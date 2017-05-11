Report: Heat have repaired relationship with Chris Bosh, will still waive him

Pat Riley didn’t call Dwyane Wade. Chris Bosh didn’t call back Riley.
But the Heat have apparently eased tension with its former and soon-to-be-former stars.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:
The organization has mended its relationship with Bosh in recent weeks, with direct contact between Bosh and the top of the organization, in advance of his impending release and removal of his salary from Miami’s cap.
What’s more, Wade has never bashed the Heat publicly and is open to considering a return at some point in his career, according to an associate.
Bosh’s repeated blood clots are commonly thought to be career-ending. I understand his frustration with the Heat for sitting him, but he shouldn’t have blamed them for following the overwhelming medical consensus. They are trying to protect him.
If Bosh can play, he’ll get that opportunity with another team. Miami is on track to waive him, removing his salary from its cap while still paying him, and make him a free agent. I doubt other teams will sign him, but he can try.
As for Wade, “open to considering” is hardly conclusive. He might leave the Bulls, but I wouldn’t bank on Miami as his destination. Not closing the door entirely on the possibility is something, but it’s not much. Then again, LeBron James‘ return to the Cavaliers started with little hints like this to break the ice.