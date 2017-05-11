AP Photo/Danny Moloshok

Report: J.J. Redick expected to leave Clippers in free agency

By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT

Plenty of attention has, deservedly, been paid to whether the Clippers will re-sign Chris Paul and Blake Griffin.

But J.J. Redickan underrated part of L.A.’s success – will also become an unrestricted free agent.

Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times spoke to “several NBA officials who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter because of the sensitively of contract talks” and found:

J.J. Redick, who is an unrestricted free agent, is looking to earn $18-20 million per season, according to the officials. The Clippers probably won’t pay that much, the officials said, but the team won’t rule out re-signing Redick for the right price.

Re-signing just Paul and Griffin would push the Clippers into the luxury tax. Also keeping Redick would vault them into historic spending, especially considering they’d be subject to the repeater tax rate.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer will reportedly pay whatever it takes to keep Paul and Griffin. That doesn’t necessarily apply to Redick.

Letting Redick walk rather than meet that price tag makes some sense. He’ll turn 33 before free agency, and he declined this year.

He didn’t create as much separation with his off-ball cutting. His drives against closeouts weren’t as emphatic. He had a tougher time keeping up defensively.

Redick was still effective, but not quite as much, and everything looked like a battle, especially in the playoffs. That doesn’t project to improve as he ages. Re-signing Redick wouldn’t give the Clippers the same player they’ve had the last few years.

But they’d be limited to the taxpayer mid-level exception ($5,192,000 starting salary) to replace him. Even if Redick is overpaid on his next contract, he’ll probably still be better than whomever L.A. signs with the taxpayer MLE.

If the Clippers re-sign Paul and Griffin to go with DeAndre Jordan, the goal is a championship. The odds might be slim, but that’s at least a core with a fringe title chance at. Repeated playoff flameouts create an appetite for a shakeup, but the Clippers need better breaks more than a massive overhaul.

Losing Redick wouldn’t shake the Clippers into being better. It’d just mean they’re losing a good player.

Perhaps that’s a financial necessity, but that’s what it’d primarily be.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard a game-time decision for Game 6 against Rockets

By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT

Kawhi Leonard (ankle injury) said he’d play in tonight’s Spurs-Rockets Game 6. San Antonio called him questionable.

We won’t get a resolution for several hours.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

As I wrote yesterday:

Up 3-2, San Antonio still controls this series – if Leonard is healthy for Game 7. The Spurs, with Leonard, would be favored to win that at home. They could even win Game 6 in Houston tomorrow without Leonard.

San Antonio outscored the Rockets in Game 5 when Leonard sat, but the rest of the series shows a far different tale. Leonard’s scoring has taken on greater importance with Tony Parker‘s injury, and Leonard’s defense on James Harden has been instrumental. Just because Patty Mills (offensively) and Jonathon Simmons (defensively) picked up the slack in Game 5 doesn’t mean those role players will duplicate their production in Game 6 or 7. Also, don’t discount Leonard wearing down Houston, which used a seven-man rotation, before getting hurt yesterday.

Still, the Spurs got the Game 5 win, and that buys them some leeway if Leonard needs more time to recover.

Suns didn’t draft Kawhi Leonard, in part, because he sweated too much during interview

By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

A snapshot of the 2011 NBA draft:

The Morrii have had nice careers, but why did Phoenix pass on Leonard, who has become one of the NBA’s best players?

Paul Coro of The Arizona Republic (hat tip: Scott Howard):

But with a front office conducting its first draft in Phoenix, then-General Manager Lance Blanks’ staff did not have Leonard in the discussion. Part of the Suns’ knock on Leonard, beyond his perimeter shot, was how nervously he acted in a draft combine interview, when he sweated through his suit.

That’s from a 2015 article, but the humor and lesson are lasting.

Teams sometimes drive themselves crazy in the pre-draft process by overanalyzing players. Interviews are important, but like every factor, nobody should overreact to them.

The Spurs didn’t see a sweaty wreck. They saw a good defender with potential to develop offensively and the diligence to work at his craft. And they were very right.

Montrezl Harrell likes tweets complaining about Rockets not using him enough

By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2017, 11:38 AM EDT

In their second-round series against the Spurs, the Rockets have used Montrezl Harrell in garbage time of Games 1, 2 and 4 and sat him entirely in Games 3 and 5. His last DNP-CD even came after backup center Nene suffered a season-ending injury.

Among Harrell’s recent Twitter likes:

There are potential caveats: Perhaps these were accidental likes, though that’s less plausible considering the volume of them. Likes aren’t necessarily endorsements. Just because Twitter calls its easiest method for tagging tweets “likes” doesn’t mean Harrell actually likes those tweets.

But the most likely explanation is that Harrell, frustrated about not playing more, wants to support those who agree with his outlook.

Which is totally fine.

Reaching the NBA requires incredible competiveness, and players can’t simply turn that off. Harrell should want to play more.

The problem is San Antonio presents a poor matchup. The 6-foot-8 Harrell’s best skill is being a big man who can switch onto the perimeter, which is less useful against the Spurs’ more-conventional system. San Antonio’s bigs would feast on him inside, his switching adding little value. Harrell wouldn’t spread the floor on the other end, allowing the Spurs to get away with their bigger lineups with few drawbacks.

That’s why Houston is relying on Clint Capela and Ryan Anderson at center. Capela has the size to battle inside with San Antonio’s bigs, and Anderson creates space offensively with his 3-point shooting.

If the Rockets, down 3-2, somehow advance and don’t play Harrell against the Warriors – against whom switching is so important – then I’ll agree with his apparent displeasure.

Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell staying in 2017 NBA draft

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2017, 10:46 AM EDT

Louisville sophomore Donovan Mitchell entered the NBA draft without an agent, allowing him to withdraw and maintain college eligibility.

But he’s now closing the door on a return to college basketball, hiring an agent.

Mitchell:

Officially signed with @caa_basketball 🙏🏾💯📃✍🏾️#BeHumble🙏🏾

A post shared by Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) on

Mitchell looks a mid-to-late first-round pick.

Athletic with a solid base, he should defend point guards well at the next level. But at 6-foot-3, can he regularly defend wings?

That’s a key question, because it’s questionable whether Mitchell can run point offensively. He mostly played off-the-ball at Louisville, showing playmaking ability good for a shooting guard but poor for a point guard.

Louisville asked Mitchell to be more of a scorer, and he had to create a lot of his own shots. He made a lot of tough ones, but because he generated too few easy ones – a skill in itself – his efficiency was low. NBA teams must determine whether Louisville’s system or his shot selection had more to do with Mitchell’s shooting percentages.

Mitchell clearest path to contributing in the NBA might be playing point guard defensively and shooting guard offensively – a combination that requires a specific backcourt partner, narrowing the pool of fitting teams. He strikes me as the type of prospect who could slip on draft night. Then again, tough-shot-making is a skill we’ve repeatedly seen teams fall for.