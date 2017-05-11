AP

Without Kawhi Leonard, Spurs blast James Harden and the Rockets in Game 6

By Dane CarbaughMay 11, 2017, 10:42 PM EDT

I don’t know what’s wrong with the Houston Rockets, but it’s probably not good.

The San Antonio Spurs demolished Houston in Game 6 on Thursday, 114-75, all without Kawhi Leonard, who sat out with an ankle injury. LaMarcus Aldridge finally looked alive, scoring 34 points to go along with 12 rebounds. James Harden, a game removed from notching a triple-double, had just 10 points while adding seven assists and a whopping six turnovers.

Houston looked lacking all game, with a real separation occurring in the second quarter. The Rockets scored just 18 points in the second period, unable to score from 3-point range.

In fact, the Rockets made just 13 of the 40 3-pointers they took, a stark contrast to their 22-of-50 explosion from Game 1.

Perhaps most perplexing was Harden’s effort, who at times seemed active but unable to judge timing and distance on his drives and passes. The Rockets star led the game in turnovers — he had just one less than San Antonio had as a team — and many of them came on odd decisions and ill-timed passes.

Harden’s example seemed to lead the way for the Rockets, who in a line failed to produce an active offensive night. Trevor Ariza led the way in scoring for Houston with 20 points, and Patrick Beverley, Eric Gordon, and Ryan Anderson were all held to single-digit scoring totals.

Getting the nod in place for Leonard for San Antonio was Jonathon Simmons, who scored 18 points in his first-ever NBA playoff start. Simmons dropped 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting, adding four assists. Dejounte Murray was a standout off the bench with 11 points for the Spurs.

The game was never really close, and the way Houston ended their season had to be disappointing for Rockets fans considering how incredible they were to watch over the course of the year. The Spurs, meanwhile, appear to be the Spurs.

San Antonio heads to yet another Western Conference Finals — this time to take on the Golden State Warriors — in the most Spurs way possible, beating an MVP candidate by 39 points without their best player on the floor.

Meanwhile, Houston will have to regroup and figure out why their world class offense stalled against a team without Leonard even on the floor.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals is on Sunday in Oakland.

Here’s Ben Simmons dunking all over the Sixers’ practice facility (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 11, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

Were you wondering how Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons was doing after his foot injury?

Well wonder no more.

An Instagram post Simmons put up on Thursday showed the 2016 No. 1 overall pick dunking while going through a workout at Philly’s training facility.

Feeling great #PHILLY💪🏼 #tease #youcanttravelifthereisnoref

A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on

This is excellent news.

Richard Jefferson responds to Draymond Green’s comments about the Cavaliers being boring

By Dane CarbaughMay 11, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green doesn’t like watching the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs. He thinks they’re boring. Green isn’t impressed by the Cavaliers sweeping the Indiana Pacers and the Toronto Raptors, telling the San Jose Mercury News, “When you watch Cleveland play, you’re only watching one side of the good basketball. That’s kind of weak.”

That’s cool. That’s not something new or exciting, to be honest. A lot of the chatter over the last month has been about the inevitability of the Cavaliers and Warriors meeting in the Finals, and the potential degradation to the NBA product because of their playoff dominance.

But Cavaliers wing Richard Jefferson sort of wants Green to stop throwing stones from inside his glass house.

Speaking on his podcast, Jefferson said the Warriors haven’t exactly been easy on their opponents, either.

Keep telling me this isn’t a rivalry.

Metta World Peace is not backing off his championship prediction: Jazz or Clippers

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT

It is verifiably untrue that the Los Angeles Clippers or Utah Jazz will win the NBA title this season.

Frankly, either of those were longshots when the playoffs started, but the Jazz knocked off the Clippers in the first round, then the Warriors swept the Jazz out in the second round.

This Tweet, however, is why we love Metta World Peace:

Maybe there is a job for World Peace in the Trump administration yet. He may be looking for a job as he wants to keep playing but his contract with the Lakers is up and he’s not likely to get picked up anywhere other than as an assistant coach.

Kawhi Leonard out for Game 6 in Houston

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT

Through the playoffs, the San Antonio Spurs have been 20.9 points per 100 possessions better when Kawhi Leonard is on the court. If fact, they have generally struggled when he sat.

The big exception to that was the fourth quarter and overtime of Game 5, when Leonard sat with a sprained ankle and Manu Ginobili played like it was a decade ago to lead the Spurs to a huge win against the Rockets. Now the question becomes, can the Spurs do that for 48 minutes on the road.

Because Kawhi Leonard is out for Game 6, Popovich announced pregame.

Jonathon Simmons will get the start after a strong Game 5.

The Spurs have a long history of the next man stepping up and making plays, if the Rockets let up because of this it will cost them. Houston has to play with real desperation — and their role players have to knock down threes.

Will Leonard be ready to go if there is a Game 7 Sunday? It’s going to be hard to keep a competitor like that off the floor, but Popovich isn’t going to let his star risk long-term injury.