championship. However you gotta do it, you gotta do it. And it’s about sacrifice. Scoring the basketball is not the most important thing, it’s the small things that Kevin’s been doing that goes uncharted.”

Love’s defense, so often questioned in the past, has been solid and he remains a force on the boards. And, at some point in this postseason, the Cavs may need him to have a 20- or 30-plus-point game.

Cleveland’s halfway to the 16 wins for another title. If eight more follow, Love will likely have a hand in them.

“He hasn’t gotten a lot of touches,” Lue said. “That’s on me to get him more involved. What we had going offensively was working, and we had to stay with it to get to 8-0, where we’re at right now. And he understands that and next series will be totally different.”

 

Nene says he will not need surgery, hopes to come back to Rockets next season

By Kurt HelinMay 12, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

Houston will be getting the band back together next year — pretty much every rotation player there is already under contract for next season. James Harden, Ryan Anderson, Patrick Beverley, Eric Gordon, and on down the list will be back.

Nene could be the exception.

He is a free agent. He also missed the end of the series against San Antonio with a groin injury, and the Rockets missed him more than expected. That said, with the emergence of Clint Capella, will the Rockets want to bring Nene back? At what price? Will another team step in with a better offer?

For his part, Nene told Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle he will not need surgery and wants to return next season.

“It’s great. Very positive,” Nene said. “We thought I was supposed to have (surgery.) I don’t need (surgery). If I have to do (surgery), it could be like four months, six months. Now I just have to do therapy for six weeks, eight weeks max….

“Of course I expect (to be back),” Nene said. “That’ll depend on me. I did my job. I just leave it for the coaches, the general manager, my agent. Of course, I’d like to be back. This place, was a blessing for me. They brought me back. They brought the real Nene back. When you’re happy. When you feel good. When you’re engaged, people know you’re work, of course you want to be back.

“I’ve been through a lot of situations. Here, I got young. I got healthy. And I got happy. Of course, I want to be back.”

Good for Nene he doesn’t need surgery. And that likely makes more teams interested in him this summer.
After their playoff loss, the Rockets have some decisions to make about what they want and need to this roster to take the next step. Nene’s cap space could be used for someone else. But as it showed against San Antonio, he also has real value to Houston.
It will all come down to the market and cost. Nene likely signs with some team in mid-July, once the top names have shaken out the market.

Rockets GM Daryl Morey defends James Harden: “I know everyone’s disappointed, but he’s number one.

By Kurt HelinMay 12, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT

James Harden was unquestionably terrible in Game 6 for the Rockets. He shot 2-of-11, had 7 assists to 6 turnovers, was -28 on the night, and made just terrible decision after terrible decision.

It’s the kind of night that would send a guy to the strip club to try to forget everything. Which shouldn’t be that big a deal but is bad optics.

Friday at a press conference, GM Daryl Morey defended his MVP candidate, here’s the video with the money quote below.

“We’re not where we are, Game 5, people are down on him at the end of the game, well we’re down 10 without James. You know, yesterday, the guy hardest on James was James. Coach and I saw him briefly after, we wanted to give him some space, and we’re gonna meet with him longer shortly. But, you can imagine, all the blood, sweat, and tears he puts in…

“I know everyone’s disappointed, but he’s number one.”

This is what Morey and D’Antoni should do, defend their guy.

And they are not wrong. We give too much weight mentally to the most recent thing we’ve seen — like a judge on “Chopped” being swayed by the desert round. It’s called recency bias. Harden played his best basketball over the course of this season, lifted his team higher than anyone expected, now what the Rockets need to do is build on that and be able to execute it better in the postseason.

Next season the Rockets will sneak up on nobody, it will be a challenge just to tread water. Mike D’Antoni said the next step was to get better defensively (they were about the middle of the pack, 18th, in the NBA defensively this season), which is spot on. That means adding a defender or two to the roster. He also said that another year in the system should improve the offense as well, which should scare the league.

But after watching how flat the team was in Game 6, do they also need a veteran leader who would not tolerate that kind of performance, someone who would hold player to a higher standard? Or do they just need more guys with the Patrick Beverley mindset?

Udonis Haslem to Ray Allen-lamenting Celtics: ‘You got your ass whooped with Ray, and we got Ray and we whupped your ass again’

By Dan FeldmanMay 12, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and other former Celtics went on TV to talk about how sensitive they still are about how Ray Allen left the Celtics for the Heat in 2012.

Allen’s former Miami teammate, Udonis Haslem, stuck up for him.

Haslem on The Joe Rose Show on WQAM, as transcribed by Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel:

“It’s not like the year before with Ray they beat us,” Haslem said of the Heat defeating Allen, Garnett and Pierce in the 2012 Eastern Conference finals. “Put it this way, it wasn’t the similar situation to maybe Kevin Durant going to the team that beat him. It was, you got your ass whooped with Ray, and we got Ray and we whupped your ass again.”

“I mean, they got to let that go,” Haslem said. “I think when you get to a point where you’re a free agent, you have the opportunity to make the best decision for you. Quality of life: Boston, Miami? Ahh, you guys can figure that one out.

“You’ll never hear me say anything bad about Ray. Even if he was to leave the Heat and go play for San Antonio, I would still have the same, as much respect for Ray. And if we had to play then the next year, it wouldn’t change the way I feel about Ray as a person. And I’m the ultimate competitor. Like, I keep a bad taste in my mouth, I keep a chip on my shoulder. You can’t be mad at Ray. Ray’s not that guy.”

I don’t see how this differs from Kevin Durant. Both Durant and Allen signed with the team that eliminated them from the playoffs then achieved success with their new team.

But Haslem is right about one thing: “They got to let that go.”

